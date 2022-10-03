ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Job openings plunged but hiring remained strong in August

U.S. job openings dropped sharply in August, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday, falling at the fastest one-month pace since March 2020. Businesses still hired employees at a steady pace and kept layoffs near historic lows in August, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. But firms also cut back their postings…
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Benzinga

'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
CNN

What to expect from Friday's jobs report

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up -- one of many crucial factors that will help the Federal Reserve determine its next steps in its fight against decades-high inflation.
AOL Corp

Housing expert: 'Sellers aren’t selling’ as mortgage rates climb

Home sellers across the country have become discouraged by the slowing housing market as higher mortgage rates reduce homebuying demand. “We're finding that sellers aren't selling, buyers have pulled back," First American Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi told Yahoo Finance (video above). "And that's resulting in a housing market that's cooling quite a bit.”
FOXBusiness

Holiday hiring: Walmart to add fewer workers this year

Walmart plans to hire fewer employees this holiday season amid a backdrop of uncertain economic conditions. The Arkansas-based retailer announced on Wednesday that plans to add 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers across the company before the holiday shopping season gets underway. This includes seasonal store associates, full-time, permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.
Reuters

Jobs report shows Fed tightening still a work in progress

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - After a drop in job vacancies, a dip in rental costs and signs of growing consumer caution seemed to show the Federal Reserve’s strict monetary medicine beginning to kick in, a strong September jobs report has left policymakers still waiting for clear signs their efforts to cool the economy are working.
KVIA

Tech giant Apple facing Employee Discrimination allegations

New York, NY - According to CNN, the National Labor Relations Board has reportedly filed a complaint against the company, claiming it “discriminated against employees” at its World Trade Center store. The investigation was spurred by charges filed in may by the communications workers of America -- the...
KVIA

Fed’s Cook says more rate hikes needed to combat inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook says more interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control. Her remarks Thursday echo several tough speeches by other central bank officials this week. Cook also says she has revised her views on inflation in the past several months and now sees it as more persistent. She says that while real-time, private-sector data is showing signs that inflation could cool in the coming months. But she adds that the Fed should only slow rate hikes when inflation actually falls. Cook’s speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics was her first as a Fed governor.
Deadline

U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs In September, Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.5%

Employers added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, in line with expectations that job growth would slow during the month. Still, the pace of hiring was slightly higher than predictions. The biggest job gains were in leisure, hospitality and health care, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To tame inflation, the Federal Reserve has been trying to slow the economy by raising interest rates, moves that risk sending the U.S. into a recession. Average hourly earnings in the private, nonfarm sector rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $32.36. Employment in movies and recording industries rose...
US News and World Report

Juul to Cancel Overseas Expansion, Trim Jobs - WSJ

(Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc is canceling a planned expansion outside the United States and plans to lay off staff as a result, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The vaping company has also recently completed a refinancing of its secured debt, which...
