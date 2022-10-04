Renowned illustrator and Cedar Falls artist Gary Kelley will be profiled in a world premiere film at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center. “Gary Kelley - The Film” is a documentary profiling the career of one of Iowa’s most prolific artists. Despite Kelley’s reputation in the world of illustration and painting, he remains relatively unknown to many Iowans. His story of success, peer recognition and staying close to his Iowa roots is important to share with local audiences, as well as viewers across the state and beyond.

