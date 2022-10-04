Statement from Senator John W. Mannion on Micron’s selection of Central New York and the 50th Senate District for $100B Semiconductor Manufacturing Complex

Read full article on original website
President Biden visits IBM to announce $20B investment in Hudson Valley
President Joe Biden took part in a Thursday afternoon announcement at the IBM facility in Poughkeepsie.
Biden: Micron’s computer chip deal in Syracuse area ‘another win for America’
Washington – President Joe Biden today praised Micron Technology’s commitment to build a mega-complex of computer chip plants in Syracuse’s northern suburbs. “To those who doubted that America could dominate the industries of the future, I say this – you should never bet against the American people,” Biden said in a statement.
Micron unveils new $100 bn New York semiconductor plant
Micron announced Tuesday it will invest up to $100 billion to build semiconductors in New York state, capitalizing on US policies to boost domestic manufacturing of key goods. New York state is providing $5.5 billion in state incentives over the life of the build-out and the project also expects to utilize tax credits under the Chips Act signed into law by President Biden in August, said a Micron news release.
Micron plans $100B computer chip factory in New York
Semiconductor maker Micron Technology announced plans Tuesday to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20-plus years to build a massive semiconductor factory in New York.
Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp (IBM.N) facility in New York.
Biden visiting New York with IBM poised to announce $20B program; what to know
President Joe Biden's will visit IBM's Poughkeepsie campus. IBM is expected to announce a $20 billion investment over the next decade.
Biden touts recent IBM, Micron investments amid broader economic concerns
President Biden traveled to New York on Thursday to tout another major manufacturing investment, this time from IBM, as a sign of confidence among business leaders in the U.S. economy. Amid concerns about gas prices, broader inflation and rising interest rates, Biden on Thursday sought to focus on a particular bright spot for the administration:…
Micron to set up the largest U.S. chip factory ever
Micron to spend $100 billion to set up a semiconductor facility in New York. The "Megafab" will help it produce at least 40% of its DRAM chips in the U.S. Micron shares are currently down more than 40% versus the start of 2022. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) is in...
