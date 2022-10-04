ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Statement from Senator John W. Mannion on Micron’s selection of Central New York and the 50th Senate District for $100B Semiconductor Manufacturing Complex

By John W. Mannion
nysenate.gov
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Micron unveils new $100 bn New York semiconductor plant

Micron announced Tuesday it will invest up to $100 billion to build semiconductors in New York state, capitalizing on US policies to boost domestic manufacturing of key goods. New York state is providing $5.5 billion in state incentives over the life of the build-out and the project also expects to utilize tax credits under the Chips Act signed into law by President Biden in August, said a Micron news release.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
invezz.com

Micron to set up the largest U.S. chip factory ever

Micron to spend $100 billion to set up a semiconductor facility in New York. The "Megafab" will help it produce at least 40% of its DRAM chips in the U.S. Micron shares are currently down more than 40% versus the start of 2022. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) is in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy