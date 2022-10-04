ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Florida State University-Graduate Assistants United to Hold Action for Graduate Assistants Rights

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Graduate Assistants are gathering at FSU to air grievances regarding their stipends, fees, healthcare, benefits and safety. An open letter addressing some of these shortcomings was emailed to President Richard McCullough on August 2, 2022, and received no response. The main purpose of this action is to allow graduate assistants to speak about the problems that they face while working and studying at FSU. Media presence is requested to report on the stories and struggles of graduate assistants.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

SGA copes with host of issues

Florida A&M’s Student Government Association met Monday and discussed a variety of topics, with Hurricane Ian mentioned several times due to its disruption of student life. The storm devastated the west coast of Florida, and Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) was in its path. A letter sent from FGCU’s student body president was read to the senate by Zachary Bell, FAMU’s student body president. The letter detailed the substantial damage done to the University and asked for financial assistance. Bell urged SGA to possibly donate any available funds to our neighbors.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will Bridge the Gap be rescheduled?

Last week’s annual Bridge the Gap event for students at FAMU and FSU was postponed due to potential weather along with other activities pertaining to FSU’s homecoming. The FSU homecoming is being pushed back to sometime in April. This event is held every year during FSU’s homecoming. It...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
City
Bell, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Education
thefamuanonline.com

Get ready for the Nolettes

Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Robinson
thefamuanonline.com

The voice (and face) behind FAMU’s elections

Florida A&M University is home to one of the most intense and exciting election seasons seen on a college campus. But there’s so much more to the election process than the beautiful smiling faces of the candidates and their extravagant campaigns. Behind the scenes there’s one main voice orchestrating...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
South Florida Times

Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M

Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – A group of Florida A&M University students has sued the state’s university system claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit ﬁled in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cw34.com

Florida Disaster Fund raises nearly $35 million in first 5 days

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Disaster Fund raised nearly $35 million in donations to support those affected by Hurricane Ian. First Lady Casey DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are appreciative for help from across the country,”...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Famu#Florida A M University#Florida State University#Linus College
floridapolitics.com

Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service

'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County

In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
thefamuanonline.com

Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?

While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
First Coast News

Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis

Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast. Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy