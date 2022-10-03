Read full article on original website
Related
Job openings plunged but hiring remained strong in August
U.S. job openings dropped sharply in August, according to Labor Department data released Tuesday, falling at the fastest one-month pace since March 2020. Businesses still hired employees at a steady pace and kept layoffs near historic lows in August, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover report. But firms also cut back their postings…
There are now 210 U.S. housing markets at risk of 15% to 20% home price declines, says Moody’s
We’re beyond questioning whether the housing correction will push home prices lower. Falling home prices are already here. Heading forward, there are just two big questions: How many regional housing markets will see home price declines? And how far will those markets fall?. Moody’s Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi...
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Benzinga
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
RELATED PEOPLE
What to expect from Friday's jobs report
When the Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its latest monthly jobs report on Friday, all eyes will be on whether the labor market is showing signs of loosening up -- one of many crucial factors that will help the Federal Reserve determine its next steps in its fight against decades-high inflation.
Amazon Unveils New $1 Billion Wage Hike Plan, Adding to Fed Inflation Headache
Amazon (AMZN) shares moved lower Thursday, alongside declines for many other big-tech names, after the world's largest online retailer unveiled pay increases for warehouse and transportation workers. Amazon said employees would earn between $16 and $26 per hour, with average starting salaries rising by $1, to $19 per hour, as...
Amazon To Hire 150,000 Employees For Holiday Season
Amazon says it will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees for the upcoming holiday season.
AOL Corp
Housing expert: 'Sellers aren’t selling’ as mortgage rates climb
Home sellers across the country have become discouraged by the slowing housing market as higher mortgage rates reduce homebuying demand. “We're finding that sellers aren't selling, buyers have pulled back," First American Deputy Chief Economist Odeta Kushi told Yahoo Finance (video above). "And that's resulting in a housing market that's cooling quite a bit.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Holiday hiring: Walmart to add fewer workers this year
Walmart plans to hire fewer employees this holiday season amid a backdrop of uncertain economic conditions. The Arkansas-based retailer announced on Wednesday that plans to add 40,000 seasonal and full-time workers across the company before the holiday shopping season gets underway. This includes seasonal store associates, full-time, permanent truck drivers and customer care associates.
Jobs report shows Fed tightening still a work in progress
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - After a drop in job vacancies, a dip in rental costs and signs of growing consumer caution seemed to show the Federal Reserve’s strict monetary medicine beginning to kick in, a strong September jobs report has left policymakers still waiting for clear signs their efforts to cool the economy are working.
2023 recession won't be 'terrible,' economist says
Experts expect the U.S. to hit a recession next year as businesses in Arizona and the rest of the nation continue to feel the impacts of inflation and supply chain constraints on the economy.
Survey Shows 91% of CEOs Expect a Recession in the Next Year. Should You Be Worried?
Things aren't looking very good for the economy right now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
Tech giant Apple facing Employee Discrimination allegations
New York, NY - According to CNN, the National Labor Relations Board has reportedly filed a complaint against the company, claiming it “discriminated against employees” at its World Trade Center store. The investigation was spurred by charges filed in may by the communications workers of America -- the...
KVIA
Fed’s Cook says more rate hikes needed to combat inflation
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook says more interest rate increases will be necessary to wrestle inflation under control. Her remarks Thursday echo several tough speeches by other central bank officials this week. Cook also says she has revised her views on inflation in the past several months and now sees it as more persistent. She says that while real-time, private-sector data is showing signs that inflation could cool in the coming months. But she adds that the Fed should only slow rate hikes when inflation actually falls. Cook’s speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics was her first as a Fed governor.
ZipRecruiter's Chief Economist Breaks Down Company Hiring Trends
Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, joined Cheddar News to discuss how companies are offering more benefits to attract candidates and retain employees as they compete for talent in the current labor market.
U.S. hiring stayed solid in September as employers add 263,000 jobs
September’s slightly more moderate pace of hiring may be welcomed by the Fed.
U.S. Economy Added 263,000 Jobs In September, Unemployment Rate Falls To 3.5%
Employers added 263,000 jobs in September and the unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, in line with expectations that job growth would slow during the month. Still, the pace of hiring was slightly higher than predictions. The biggest job gains were in leisure, hospitality and health care, according to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To tame inflation, the Federal Reserve has been trying to slow the economy by raising interest rates, moves that risk sending the U.S. into a recession. Average hourly earnings in the private, nonfarm sector rose by 10 cents, or 0.3%, to $32.36. Employment in movies and recording industries rose...
86 percent of CEOS expect recession in next 12 months: survey￼
Eighty-six percent of global CEOs expect a recession to hit in the next year, although most believe it will be mild and short, according to a new KPMG survey.
Benzinga
US Adds 263,000 Jobs In September As Labor Market Tightens: How Will The Fed Respond?
The U.S. economy added jobs in September, exceeding economist estimates. The jobs numbers suggest the Federal Reserve can continue to aggressively raise interest rates. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday morning after the Labor Department reported soft U.S. jobs market numbers from September. What Happened: The...
US News and World Report
Juul to Cancel Overseas Expansion, Trim Jobs - WSJ
(Reuters) - Juul Labs Inc is canceling a planned expansion outside the United States and plans to lay off staff as a result, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The vaping company has also recently completed a refinancing of its secured debt, which...
Comments / 0