Subdivision receives initial approval from Columbia planning commission
A southeast Columbia subdivision is one step closer to final approval after the city's Planning and Zoning Commission OK'd a preliminary plat and zoning for about 53 acres of land. The land is located north of Bristol Lake Parkway just west of Philips Park. The developer — Fred Overton Development,...
Fire union feels left out of hiring process for new Columbia chief
COLUMBIA - The president of the union representing Columbia firefighters believes the union hasn't been adequately involved in the hiring of a new fire chief. Zack Privette, president of the International Association of Firefighter Local 1055, is frustrated the union hasn't received detailed updates since late August when the city named the three finalists for the fire chief position.
Columbia activists, organizations rally at Boone County Courthouse for Nationwide 'Women’s Wave' Day of Action
COLUMBIA - Protesters and several organizations gathered at the Boone County Courthouse for a march, advocating for reproductive rights, Saturday afternoon. The rally was mid-Missouri's contribution to the Nationwide Women's March "Women's Wave" Day of Action. Organizer Amie Mette welcomed speakers at 4 p.m., and U.S. Representative Cori Bush, at...
New Columbia street lights can increase safety downtown
COLUMBIA - When the city of Columbia was thinking of a way to improve the downtown street lights, they came up with a bright idea. With help from the Downtown Community Improvement District (CID), the city is installing 94 new light poles to replace old bulbs. "This is something we...
Callaway County church receives new foundation after 135 years
CALLAWAY COUNTY - High Point Community Chapel, a 135-year-old church in Callaway County, received a new foundation over the past couple of months, and the historic building was able to be preserved in the process. This church was established back in 1887, 66 years after Missouri was granted statehood. The...
Overnight street maintenance scheduled across Columbia
COLUMBIA − Overnight street maintenance operations are scheduled for East Broadway, Conley Road and Trimble Road in Columbia on Oct. 9-15. Capital Paving, a contractor for the Columbia Public Works, is performing the operations throughout the week beginning the evening of Sunday, Oct. 9. Beginning Sunday, Oct. 9 at...
Halloween events happening across mid-Missouri
Check out some of the exciting Halloween events coming up this month in mid-Missouri. When: Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: Games, hot air balloons, contests, a maze, crafts, decorations, and, of course, pumpkins await you in beautiful Hartsburg. Movies in the...
Survivor shares her story at Columbia's newest women's center
COLUMBIA - A new women's center in Columbia hopes to provide services to women who have dealt with or are dealing with traumatic life experiences. Powerhouse Community Development held its opening for its Family Regeneration Center on Friday. The center, located at 601 Business Loop W, will add vital resources...
Here's what you need to know: Thursday, Oct. 6
Columbia woman thrown over Highway 63 overpass dies; suspect charged with murder. Tuesday night, 24-year-old Kaylen Ann Schmit was thrown over the Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane and later died from her injuries after falling approximately 38 feet. Jessie Randall Williams, 31, of Columbia was arrested and charged with...
Columbia mobile home catches fire, causes mass damage on N. Wyatt Lane
COLUMBIA - A structure fire at N. Wyatt Lane and E. Leisure Drive is creating a traffic hazard, according to a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications posted at 2:45 p.m. A KOMU reporter on the scene said the smoke could be seen for miles and the source of the fire appeared to be a mobile home on Leisure Drive, where the Boone County Fire Department arrived to address the situation at approximately 2:45 p.m.
Columbia teen located safe after reported missing
COLUMBIA − The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a Columbia teenager who was reported as missing has been located safe. Amya Williams, 14, was reported as a missing/runaway juvenile on July 27, and the sheriff's office posted about the girl on Sept. 30. The sheriff's office said Thursday Amya...
MU's 'Take Back the Night' returns after being canceled for two years
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri's "Take Back the Night" event offered a safe space for victims and advocates of violent crimes to share their stories on Thursday. The event was held just a few weeks after a report was released showing MU saw an increase in violent crimes since students returned to campus after the 2020 pandemic.
Centralia's Wilkerson making a name among mid-Missouri ranks
It’s no secret that Centralia has been one of the best teams not only in Class 2 but also in mid-Missouri. It’s also no secret that its defensive line is one of toughest in the state. But often overshadowed by the team’s stout defense is running back Kyden...
Lake Ozark search warrant results in three arrests
CAMDENTON - Three people were arrested Wednesday afternoon after a search warrant was served in Lake Ozark. The Camdenton County Sheriff's Deputy and Task Force Officers from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group served the warrant at an apartment on Casa Del Rio Drive, according to a news release. Law...
Helias defeats Jefferson City to pick up its fifth win of the season
Helias football's Drew Miller scored five total touchdowns to lead the Crusaders to a 38-21 win over Jefferson City on Friday. Helias set the tone with a 17-yard touchdown run by Miller and set the tone for a big first half for its passing game. The Crusaders would call nine...
Here's what you need to know: Saturday, October 8
Callaway County sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI. Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday night in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. No charges have been filed as of Friday evening. Friday Night Fever: Week 7 highlights and scores from...
Callaway County sheriff arrested on suspicion of DWI
MOBERLY − Callaway County Sheriff Clay Chism was arrested Thursday night in Moberly on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, according to Randolph County Sheriff Aaron Wilson. Wilson confirmed to KOMU 8 News Friday that Chism was arrested by Moberly Police, after officers were called to an Arby's around 8...
HIGHLIGHTS: Centralia beats Highland 42-6
Centralia moves to 6-1 on the season after a 42-6 blowout win over Highland. The Panthers were firing on all cylinders as they surpassed their regular season win total from last year.
'She loved hard': Woman thrown over Highway 63 overpass remembered
COLUMBIA - The unhoused population in Columbia is remembering the life of Kaylen Ann Schmit, who was killed Tuesday night. Schmit, a 24-year-old woman from Columbia, died after being thrown over the northbound Highway 63 overpass near Clark Lane Tuesday night, according to Columbia police. Schmit fell approximately 38 feet, according to a probable cause statement.
Forecast: Friday is a chilly day, The first frost/freeze of the season is tonight
Colder weather has arrived and it will be a chilly weekend. Plus, the first frost and freeze of the season for central Missouri is tonight!. A cold front passed through central Missouri late last evening and winds are now breezy out from the north. Temps this morning will be in the 40s/lower 50s, but it may feel colder due to a wind chill - GRAB YOUR JACKETS!
