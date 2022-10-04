Statement from Senator John W. Mannion on Micron’s selection of Central New York and the 50th Senate District for $100B Semiconductor Manufacturing Complex

Micron announced Tuesday it will invest up to $100 billion to build semiconductors in New York state, capitalizing on US policies to boost domestic manufacturing of key goods. New York state is providing $5.5 billion in state incentives over the life of the build-out and the project also expects to utilize tax credits under the Chips Act signed into law by President Biden in August, said a Micron news release.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO