WCTV
Courtney Penton of Chiles High School honored with Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Congratulations to Courtney Penton, a 9th-grade English teacher at Chiles High School, for being selected as the Envision Credit Union and WCTV Teacher of the Month for August 2022!. Courtney Penton was busy giving a quiz when we knocked on her door and surprised her with...
WCTV
Florida State University-Graduate Assistants United to Hold Action for Graduate Assistants Rights
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University Graduate Assistants are gathering at FSU to air grievances regarding their stipends, fees, healthcare, benefits and safety. An open letter addressing some of these shortcomings was emailed to President Richard McCullough on August 2, 2022, and received no response. The main purpose of this action is to allow graduate assistants to speak about the problems that they face while working and studying at FSU. Media presence is requested to report on the stories and struggles of graduate assistants.
thefamuanonline.com
SGA copes with host of issues
Florida A&M’s Student Government Association met Monday and discussed a variety of topics, with Hurricane Ian mentioned several times due to its disruption of student life. The storm devastated the west coast of Florida, and Florida Gulf Coast University (FGCU) was in its path. A letter sent from FGCU’s student body president was read to the senate by Zachary Bell, FAMU’s student body president. The letter detailed the substantial damage done to the University and asked for financial assistance. Bell urged SGA to possibly donate any available funds to our neighbors.
thefamuanonline.com
Will Bridge the Gap be rescheduled?
Last week’s annual Bridge the Gap event for students at FAMU and FSU was postponed due to potential weather along with other activities pertaining to FSU’s homecoming. The FSU homecoming is being pushed back to sometime in April. This event is held every year during FSU’s homecoming. It...
Tallahassee, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Tallahassee. The Chiles High School football team will have a game with Rickards High School on October 05, 2022, 15:30:00. The Gadsden County High School football team will have a game with Leon High School on October 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
WCTV
First Lady Casey DeSantis announces nearly $35 million in donations for Florida Disaster Fund
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Lady Casey DeSantis announced on Tuesday that within the first 5 days of activation, the Florida Disaster Fund has raised nearly $35 million in donations to support communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are...
thefamuanonline.com
Get ready for the Nolettes
Imagine: It’s game day and the stands are filled in Doak Cambell Stadium. Florida State University has a third down when suddenly the Marching Chiefs begin playing and 20 females in sparkling uniforms stand up and begin dancing excitedly. Starting next football season, FSU fans can expect this sort...
City of Tallahassee to host Halloween event 'Trunk or Treat'
With Halloween not being too far away, the City of Tallahassee is prepared for the holiday, hosting a "Trunk or Treat" event at the Jack McLean Community Center.
thefamuanonline.com
The voice (and face) behind FAMU’s elections
Florida A&M University is home to one of the most intense and exciting election seasons seen on a college campus. But there’s so much more to the election process than the beautiful smiling faces of the candidates and their extravagant campaigns. Behind the scenes there’s one main voice orchestrating...
South Florida Times
Lawsuit: Florida discriminates against Florida A&M
Tallahassee, Fla. (AP) – A group of Florida A&M University students has sued the state’s university system claiming the historically Black university is underfunded and subject of discriminatory practices compared to other state institutions. The federal lawsuit ﬁled in Tallahassee claims the state is violating the Civil Rights...
Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to host job fair
A new date has been set for the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services job fair.
cw34.com
Florida Disaster Fund raises nearly $35 million in first 5 days
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Disaster Fund raised nearly $35 million in donations to support those affected by Hurricane Ian. First Lady Casey DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday. “The support for Florida has been incredible and the Governor and I are appreciative for help from across the country,”...
leoncountyfl.gov
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements
County Chairman and Tallahassee Mayor Call for Southside Septic-to-Sewer Improvements. Earlier today, Leon County Commission Chairman Bill Proctor and City of Tallahassee Mayor John E. Dailey joined together in support of Southside septic-to-sewer improvements within the unincorporated area. "Today, the Mayor and I are calling for our community's leaders to...
floridapolitics.com
Friends, lawyers, family remember Peter Antonacci at Tallahassee memorial service
'We have lost a great Floridian, a great leader and a great man.'. Many of Florida’s top elected officials, prominent lawyers, lobbyists and judges gathered Monday to remember Peter Antonacci, the high-profile state government official and go-to-guy for several Governors. Antonacci died suddenly late last month. Both Gov. Ron...
thefamuanonline.com
Controversial ex-commissioner still on ballot in Gadsden County
In late July Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Jeffery Moore as District 2 commissioner for Gadsden County. Moore, a white male, filled the vacancy after the resignation of Anthony Viegbesie, an African American male. Moore became the only white member and only Republican on the five-member board. According to floridapolitics.com Gadsden...
Florida A&M-SC State: How To Watch, What To Watch
FAMU and South Carolina State go way back. Can SCSU's offense keep up and make it a game? The post Florida A&M-SC State: How To Watch, What To Watch appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
thefamuanonline.com
Does Tallahassee have affordable homes for rent?
While Tallahassee is dedicated to student housing complexes and homes for families to buy,. some run into the issue of finding a home they simply would like to rent at a decent price. When the pandemic-driven Our-Florida program ended in May, quite a few people were left in. limbo trying...
athleticbusiness.com
In Florida, Parents and Doctors Question Sharing of Athletes' Menstrual Histories
High school student-athletes in Florida have to answer more than three dozen questions with their doctors before they can be cleared to practice or play. As reported by The Palm Beach Post, most questions directly relate to the prospective athlete's fitness to play sports and injury prevention. They include:. Do...
Gadsden County commissioner appointed by Gov. DeSantis resigns following alleged KKK costume
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee, Fla. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Authorities and residents in Florida are keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbles through the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center said Sunday it expects Ian to rapidly strengthen and become a major hurricane by Monday as it passes over Cuba. Gov. DeSantis has declared a statewide emergency, expanding an order from Friday that had covered two dozen counties.
WCTV
Tallahassee heart rhythm disorder specialist talks Watt diagnosis
Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chabad House FSU Rabbi focused on ‘brighter future’ five months after massive fire. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the dry and warmer forecast. Rob's Tropical Thoughts - Tuesday, Oct. 4.
