traveltomorrow.com

Wisk Aero reveals the world’s first autonomous, all-electric air taxi

On Monday October 3rd, Wisk Aero revealed the world’s first self-flying, all-electric, four-passenger vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi. As Wisk’s go-to-market aircraft, Generation 6 represents the first-ever candidate for type certification by the FAA of an autonomous eVTOL. Wisk Aero is a leading Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) company and pioneer in autonomous electric flights.
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Here’s the US military’s secret new ‘Dream Chaser’ space plane

As soon as 2023, the United States military could have a new spacecraft to transport troops to space and low Earth orbit locations anywhere in the world within three hours. Colorado-based aerospace company Sierra Space announced Sept. 8, 2022 that it signed a research and development contract with the U.S. Transportation Command to develop options to transport military crews and cargo around the world using the “Dream Chaser” space plane.
IFLScience

Watch SpinLaunch's Giant Slingshot Fling A NASA Payload Into The Sky

US-based startup SpinLaunch has teamed up with NASA and a number of other partners to see whether slingshotting objects into the sky could be a viable alternative to chemical-powered rocket launches. Last week, SpinLaunch completed its tenth successful fling using their Suborbital Accelerator in the New Mexico desert. Their latest...
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
airlive.net

More than 5,000 empty ‘ghost flights’ have flown to or from UK airports since 2019

More than 5,000 completely empty passenger flights have flown to or from UK airports since 2019, the Guardian can reveal. A further 35,000 commercial flights have operated almost empty since 2019, with fewer than 10% of seats filled, according to analysis of data from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA). This makes a total of about 40,000 “ghost flights”.
Daily Mail

Moment giant 'slingshot' hurls payloads 25,000 feet above Earth's surface: Colossal accelerator with an arm that spins 5,000 miles per hour is set to launch satellites into orbit by 2026

The moment a massive slingshot-like accelerator that hurls payloads into the stratosphere with more force than a rocket launch has paved the way for a unique method to send satellites into low Earth orbit - and the feat could happen by 2026. The suborbital accelerator, which stands four feet taller...
entrepreneursbreak.com

Which Ride to Take: Private Car, Rideshare, or Taxi?

The methods of transportation are perpetually evolving. Throughout the centuries, we have seen horses, buggies, and steamboats give way to electric cars and bullet trains. While taxis were once a popular mode of getting around, their services are declining while rideshare services have skyrocketed. Often forgotten, a private car service is a formidable form of transportation that supplies luxury, convenience, and other unique benefits to passengers that other services simply cannot. Read on to find out why private car service trumps rideshares and taxis.
Carscoops

Uber Announces 10-Year Partnership With Motional To Deliver Autonomous Rides

Motional and Uber today announced a 10-year framework agreement that will see the ride-hail company use Hyundai Ioniq 5-based robotaxis to give rides to passengers and to make deliveries of goods. “This agreement will be instrumental to the wide scale adoption of robotaxis,” said Karl Iagnemma, President and CEO of...
Motor1.com

Cop Tells Elantra N Owner His Stock Exhaust Will Cost $7K To "Fix"

Like many new vehicles, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N offers several different drive modes. One of them is N mode which, among other things, makes the turbocharged 2.0-liter engine sound a bit more lively. Apparently, it's too lively for a California police officer and officials at a state testing facility. Now, the owner can't drive his Elantra N until the problem is fixed, but since it's new and allegedly stock, there's nothing to fix.
