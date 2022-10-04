ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN Sioux Falls

10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy

When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
KOEL 950 AM

Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?

Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, October 5th, 2022

(Kansas City, MO) -- The La Nina weather system often brings Iowa and the Midwest an above-normal helping of precipitation, but even though the pattern is expected to stick around for yet another winter, we’re still suffering with drought. The climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, Doug Kluck, says there would normally be a lot more rainfall, especially in the Missouri River basin. He says the expected amount of precipitation simply hasn’t materialized during the past two winters, and it's unclear whether that will change with the snowpack in the winter season ahead. La Nina can be a fickle forecasting tool, he says, as the latest report from the U-S Drought Monitor shows 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or in some level of drought.
KCRG.com

Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Rivers Shrinking Due To Drought

(Des Moines, IA) — You could just about walk or wade across some rivers in Iowa right now…. Brooke Hagenhoff, with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says most of Iowa has been either abnormally dry or in some form of drought all year.
kciiradio.com

Southeast Iowa Still Waiting On Peak Fall Colors

Fall colors are progressing in Iowa. With peak viewing in the northern part of the state estimated for next week, cottonwood, hackberry, elm, basswood and walnut are turning yellow. Virginia Creeper and sumac are adding red and orange. This year, fall colors are appearing more vibrant, likely due to the recent cooler weather.
ESPN Sioux Falls

Iowa Has Some of the Least Distracted Drivers in America

No matter where we turn in this modern world we are bombarded with more distractions than ever before. That's especially true when we get behind the wheel, where the latest hi-tech gadgets and gizmos in our vehicles can make concentrating on driving difficult at times. According to 24/7 Wall St.,...
wlip.com

Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit

CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
B102.7

This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America

If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
ESPN Sioux Falls

How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?

Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
ESPN Sioux Falls

South Dakota 2022 Pheasant Season Ready to Get Underway

In October, orange is South Dakota's favorite color. No, really it is. The 2022 South Dakota pheasant season begins this weekend for residents only. Then on October 15, the season opens for everyone else. Thousands of avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will be working corn fields and other prime habitats...
ESPN Sioux Falls

ESPN Sioux Falls

