Belville, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Shrine Club hosts its 49th annual fish fry fundraiser

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The “Wilmington Shrine Club” hosted its 49th annual fish fry in three locations across the city. People were able to pick up plates at the Wilmington Shrine Club on South College Road, Legion Stadium on Carolina Beach Road, and Tex’s Tackle Off Eastwood Road. Each plate was ten dollars, and came with fried fish, hush puppies, and slaw.
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Topsy the elephant incident remembered 100 years later

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – On Oct. 9th, 1922, the Hagenbeck-Wallace circus came to Wilmington. After the show, a four-ton Indian elephant named Topsy broke loose and headed towards downtown Wilmington. She traversed all over the city, stomping through downtown, wading into Greenfield Lake and even swimming across the Cape...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Young artist paints mural in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Carolina Beach Mural Project is illustrating its final mural of the year in front of the Courtyard Marriott this week. The mural is being painted by 15-year-old artist, Maddie Deiters, who grew up in Fayetteville, along with some help from her mother and grandmother.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

McDonald’s announces return of iconic Boo Buckets

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — McDonald’s made a spook-tacular announcement on Thursday. The global fast food chain is bringing back their iconic Halloween Boo Buckets for the first time since 2016. McDonald’s began the buckets back in 1986 for the Halloween season but discontinued the tradition six years ago....
WILMINGTON, NC
City
Belville, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island: Beach plan on hold, parking stalls

Oak Island Town Council heard pleas from both sides of the beach management plan at Tuesday’s public hearing and delved into some of the details of the long-term implications of adding sand to the beach, promising to continue to add sand for at least three decades. Ultimately, council unanimously...
OAK ISLAND, NC
The State Port Pilot

Hurricane Ian: Southport sustains flooding, minor damage

Aside from a few areas of unusually high flooding and several downed trees, Southport came out of Hurricane Ian about as well as can be expected, city officials said Monday. City crews spent part of Monday morning filling in dirt along the bulkhead at Waterfront Park. A CAMA water access point at the end of Atlantic Avenue remained closed as a result of damage suffered from Hurricane Ian on Friday, but Southport could’ve fared much worse.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Road closures planned in Wilmington for two upcoming projects

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A couple of projects throughout Wilmington could delay your travel in the next week. The City of Wilmington will close the northbound lanes of South Third Street for emergency tree work on October 6th. Asplundh Tree Service, a contractor for Duke Energy Progress, will conduct...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘If he don’t step out, kick him out’: Community calling for change after racist remarks allegedly made by sheriff

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It was standing room only at the Brunswick Waccamaw Missionary Baptist Association building on Tuesday night as the Columbus County NAACP hosted a meeting to discuss the racially-charged remarks allegedly made by Sheriff Jody Greene. The meeting began with prayer, then Pastor Andy Anderson welcomed...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Brunswick County Schools’ new clear bag policy starts Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Board of Education approved a new policy to ensure safety, which starts Friday. In their board meeting Tuesday night, a clear bag policy was approved for all big events throughout the Brunswick County school system, which includes football and basketball games.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Olde Waterford Way extension project underway in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Construction on the Olde Waterford way extension project in Leland is underway. Work started last month and is expected to finish by the start of the year. This project will extend Olde Waterford Way from Palm Ridge Drive to Olde Regent Way. Nearly 800 feet...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bill Rogers sworn in as Columbus County Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A day after appointing Bill Rogers as the acting sheriff of Columbus County, he has been officially sworn in. This comes following the suspension of Jody Greene for racially-charged comments Greene allegedly made in 2019. The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office met early Thursday morning...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
WECT

Investigation begins into shooting that injured one in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One man was hospitalized due to a shooting at the 600 block of Montclair Drive a little after noon on Thursday, October 6. Police first responded to reports of a “suspicious person” trying to break into cars. Per the Wilmington Police Department, that person was in some sort of altercation with someone else that eventually lead to the man being shot.
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Police Officer Recognized After Saving Father and Son

During Monday night’s Elizabethtown Town Council meeting, Mayor Sylvia Campbell recognized Police Sergeant Joseph Butler IV for his rescue of a father and son at Lock & Dam #2 on August 4th. Police Chief Tony Parrish told the audience of the daring rescue from the Cape Fear River. Sgt. Butler’s parents and grandmother were on hand for the recognition.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC

