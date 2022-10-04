ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bransontrilakesnews.com

SMAC to host Pumpkin Extravaganza with Julie Zetina

Southern Missouri Arts Connection is hosting a Pumpkin Extravaganza workshop on Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 until 9 p.m. in the SMAC Art Center, located at 7 Downing Street in Hollister. The event offers a pumpkin-glazing workshop and is designed to offer an opportunity for adults to work alongside their...
HOLLISTER, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Barn quilting class hosted in Stone County

A Barn Quilting Class is being offered in Blue Eye in the hopes to create a barn quilt trail. The Stone County University of Missouri Extension is offering a barn quilt class. The class will take place on Oct. 15, at the Blue Eye Community Center, located at 138 State Hwy EE in Blue Eye.
STONE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Kenneth Thomas

Kenneth Thomas, 89, of Kimberling City passed away on Thursday, September 28, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Kenneth was born on June 8, 1933. He married his sweetheart, Bonnie Peel on November 18, 1951 in Boone, IA. In 1976, Kenneth and Bonnie purchased the Four Seasons Resort in Kimberling City and moved from Iowa.
KIMBERLING CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
City
Forsyth, MO
KOLR10 News

Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert

RIDGEDALE, Mo. – After many fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic before the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, they decided to turn around and go home. “We left Kansas City around noon. We got into the Branson area about 4:00 p.m.,” Michelle Boucher said. She bought tickets for the concert Friday night. “It […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson High School debuts Esports teams

Branson High School has a room pulsing with red LED lights, the flicker of computer screens, the rapid clicking of keys, and the adrenaline rush of competition. The school has begun official competition for the Branson High School Esports teams. The program was approved in January, tested in the Spring 2022 semester as a pilot program, before becoming an official competitive squad in the 2022-2023 school year.
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Parade#Diamonds#Homecoming Queen#The High School#The Homecoming Court#Panther Pride
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Missouri Concertgoers Face Hours-Long Traffic Jam

Garth Brooks is opening up Thunder Ridge in Missouri this weekend. The new venue is at the Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Mo. It happens at a lot of venues, but rarely do venues open their doors with an artist this big. There are traffic issues. Here’s hoping that local officials can solve them for the final night of the run on Sunday.
KYTV

Fire damages pine shavings business in Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - A fire damaged a business in Seymour. Seymour firefighters say the fire at Eagle Ridge Shavings started around 3:30 Monday afternoon. When crews arrived, the business was fully engulfed. ”We had ten really good years, and we always knew this could happen,” said owner David Peachey....
SEYMOUR, MO
KHBS

Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Fire destroyed a Pea Ridge home Tuesday afternoon. No one was home when the fire broke out on Gann Ridge Road, Jared Powell, fire chief, said. The home's burning roof created a challenge for firefighters. It wasn't clear what caused the fire as of 5...
PEA RIDGE, AR
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a good steak, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about, four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so next time you are craving a good steak and you are looking for a new restaurant to try, give these amazing steakhouses in Missouri a chance.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bransontrilakesnews.com

Santa takes to the road at the 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run

The Freedom of Road Riders Local 15 Branson Tri-Lakes hosted their 18th Annual Stone County Toy Run on Sunday, Oct. 2. The bikers gathered at Wal-Mart in Branson West to begin their trek, with Santa leading the way, to the Kimberling City Elks Lodge 2505, where they dropped off toys. The toys will be given out to needing families in Stone County for the holidays.
STONE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Steven Vincent Hughes

Steven Vincent Hughes, 69, of Branson passed away on September 23, 2022 at Cox Medical Center Branson. Steve was born August 17, 1953 in Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. Steve is survived by his son Chris Hughes (Za Unitt); sister Rivka Cubine...
BRANSON, MO
krcgtv.com

One injured, one arrested in Fort Leonard Wood shooting

NEW BLOOMFIELD — One person is hospitalized in Springfield and another is under arrest after a shooting Tuesday evening on base at Fort Leonard Wood. According to the Public Affairs Office at the fort, the shooting occurred at 11:07 Tuesday evening at the fort. No specifics were given. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy