Movies on the Patio returns at the Webb County Heritage Foundation
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The “Movies on the Patio” series is returning to downtown Laredo. The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host the first evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday evening at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum at 810 Zaragoza Street at 7:30.
‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another piece of public art for the city of Laredo is unveiled as a towering sculpture on San Isidro Drive. It’s called “Lady of the Water,” an original design by artist Liz Hinojosa. It depicts a proud queen with a carafe-shaped body, spreading water from her containers in place of her hands. Instead of fingers, the extensions represent positivism and love flowing through the water in all directions.
Nixon High School placed on brief lockdown
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local high school is put on lockdown for a brief moment after an incident in the neighborhood. Details are light at the moment, but LISD officials did confirm that the Nixon High School campus was placed on lockdown for a brief moment after a disturbance that was reported at a nearby residence.
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident along the Loop 20 Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 7 p.m. along Loop 20 and University Blvd near the entrance of TAMIU. The Laredo Police Department says it was four vehicles but the fire...
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident knocks out power to large portions of south Laredo. It happened at around 9 p.m. near Highway 83 and Napoleon Street. According to reports, an electric pole was knocked over by Highway 83. The Laredo Police Department has shut down traffic for the highway...
LISD holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new administrative offices
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo ISD hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their new administrative building located in central Laredo on Thursday, October 6. The new offices are located where the former Civic Center used to be at 2400 San Bernardo Avenue. LISD officials say it will house about 200 staffers and will have space for the theater community.
City Council reduces speed limit on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been 22 years since the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has not reported a day without deaths on the road. The tragic statistic is a reason why city officials are taking action. City council approved reducing the speed limit on one part of Loop 20.
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
Offensive Struggles do in Wolves
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a tough go for the LBJ offense on Friday night as they can never get it going against the Rams, falling 20-7 in their district opener. For more headlines. click here.
Mustangs Stuck in Neutral against Panthers
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Early in the 2nd quarter, Nixon would come up with a tying score but it doesn’t get much better than that as the Mustangs fall 35-14 in district play. For more headlines. click here.
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is taken into custody by federal agents after an apparent chase in north Laredo. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. when Border Patrol agents were chasing a vehicle that ended at a business near 120 West Del Mar. Border Patrol agents...
Teen accused of driving into Laredo daycare center
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A teenager is arrested for allegedly crashing into an adult day care center on Monday morning. Clients at the Buenos Dias Adult Day Care Center experienced a terrifying moment when an SUV crashed into the building just after 8 a.m. Martin Rios, a client at Buenos...
Webb County Sheriff’s Office to hold women’s self-defense course
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is helping local women learn how to defend themselves during a free event. In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Sheriff Martin Cuellar has decided to launch a self-defense workshop for women. The workshop will go over some self-defense techniques...
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. After a brief chase, authorities were able to detain and apprehend Contreras. A total of five people have been...
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
Man wanted for breaking into former employer’s house, police say
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man allegedly breaks into his former employer’s house and the Laredo Police Department needs your help in finding him. Twenty-four-year-old Sergio Zamorano Mendez is wanted for Burglary of Habitation. The case was reported back in July 2022. It’s believed he broke into a home...
Body found inside vehicle at north Laredo trailer park
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was parked at a Laredo trailer park. The Laredo Police Department received the call on Monday morning at around 9 a.m. Officers were called out to the Towne North Mobile...
