Providence, RI

brownbears.com

Volleyball hits the road for matches at Dartmouth and Harvard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball is back on the road for two games this weekend as Ivy League play continues for the Bears. Brown will travel to Dartmouth on Friday (Oct. 7) and finish up the trip against Harvard on Saturday (Oct. 8). Both games of the weekend will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Brown Set for First Matchup at Central Connecticut

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown football team will hit the road this Saturday afternoon to close out its non-league schedule with its first-ever matchup with Central Connecticut State. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. and will be streamed live on NEC Front Row. GAME INFO. Matchup: Brown at Central...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Weiper, Dadzie lift men's soccer to victory over Northeastern

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team defeated Northeastern 1-0 on a rainy evening at Stevenson-Pincince Field. Freshman goalkeeper Henrik Weiper had the performance of his young career with eight saves, keeping the Bears in the game despite being outshot. His efforts were rewarded in the 82nd minute...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's soccer hosts Northeastern

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's soccer team will take on Northeastern tonight at 7 p.m. at Stevenson-Pincince Field. The Bears are coming off a draw in their Ivy League opener at Columbia, while the Huskies will be looking to bounce back after a loss to UNCW. The game...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Shoebert the seal is back on the North Shore

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVBEVERLY -- A viral seal sensation returns to the North Shore after being released in Rhode Island. His name is Shoebert. Locals gave him the moniker after the seal showed up in Shoe Pond in Beverly."That's pretty typical for harbor seals," says Patricia Leonard, manager of the Pinniped Department at the New England Aquarium, "They know their orientation and know where they are finding their food or head back to finding his best food source."At one point, Shoebert was caught on video waddling his way to the Beverly Police Department. The marine mammal was taken to the...
BEVERLY, MA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Hanover, MA

Hanover, Massachusetts is a quintessential New England town, situated less than 20 miles north of Plymouth; 33 miles east of Foxborough; and about 25 miles south of Boston. Rich in history and awash in natural beauty, it is a perfect place to visit while touring this scenic Bay State region.
HANOVER, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Boston

Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29

The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Backyard parties, street soirees vexing neighborhoods

Erie-Ellington resident Marilyn Forman spoke at a community meeting last month about loud partying on Old Road in Dorchester. A social media post for an illicit street soiree or a flier for a backyard party, complete with cover charges and security, can often be the difference between a nice weekend and a nightmare for residents of Dorchester and Mattapan neighborhoods, residents and elected officials say.
BOSTON, MA
Travel Maven

The Largest Flea Market in Connecticut is a Must Visit

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Elephant's Trunk Flea Market is one of the largest markets in Connecticut and all of New England. Located in the town of New Milford, Elephant's Trunk is just a short drive away from Massachusetts and New York. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to fresh food.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
FLORIDA STATE
WCVB

Coyote seen chasing after girl who was walking dog in Massachusetts town

HINGHAM, Mass. — Hingham residents are on high alert after multiple encounters with coyotes have been reported in the Massachusetts town. Residents told NewsCenter 5 that a coyote was seen following and later chasing a fifth-grader who was walking her dog before school Tuesday morning. "The coyote went after...
HINGHAM, MA

