SMAC to host Pumpkin Extravaganza with Julie Zetina
Southern Missouri Arts Connection is hosting a Pumpkin Extravaganza workshop on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 until 9 p.m. in the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. The event offers a pumpkin-glazing workshop and is designed to offer an opportunity for adults to work alongside their...
17th Annual SSCFPD Firefighters Chili Cook-Off brings the community together
The Southern Stone County Fire Protection District Auxiliary hosted the 17th Annual SSCFPD Firefighters Chili Cook-Off on Sunday, Oct. 2, at the Reeds Spring High School. The event showcased over 30 chilis for the community to taste and vote on their favorite. The winners of the chili cook-off were:. 1st...
Barn quilting class hosted in Stone County
A Barn Quilting Class is being offered in Blue Eye in the hopes to create a barn quilt trail. The Stone County University of Missouri Extension is offering a barn quilt class. The class will take place on Oct. 15, at the Blue Eye Community Center, located at 138 State Hwy EE in Blue Eye.
Kenneth Thomas
Kenneth Thomas, 89, of Kimberling City passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Kenneth was born on June 8, 1933. He married his sweetheart, Bonnie Peel on November 18, 1951 in Boone, IA. In 1976, Kenneth and Bonnie purchased the Four Seasons Resort in Kimberling City and moved from Iowa.
Traffic disrupts many attending Garth Brooks show at Thunder Ridge
BRANSON, Mo.- Night one of the Garth Brooks concerts brought a headache for many fans, as they waited hours in traffic. Fans say they were at a stand-still from Ridgedale, all the way to Hollister on Highway 86. Headlights shine on Highway 86 as state troopers direct traffic. Getting out to the arena most had […]
‘It feels like the loss of an icon’: neighbors react after historic Springfield home is torn down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – University Heights is known as one of several historic neighborhoods in town. “The University Heights area was the next iteration of the Phelps Grove Park area,” said local historian John Sellars of the History Museum on the Square. “A very pastoral beautiful area with nice big houses. National Street was a little […]
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert
RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
Branson High School debuts Esports teams
Branson High School has a room pulsing with red LED lights, the flicker of computer screens, the rapid clicking of keys, and the adrenaline rush of competition. The school has begun official competition for the Branson High School Esports teams. The program was approved in January, tested in the Spring 2022 semester as a pilot program, before becoming an official competitive squad in the 2022-2023 school year.
Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam
Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.
SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon.
PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon. No one was home when the fire broke out on Gann Ridge Road, Jared Powell, fire chief, said. The home's burning roof created a challenge for firefighters. It wasn't clear what caused the fire as of 5...
4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
Santa takes to the road at the 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run
The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes hosted their 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 2. The bikers gathered at Wal-Mart in Branson West to begin their trek, with Santa leading the way, to the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505, where they dropped off toys. The toys will be given out to needing families in Stone County for the holidays.
Frightly News Investigates: A dozen ghosts haunt Pythian Castle?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of Springfield’s oldest buildings, the Pythian Castle, has a long history of people coming and going through the facility. Many lost their lives there and some of them have decided to never leave. The history of the Pythian Castle According to John Sellars with the History Museum in the Square Downtown, […]
Steven Vincent Hughes
Steven Vincent Hughes, 69, of Branson passed away on September 23, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson. Steve was born August 17, 1953 in Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. Steve is survived by his son Chris Hughes (Za Unitt); sister Rivka Cubine...
Missouri murder featured on true-crime TV show, ‘Snapped’
A loving Arkansas mother and a doting Missouri father seem happy on the outside. But what happens when she snaps?
Marshfield senior living pig update: Miss Piggy turned out to be pregnant, finally captured and given new home
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It was back in May when KY3 first told you about a large pig that had turned up in a wooded area next to the Marshfield Senior Apartments not far from downtown Marshfield. Dubbed “Miss Piggy”, the sow became quite well-known for eluding capture and escaping...
One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
Neighbors say this area of Springfield has become more dangerous
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – General Goings has been in west-central Springfield for more than a decade. But he said the neighborhood isn’t what it used to be. “This neighborhood was quiet. But here lately, in the last four years, four or five years, it’s been heavy with drugs,” said Goings. Springfield police were at a home […]
Casper’s expects to re-open in former Anton’s building in mid-November
If you’ve been craving Casper’s chili, the end of your wait should be mid-November. Shawn Kraft, the main owner of the iconic Springfield restaurant, said Oct. 4 that the renovation of the former Anton’s restaurant, 937 S. Glenstone, should be finished by then. That’s when Casper’s will...
