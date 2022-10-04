Brooks played three shows in the Missouri Ozarks last weekend. Many Garth Brooks fans are demanding refunds following last weekend’s series of concerts in southern Missouri. Nearly 80,000 fans showed up to see the country star perform three shows at the newly expanded Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in the Missouri Ozarks near Branson. While thousands arrived early and had no issue, many logistics involving traffic and shuttles caused others to miss most or all of the show they were set to attend, especially on Friday night.

