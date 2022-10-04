ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Northeastern employee charged with falsely reporting explosion on campus

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rl8EZ_0iLZP5Rw00

Man arrested in connection with reported Northeastern University explosion 00:19

BOSTON – Northeastern University employee Jason Duhaime was arrested following a reported explosion on campus last month.

The FBI's Boston office said Tuesday that the Texas man was arrested in connection with the September 13 incident.

Federal prosecutors charged Duhaime with conveying false information and hoaxes related to an explosive device and making materially false, fictitious and fraudulent statements to an agency of the U.S. government.

Duhaime is the New Technology Manager and Director of the Immersive Media Lab at Northeastern. The explosion was reported at the building that houses the lab.

According to the complaint, Duhaime asked a student working in the lab to stay late to help him pick up some packages from the mail area on the first floor. The student said this was the first time Duhaime had ever helped collect packages from the mail.

Duhaime brought two cases into a storage closet and shut the door behind him, while the student stayed outside in the lab, FBI Special Agent Steven Kimball wrote in the federal complaint.

Duhaime told investigators "I unlock [the Subject Case] and I open it up. And as soon as I opened it up, all this energy and, like, these things come flying out. And I had a long sleeve shirt, and they flew up underneath, basically, and hit my arm. The case went up and then it came down."

He then said he found a letter inside the case, said it contained threats and called 911 and his supervisor.

Following the reported explosion, sources told the I-Team that police were investigating at the possibility the incident was a hoax.

The note found in the case and first reported by the I-Team offered clues of a potential hoax as investigators believed it was written by someone with intimate knowledge of the Immersive Media lab.

The Pelican case and letter that the FBI seized after the reported explosion at Northeastern. FBI Boston

The note was described as a threatening manifesto. It was addressed to the manager of the technologies lab, demanding it stop working on artificial intelligence, virtual reality and the "metaverse," specifically mentioning Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Prosecutors said Duhaime was the person taken to an area hospital for treatment and was also allegedly the person who called 911.

Investigators said the inside and outside of the case showed no signs of damage that would indicate it had been exposed to a "forceful or explosive discharge of any type or magnitude." The letter was also described as in "pristine" condition with no damage.

Prosecutors said Duhaime raised his sleeves to a Northeastern police officer, showing only "small, superficial marks or bruises" on his forearm, but his shirt was not damaged.

"Evidence discovered during the FBI's ongoing investigation indicates that DUHAIME himself authored the threatening letter. I believe, based on the ongoing investigation, that the Subject Case contained no 'sharp' objects, that no objects were expelled from the case when DUHAIME opened it, and that DUHAIME sustained no injuries as a result of opening the Subject Case," Kimball wrote in the federal complaint.

Northeastern University released a statement following Duhaime's arrest.

Northeastern would like to thank the professionals in the FBI, the US Attorney's Office, and Boston Police Department for bringing this investigation to a close. Knowing what we know now about this incident, we would like to make it clear that there was never any danger to the Northeastern community. As always, the safety of our students, faculty, and staff is our highest priority. The university does not comment on personnel matters, but we can confirm that Mr. Duhaime is no longer employed by Northeastern.

The FBI said Duhaime lives in Texas with his girlfriend and travels there every two or three weeks. Though he works at Northeastern full-time, investigators said Duhaime does not live in Massachusetts and sleeps in his office whenever he is in the area.

Teen shot outside Boston school, suspect in custody

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 17-year-old student was shot, reportedly by another student, outside the Jeremiah E. Burke High School in Dorchester on Tuesday, according to Boston Police. Authorities said the alleged shooter, another 17-year-old, male student, was taken into custody, and that a firearm had been recovered. “A description...
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest 2 In Connection With $6,800 in Thefts at 3 Retailers

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested two individuals on September 29, in connection with thefts from three retailers, that totalled $6,800. Police arrested at 9:13 p.m. Glenn Carbonneau, 49, f 1200 Washington Street in Boston. He was charged with larceny under $1,200, larceny over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license and on a warrant.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
