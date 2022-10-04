Darlene Madden Adams, 69, of Esto, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born on November 12, 1952, in Galveston, TX to Joseph and Mary Ann Lee Gay. She graduated from Evans High school in Orlando, Florida. She went on to start her career in Insurance where she remained until her retirement, over 40 years, working in different specialties in her career. She was devoted to her community of Esto, Florida. She was a huge part of the Two-Toed Tom Festival, which raised funds for the community to assist in things like, Christmas toys for those children less fortunate. She and her slew of helpers would sit and wrap presents to make sure no child would be without a present on Christmas. She was a member of the Town of Esto Council for a period to help bring growth to the town. She loved her community and its people. When one of the most devasting hurricanes hit the panhandle, she stepped in and worked with companies to direct the cleanup with huge trucks of debris, making sure they were being safe and guiding them to their location for removal.

ESTO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO