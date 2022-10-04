Read full article on original website
Alice M. Johnson
Alice M. Johnson, age 80, of Cottondale, passed away on Thursday, October 6, 2022 her residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.
Edward Jerry Wynn
Edward Jerry Wynn, 75, of Chattahoochee, Florida, passed away on October 6, 2022, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center in LaGrange, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jane Wynn; his sister, Joyce Wynn Suber; his children, Wendy Roberson and husband Rob, Amy Driggers and husband Stacey, Jenny Simmons and husband Aaron, Ted Wynn, Jamey Holt and wife Jamie Hughes; eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and beloved friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Marie Wynn; the mother of his children, Rena deRochemont; a nephew, Jeff Lanier, and a close family friend, Kevin McNeil.
Donald “Don” Tankersley
Donald “Don” Tankersley, 73 of Graceville, Florida passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, following an extended illness. Don was born in Cullman, Alabama, living in Graceville for several years. A graduate of Vinemont High School,. Don was in automotive management before his retirement and his passion was cars...
Richard Allan Baggett
Richard Allan Baggett, 78 of Marianna, Florida died Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.
Wayne Carl Hardy
Wayne Carl Hardy, age 88, of Chipley, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 3, 2022. Wayne was born January 15, 1934, son of the late Ila J. Hardy Culp and Milage Hardy and brother to the late, Glen Hardy. Wayne was a member of the Florida National Guard, retired ATT/Bellsouth employee. He enjoyed fishing, Daytona 500, telling a good joke, and most of serving the church as an usher.
Darlene Madden Adams
Darlene Madden Adams, 69, of Esto, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born on November 12, 1952, in Galveston, TX to Joseph and Mary Ann Lee Gay. She graduated from Evans High school in Orlando, Florida. She went on to start her career in Insurance where she remained until her retirement, over 40 years, working in different specialties in her career. She was devoted to her community of Esto, Florida. She was a huge part of the Two-Toed Tom Festival, which raised funds for the community to assist in things like, Christmas toys for those children less fortunate. She and her slew of helpers would sit and wrap presents to make sure no child would be without a present on Christmas. She was a member of the Town of Esto Council for a period to help bring growth to the town. She loved her community and its people. When one of the most devasting hurricanes hit the panhandle, she stepped in and worked with companies to direct the cleanup with huge trucks of debris, making sure they were being safe and guiding them to their location for removal.
Ms. Carolyn Bellamy
Ms. Carolyn Bellamy of Panama City and formerly of Marianna, gained her wings on Thursday, September 28th at Ascension Sacred Heart Health in Panama. She was 75 years of age. She was a retired educator with the Bay County School System. Treasured memories will forever remain with two daughters, Shaunette...
LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick)
LTC “R” Richard F. Kneiss (Dick), 86, of Chipley, Florida, died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at his home. He was born on July 14, 1936, and was raised in Elyria, Ohio. He graduated from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and completed his Master’s Degree at American Technical Institute in Texas.
Milli Colson
Milli Colson peacefully departed this earthly life on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, in her Alford home with her family by her side. Milli is survived by her husband, David T. Colson; daughter, Jennifer C. Queener; son, Scott P. Casey, and his wife, Amber Casey; grandson, Brandon Queener; brother, “Buddy” Rogers; two sisters, Molly Lana Hagood and Amanda L. Hull; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, including Curtis Colson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
JAIL Report for October 6, 2022
Deonte McKnight, 29, Sneads, Florida: Concealed weapon: Marianna Police Department. John Holland, 59, Marianna, Florida: Battery domestic: Marianna Police Department. There are a total of 192 inmates lodged in the Jackson County Jail.
Legals 10-6-2022
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT: GREGORY J BERMES the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number, description of property and the name in which it was assessed are as follows:. Certificate No. 1472 OF 2018. Parcel ID:
1st APPEARANCE for October 5-6, 2022
David Deese: Violation of state probation- no bond. Alexander Henderson: Violation of pretrial intervention for possession of marijuana less than 20 grams- no bond, violation of pretrial intervention for no valid driver’s license- no bond. Joel English: Battery domestic violence- $3,500 bond, possession of drug paraphernalia- $1,000 bond: Total...
Sneads and Grand Ridge Soccer Schedules
Mustangs vs. Bolts, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Dragons vs. Avengers, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Wildcats vs. Rockets, 5:30 p.m. in Sneads. Eliminators vs. Hurricanes, 5:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. Predators vs. Hurricanes, 6:30 p.m. in Grand Ridge. Friday, October 7. No Games Scheduled. This post is brought to you by...
High School Sports Schedule for October 5- October 7
Sneads JV at Chipley, 6 p.m. Cottondale host Holmes County, JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m. Marianna at Walton, JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m. Sneads host Blountstown, JV at 5 p.m., varsity at 6 p.m. Middle School Volleyball. Marianna K-8 at Riversprings, 4 and 5...
Marianna City Soccer
Patriots vs. Panthers, 5:30 p.m. Malone vs. Gunners, 6:30 p.m. Bolts vs. Sharks, 5:30 p.m. Arsenal vs. Tornadoes, 5:30 p.m.
