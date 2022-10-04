Read full article on original website
Homecoming 5k
Come kick off the University of Northern Iowa Homecoming Day (Oct. 8th) with a 5K Run/Walk @ 8:00 am! https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/IA/CedarFalls/PantherPacersHomecoming5... Course: This year's course will start and end at the campanile. Racers will take two loops around the southeast side of campus. Please click on the Facebook link provided to...
Documentary film “Gary Kelley - The Film” premiering this month at Gallagher Bluedorn
Renowned illustrator and Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelley will be profiled in a world premiere film at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. “Gary Kelley - The Film” is a documentary profiling the career of one of Iowa’s most prolific artists. Despite Kelley’s reputation in the world of illustration and painting, he remains relatively unknown to many Iowans. His story of success, peer recognition and staying close to his Iowa roots is important to share with local audiences, as well as viewers across the state and beyond.
Fall Colors Bike Ride
Join us for a beautiful bike ride on the Cedar Falls trails. Start from Gilchrist and travel to Big Woods Lake with a short stop at Cedar City Creamery for ice cream. Office of Sustainability will provide a limited supply of free bike rentals if you need one. Helmets are encouraged! Ice cream purchases are individual.
