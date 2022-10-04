Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
foxwilmington.com
Topsy the elephant incident remembered 100 years later
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Oct. 9th, 1922, the Hagenbeck-Wallace circus came to Wilmington. After the show, a four-ton Indian elephant named Topsy broke loose and headed towards downtown Wilmington. She traversed all over the city, stomping through downtown, wading into Greenfield Lake and even swimming across the Cape...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Young artist paints mural in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Carolina Beach Mural Project is illustrating its final mural of the year in front of the Courtyard Marriott this week. The mural is being painted by 15-year-old artist, Maddie Deiters, who grew up in Fayetteville, along with some help from her mother and grandmother.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
McDonald’s announces return of iconic Boo Buckets
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s made a spook-tacular announcement on Thursday. The global fast food chain is bringing back their iconic Halloween Boo Buckets for the first time since 2016. McDonald’s began the buckets back in 1986 for the Halloween season but discontinued the tradition six years ago....
WECT
“I’m living peacefully now”: Gang member changes course from violence and validation to peace and passion
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Anthony Brumm, also known as Shaka Ali Bey, knows the area of 11th and Orange Sts. well. These days he spends time there trying to change their reputation. “I used to call this alley ‘Death Row’,” Brumm says. Brumm, a validated gang member...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island: Beach plan on hold, parking stalls
Oak Island Town Council heard pleas from both sides of the beach management plan at Tuesday’s public hearing and delved into some of the details of the long-term implications of adding sand to the beach, promising to continue to add sand for at least three decades. Ultimately, council unanimously...
The State Port Pilot
Hurricane Ian: Southport sustains flooding, minor damage
Aside from a few areas of unusually high flooding and several downed trees, Southport came out of Hurricane Ian about as well as can be expected, city officials said Monday. City crews spent part of Monday morning filling in dirt along the bulkhead at Waterfront Park. A CAMA water access point at the end of Atlantic Avenue remained closed as a result of damage suffered from Hurricane Ian on Friday, but Southport could’ve fared much worse.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WECT
Domestic violence 911 calls decrease in Brunswick County, shelter receives influx of calls
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - After a weekend of domestic violence incidents left one woman dead and another hospitalized, a local domestic violence shelter says they’re getting more calls than ever. Brunswick County’s domestic violence shelter Hope Harbor Home says they’re not aware if this weekend’s victims ever reached...
Jackpot! Sampson County man pockets $100K scratch-off win
A Sampson County man hit the jackpot when he got a scratch-off lottery ticket.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘If he don’t step out, kick him out’: Community calling for change after racist remarks allegedly made by sheriff
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It was standing room only at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association building on Tuesday night as the Columbus County NAACP hosted a meeting to discuss the racially-charged remarks allegedly made by Sheriff Jody Greene. The meeting began with prayer, then Pastor Andy Anderson welcomed...
WECT
Brunswick County Landfill holding free clean-up week for storm-related debris
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County residents and property owners can take advantage of a free clean up week at the Brunswick County Landfill for storm-related debris from Monday, Oct. 10 to Saturday, Oct. 15. Per a county release, storm-related construction and demolition debris should be separated from vegetative/yard debris...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Schools’ new clear bag policy starts Friday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Board of Education approved a new policy to ensure safety, which starts Friday. In their board meeting Tuesday night, a clear bag policy was approved for all big events throughout the Brunswick County school system, which includes football and basketball games.
foxwilmington.com
U.S. 701 bridge in Bladen County to experience brief closures over two week span
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The U.S. 701 bridge over the Cape Fear River will experience brief closures for “about two weeks,” per an announcement from the N.C. Department of Transportation. According to NCDOT, the closures will allow crews to safely transport the concrete-reinforced girders being used...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County man receives life in prison for 2019 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County resident Andrew Boynton has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for a 2019 murder. The guilty verdict comes just over a week after a trial began in Wilmington for Boynton’s murder of his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington’s newest beer garden located in refurbished 1950s gas station
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new bar, beer garden and event space has arrived downtown Wilmington. The Eagle’s Dare is holding its official ribbon-cutting celebration from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday. All member of the community are welcome for the event at the bar, located at...
WECT
Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
bladenonline.com
Police Officer Recognized After Saving Father and Son
During Monday night’s Elizabethtown Town Council meeting, Mayor Sylvia Campbell recognized Police Sergeant Joseph Butler IV for his rescue of a father and son at Lock & Dam #2 on August 4th. Police Chief Tony Parrish told the audience of the daring rescue from the Cape Fear River. Sgt. Butler’s parents and grandmother were on hand for the recognition.
