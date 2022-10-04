Read full article on original website
Weirdest Tourist Traps in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota
The South Dakota "touristy trap" pick may be undeniable. I don't know if everyone will agree with the writers at Thrillist Travel, about which tourist attractions are the weirdest in the tri-state area. I mean there are so many strange things to see when you travel. From giant pheasants and...
This City in Iowa Is One of the Best for Sober Living in America
There are places in America where 'drunk and disorderly' seems to be the norm. In fact, well-known party towns like Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando have all landed in the top ten of a new poll of the spots where things get wild on a regular basis. But what...
10 Delicious Iowa Cheese Curds That Drive Wisconsin Crazy
When you live in the Midwest, it's really hard to pass up mouth-watering cheese curds. Cheese curds are basically a meal in itself. You really cannot go wrong with cheese curds from any Midwestern state. Sure Wisconsin is known for its tasty cheese curds. But other states like Iowa actually have pretty cheesy cheese curds to enjoy. Iowans swear by it!
Is This The Best “Small” City in Iowa?
Whether a city is large or small is completely relative to every individual person. To some people who grow up in towns of 2,000 people, they may consider a town like Waterloo (population of about 67,000) huge. To someone who grows up in Des Moines, they might consider a town like Ames small. City size is all in the eye of the beholder. I think that's how that saying goes anyway...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Wednesday, October 5th, 2022
(Kansas City, MO) -- The La Nina weather system often brings Iowa and the Midwest an above-normal helping of precipitation, but even though the pattern is expected to stick around for yet another winter, we’re still suffering with drought. The climate services director for the Central Region of the National Weather Service, Doug Kluck, says there would normally be a lot more rainfall, especially in the Missouri River basin. He says the expected amount of precipitation simply hasn’t materialized during the past two winters, and it's unclear whether that will change with the snowpack in the winter season ahead. La Nina can be a fickle forecasting tool, he says, as the latest report from the U-S Drought Monitor shows 80 percent of Iowa is either abnormally dry or in some level of drought.
Which Sioux Falls High School Is The Best in South Dakota?
When you're a parent, you only want the best for your children. This especially includes sending them to a school where they can excel both in and out of the classroom. But the question is always, “Where is the best school in town?”. The state of South Dakota has...
KCRG.com
Iowa cropland values increase, but may level off soon
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Farm and Land Chapter #2 Realtors Land Institute reported a 2.8% increase in cropland values on a statewide average for the Marc 2022 to September 2022 time period. In our East Central district of Iowa, high-quality cropland is selling at $16,182 per acre, or...
You Can Sleep In A Castle On A River In Minnesota...For A Price!
Minnesota has some amazing scenery all around the state. But this ROYAL property just northeast of Minneapolis looks incredible!. TV Show Says This Is “Ugliest House In Minnesota”. Yikes!. This TV show is looking for the Ugliest Houses In America. Check out why they think this Minnesota house...
Iowa Rivers Shrinking Due To Drought
(Des Moines, IA) — You could just about walk or wade across some rivers in Iowa right now…. Brooke Hagenhoff, with the National Weather Service in Des Moines says most of Iowa has been either abnormally dry or in some form of drought all year.
kciiradio.com
Southeast Iowa Still Waiting On Peak Fall Colors
Fall colors are progressing in Iowa. With peak viewing in the northern part of the state estimated for next week, cottonwood, hackberry, elm, basswood and walnut are turning yellow. Virginia Creeper and sumac are adding red and orange. This year, fall colors are appearing more vibrant, likely due to the recent cooler weather.
KBUR
Eastern Iowa meatpacking and farm workers to get pandemic relief checks
Columbus Junction, IA- Nearly 2,000 meatpacking plant workers in Columbus Junction, West Liberty, and Washington will receive $600 pandemic relief checks from Catholic Charities USA. Radio Iowa reports that the organization is giving $1.2 million dollars in federal relief to Escucha Mi Voz to aid those workers in rural eastern...
Iowa Has Some of the Least Distracted Drivers in America
No matter where we turn in this modern world we are bombarded with more distractions than ever before. That's especially true when we get behind the wheel, where the latest hi-tech gadgets and gizmos in our vehicles can make concentrating on driving difficult at times. According to 24/7 Wall St.,...
wlip.com
Tyson Foods Announces Illinois Exit
CHICAGO (AP) Tyson Foods is moving around 1,000 corporate positions from Illinois and South Dakota to its headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas. The company, which is one of the world’s largest meat producers, said Wednesday that corporate staff in its Chicago and Downers Grove locations will start relocating next year. Those in the Dakota Dunes, South Dakota, office will also be heading to Arkansas. No layoffs are planned. The company says having employees in one location will help collaboration and decision making. The move is another blow for Chicago, which has also seen Boeing and Caterpillar relocate their headquarters this year.
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
YouTuber Says Travelers Should Avoid Doing This In South Dakota
South Dakota is full of beauty and wonder. People from all over the country and even different parts of the world travel to the Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, and Sioux Falls throughout the year. When you're packing your suitcase in preparation for your visit to the lovely sites of South...
This City in Iowa Is among the Most Educated in America
If you're looking to surround yourself with a bunch of smart people, one city in Iowa is one of the best places in the country to head to. 24/7 Wall St., using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey, zeroed in on the most educated cities in the country, with the highest percentage of adults 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher.
How Likely Are You To Hit A Deer In South Dakota?
Is South Dakota one of the worst states for deer collisions in the country? The numbers say yes. A recent study by carinsurance.com showed which states are the worst for animal collisions, including deer. So, where does the Mount Rushmore State rank? Surprisingly, the risk is higher than you might...
This South Dakota Pheasant Hunting Video Has 2 Million Views
The South Dakota pheasant hunting season is right around the corner and people from all over the United States ascend on our great state for the festivities. Over the years, many TV shows and national hunting experts have also made the South Dakota pheasant hunting season a part of their traditions as well.
South Dakota 2022 Pheasant Season Ready to Get Underway
In October, orange is South Dakota's favorite color. No, really it is. The 2022 South Dakota pheasant season begins this weekend for residents only. Then on October 15, the season opens for everyone else. Thousands of avid hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will be working corn fields and other prime habitats...
