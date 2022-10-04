ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marianna, FL

Comments / 0

Related
jacksoncountytimes.net

Annie M. Williams

Annie M. Williams, 100, of Marianna died Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Marianna. Funeral arrangements will be announced by James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Edward Jerry Wynn

Edward Jerry Wynn, 75, of Chattahoochee, Florida, passed away on October 6, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane Wynn; his sister, Joyce Wynn Suber; his children, Wendy Roberson and husband Rob, Amy Driggers and husband Stacey, Jenny Simmons and husband Aaron, Ted Wynn, Jamey Holt and wife Jamie Hughes; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Marie Wynn; the mother of his children, Rena deRochemont; a nephew, Jeff Lanier, and a close family friend, Kevin McNeil.
CHATTAHOOCHEE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Alice M. Johnson

Alice M. Johnson, age 80, of Cottondale, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
COTTONDALE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Ms. Belzie Louise Balcom

Ms. Belzie Louise Balcom of Greenwood entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, September 27th at Jackson Hospital surrounded by her family. She was 95 years of age. A homemaker, she was a native of Jackson County, of the Baptist faith and a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church. Precious...
GREENWOOD, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, FL
Florida State
Florida Obituaries
City
Marianna, FL
Marianna, FL
Obituaries
jacksoncountytimes.net

Richard Allan Baggett

Richard Allan Baggett, 78 of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Donald “Don” Tankersley

Donald “Don” Tankersley, 73 of Graceville, Florida passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, following an extended illness. Don was born in Cullman, Alabama, living in Graceville for several years. A graduate of Vinemont High School,. Don was in automotive management before his retirement and his passion was cars...
GRACEVILLE, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Ms. Carolyn Bellamy

Ms. Carolyn Bellamy of Panama City and formerly of Marianna, gained her wings on Thursday, September 28th at Ascension Sacred Heart Health in Panama. She was 75 years of age. She was a retired educator with the Bay County School System. Treasured memories will forever remain with two daughters, Shaunette...
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick)

LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick), 86, of Chipley, Florida, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1936, and was raised in Elyria, Ohio. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and completed his Master’s Degree at American Technical Institute in Texas.
CHIPLEY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique#Cooking#Cremation#Fl#Ascension Sacred Heart#New Salem Baptist Church#The Dozier School System
jacksoncountytimes.net

Milli Colson

Milli Colson peacefully departed this earthly life on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in her Alford home with her family by her side. Milli is survived by her husband, David T. Colson; daughter, Jennifer C. Queener; son, Scott P. Casey, and his wife, Amber Casey; grandson, Brandon Queener; brother, “Buddy” Rogers; two sisters, Molly Lana Hagood and Amanda L. Hull; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, including Curtis Colson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
ALFORD, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 6, 2022

Deonte McKnight, 29, Sneads, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. John Holland, 59, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
MARIANNA, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for October 5-6, 2022

David Deese: Violation of state probation- no bond. Alexander Henderson: Violation of pretrial intervention for possession of marijuana less than 20 grams- no bond, violation of pretrial intervention for no valid driver’s license- no bond. Joel English: Battery domestic violence- $3,500 bond, possession of drug paraphernalia- $1,000 bond: Total...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

High School Sports Schedule for October 6- October 7

Sneads JV at Chipley, 6 p.m. Cottondale host Holmes County, JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m. Marianna at Walton, JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m. Sneads host Blountstown, JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m. Middle School Volleyball. Marianna K-8 at Riversprings, 4 and 5...
COTTONDALE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
jacksoncountytimes.net

Sneads and Grand Ridge Soccer Schedules

Mustangs vs. Bolts, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Dragons vs. Avengers, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Wildcats vs. Rockets, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Eliminators vs. Hurricanes, 5:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. Predators vs. Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. Friday, October 7. No Games Scheduled. This post is brought to you by...
SNEADS, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Marianna City Soccer

Patriots vs. Panthers, 5:30 p.m. Malone vs. Gunners, 6:30 p.m. Bolts vs. Sharks, 5:30 p.m. Arsenal vs. Tornadoes, 5:30 p.m.
MARIANNA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy