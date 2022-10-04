ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Student wounded in shooting outside high school in Boston

By Julianne Lima, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=403RY2_0iLZYvVE00

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a teenage student was shot outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting at the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester just after 9:30 a.m. found an 18-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston Police Superintendent Felipe Colon.

The victim, whose name was not released, was rushed to a local hospital. He is said to be in stable condition.

Police and school administrators placed the building in safe mode immediately following the incident.

A witness told Boston 25 that she heard at least three gunshots followed by the screams of students.

A 17-year-old boy matching the description of the shooter was taken into custody shortly after officers arrived at the school. Supt. Colon noted that a firearm was recovered.

According to Boston Public Safety, notifications about the shooting were not delivered to parents until after school was finished for the day.

Boston 25 asked a BPS official what protocol was in place when a shooting happens near or at a school but the official said did not have that information on hand.

Boston Schools superintendent Mary Skipper acknowledged the failure of communication Tuesday night in a letter to families.

“We also must communicate with our families swiftly and efficiently; that did not happen as quickly as it should have today and we apologize. We are currently reviewing our internal systems to ensure such a lag in communication never occurs again,” the letter read in part.

Boston Police say the 17-year-old will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court, Juvenile Division on charges of Delinquent to wit Assault with intent to Murder, Assault by means of a Dangerous Weapon, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Firearm Discharged within 500 feet of a Dwelling, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on School Property.

Video from the scene showed dozens of detectives and officers scouring the area for evidence. A truck was also spotted towing a red sedan away from the crime scene.

This shooting comes just weeks after a student was stabbed inside the school back on Sept. 12.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called the situation “tragic,” adding that his office is “collectively concerned” for the Burke High School community.

Local activist Eugene Rivers called the shooting “disgraceful,” urging local officials to do more to protect students. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu vowed to do just that.

“What happened today is not OK,” Wu said during a news conference. “We will do everything we can at Boston Public Schools to support our students.”

The neighborhood was roped off with yellow police tape and motorists were kept away for hours while investigators worked at the scene.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Hayden’s office is assisting Boston police with the investigation and Hayden will attend the arraignment.

“On Monday and Tuesday of this week alone, my office picked up five new cases involving illegal guns. When you have students packing guns along with their school books it’s perfectly clear how perilous this problem has become. I dearly hope this public crisis will get the societal attention it deserves,” said Hayden in a statement sent to Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

TRACY DEROSIER
3d ago

stop blaming the schools and the city and take responsibility for your children!! know where they are and what they are doing! it's the home not the school. the parents, not the teachers!!!

Reply
3
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman seriously injured in Boston stabbing

BOSTON — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing in Boston early Friday morning, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing in the area of Centre and LaMartine streets in Jackson Square just after midnight found a woman in need of emergency medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, MA
City
Boston, MA
State
Washington State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

South Boston residents on edge after woman attacked

BOSTON - An armed robbery in a quiet South Boston neighborhood has women looking for ways to protect themselves through self-defense. "I've always felt safe here so it's a shock to me and women walking around alone," said Catie Quaratella. "I'm not going to do that anymore." Boston Police are searching for the attacker, described as a Black man between 20-30 years-old, after he allegedly held a woman up at knifepoint while leaving a liquor store on K Street Thursday night at 8:35. He demanded her bag, before punching her in the face and running away....
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Teenager shot outside high school in Boston

BOSTON — A teenager was wounded in a shooting outside of a high school in Boston on Tuesday morning, authorities said. The shooting happened outside of the Jeremiah E. Burke High School on Washington Street in Dorchester, according to the Boston Police Department. The 17-year-old victim, whose name has...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
Boston 25 News WFXT

Lend a hand? Cambridge restaurant asking for public’s help after giant skeleton arm stolen

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A Harvard Square bar is asking for the public to lend a hand after two culprits vandalized their giant decorative skeleton Tuesday night. The skeleton stood proudly outside Wusong Road Tiki Bar on Mt. Auburn Street. The bar wrote in a social media post that two people destroyed part of the statue, stealing the left arm of the bony structure just before midnight.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
newstalknewengland.com

Boston Police Arrest Darryl Henley Of Boston For Drug Trafficking

On Wednesday, around 3:30 p.m., Boston Police arrested Darryl Henley, 54, of Boston. Henley was charged with Trafficking; Class A, Drugs, 28-99 grams, Trafficking; Class B, Drugs, 100-199 grams and Distribution Class A, Drugs. While on patrol in the area of E 9th Street near Mercer Street in South Boston,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Tragic event’: Police investigating after worker suffers fall at Boston’s JFK Library

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a worker suffered a serious fall at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Wednesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fallen worker at the library at Columbia Point just after 10:30 a.m. found a person in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials apologize for communication lapse with parents after Dorchester school shooting incident

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association is concerned about the safety of students after recent violence in schools. “How many more kids need to get hurt, stabbed, shot before we put police officers back in the schools or do something more than talking about working collaboratively but not putting any real action behind it?” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Burke High School#Boston Public Safety#Bps
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worker falls from Boston’s JFK Library

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a worker fell from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston on Wednesday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fallen worker at the library at Columbia Point just after 10:30 a.m. found a person in need of immediate medical treatment, according to the Boston Police Department.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Boston Public Schools offers few details after school shooting ‘communication lag’

There are still questions surrounding how and when families and caregivers of students at Jeremiah Burke High School were notified about the shooting involving two students. As 25 Investigates first reported Tuesday night, Superintendent of Boston Public Schools, Mary Skipper acknowledged a failure in that communication. “When something happens, we...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Boston

Police seek man who followed, attacked woman in South Boston

BOSTON – Police are searching for a man they say followed and attacked a woman outside a South Boston convenience store. Boston Police shared surveillance issues of the suspect they said was armed with a knife Tuesday night when he followed a woman in the area of K Street and East 7th Street.The man allegedly approached the woman from behind and tried to grab her bag. Police said he then punched the woman in the face before running off.The suspect is described as a Black man who is 20-30 years old. He was wearing a dark-colored leather jacket and dark pants. Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Coast Guard seeking public’s help in locating man who set sail from Salem towards Florida

SALEM, Mass. — The United States Coast Guard is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who recently set sail from Salem, Massachusetts towards Florida. In a tweet sent out Friday, the Coast Guard says that 22-year-old Matthew Dennis left Salem on September 22 in a 28-foot fiberglass sailboat. Dennis was last heard from on the 29th of September, when he was off the coast of Long Island, New York, according to the post.
SALEM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
124K+
Followers
132K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy