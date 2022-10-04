Edward Jerry Wynn, 75, of Chattahoochee, Florida, passed away on October 6, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane Wynn; his sister, Joyce Wynn Suber; his children, Wendy Roberson and husband Rob, Amy Driggers and husband Stacey, Jenny Simmons and husband Aaron, Ted Wynn, Jamey Holt and wife Jamie Hughes; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Marie Wynn; the mother of his children, Rena deRochemont; a nephew, Jeff Lanier, and a close family friend, Kevin McNeil.

