Movies on the Patio returns at the Webb County Heritage Foundation
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The “Movies on the Patio” series is returning to downtown Laredo. The Webb County Heritage Foundation will host the first evening of “Movies on the Patio” on Friday evening at the Villa Antigua Border Heritage Museum at 810 Zaragoza Street at 7:30.
‘Lady of the Water’ sculpture unveiled on San Isidro Drive
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Another piece of public art for the city of Laredo is unveiled as a towering sculpture on San Isidro Drive. It’s called “Lady of the Water,” an original design by artist Liz Hinojosa. It depicts a proud queen with a carafe-shaped body, spreading water from her containers in place of her hands. Instead of fingers, the extensions represent positivism and love flowing through the water in all directions.
Two vehicle accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle car accident is reported in north Laredo. The accident happened at around 3:50 p.m. near 120 West Del Mar Boulevard. A pickup truck and a cruiser vehicle collided in the middle lane. Motorists who drive through the area are being asked to avoid the...
Vehicle crashes into utility pole in south Laredo
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident knocks out power to large portions of south Laredo. It happened at around 9 p.m. near Highway 83 and Napoleon Street. According to reports, an electric pole was knocked over by Highway 83. The Laredo Police Department has shut down traffic for the highway...
FBI seeks public’s help in locating missing Laredo man
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The FBI is looking for any information regarding a missing man from Laredo. According to authorities, 38-year-old Celerino Guadalupe Jasso III was last seen on September 30, 2022 after being dropped off by a family member at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge and made his way to visit family in Nuevo Laredo. He never made it back home.
Multiple people injured in Loop 20 accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A woman is seriously injured in a multiple vehicle accident along the Loop 20 Wednesday evening. It happened a little after 7 p.m. along Loop 20 and University Blvd near the entrance of TAMIU. The Laredo Police Department says it was four vehicles but the fire...
Nixon High School placed on brief lockdown
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A local high school is put on lockdown for a brief moment after an incident in the neighborhood. Details are light at the moment, but LISD officials did confirm that the Nixon High School campus was placed on lockdown for a brief moment after a disturbance that was reported at a nearby residence.
City Council reduces speed limit on Loop 20
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been 22 years since the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has not reported a day without deaths on the road. The tragic statistic is a reason why city officials are taking action. City council approved reducing the speed limit on one part of Loop 20.
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured in Laredo
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - A man on the run for allegedly kidnapping and fatally shooting a Houston-area woman was arrested at a Laredo port of entry. The arrest of 30-year-old Daniel Fernando Chacon from Houston happened on Wednesday, October 5 at 11:30 p.m. Pasadena Police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the US Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol collaborated to capture Chacon.
3 injured after shooting in north Laredo
Man accused of kidnapping and killing woman in Houston captured at Laredo port of entry. Mark Johnson (L) turns himself into the Houston County Jail, accompanied by attorney Dustin Fowler. Photo from October 6, 2022.
Two men hospitalized, one arrested following north Laredo shooting
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two men remain hospitalized, and another is facing charges after a shooting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at around 1 p.m. when Laredo Police received a shots fired call at the 800 block of Nafta. According to Laredo Police, three men ages...
Offensive Struggles do in Wolves
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a tough go for the LBJ offense on Friday night as they can never get it going against the Rams, falling 20-7 in their district opener. For more headlines. click here.
Agents arrest man after foot chase near Laredo shopping center
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is taken into custody by federal agents after an apparent chase in north Laredo. The incident happened at around 8:30 a.m. when Border Patrol agents were chasing a vehicle that ended at a business near 120 West Del Mar. Border Patrol agents...
Ex-boyfriend of woman kidnapped, found dead in SUV arrested in Mexico
Pasadena police said Daniel Chacon was tracked to Nuevo Laredo and arrested. He's been returned to Texas where he faces kidnapping charges.
Woman detained after disrupting Laredo press conference
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is detained after confronting political leaders during a press conference on Wednesday morning. On Wednesday, a press conference was held for the opening of a new clinic on Mines Road. A man at the conference claimed they have had issues with the woman before,...
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A fifth suspected wanted in connection to Laredo’s eleventh homicide is arrested. Laredo Police spotted Javier Contreras on Tuesday evening walking near McPherson and Manor Street. After a brief chase, authorities were able to detain and apprehend Contreras. A total of five people have been...
Man wanted for breaking into former employer’s house, police say
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man allegedly breaks into his former employer’s house and the Laredo Police Department needs your help in finding him. Twenty-four-year-old Sergio Zamorano Mendez is wanted for Burglary of Habitation. The case was reported back in July 2022. It’s believed he broke into a home...
Four arrested, one at large following Laredo’s 11th homicide
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several people are arrested, and one is at large in connection to what Laredo Police are calling the city’s eleventh homicide. Authorities have identified the victim as 28-year-old Alfredo Villarreal. Villarreal’s body was found in the backseat of a black Buick that was parked at...
Man wanted for indecency with a child
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for indecency with a child. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 24-year-old Roberto Puente. He is roughly five feet, eight inches, weighs 130 and has brown eyes and black hair. If you have any information...
