NIH Director's Blog
Two popular diabetes drugs outperformed others in large clinical trial
In a large clinical trial that directly compared four drugs commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes, researchers found that insulin glargine and liraglutide performed the best of four medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to maintain blood glucose levels in the recommended range. Blood glucose management is a key component of keeping people with type 2 diabetes healthy. All four medications evaluated were added to treatment with metformin, which is the first-line drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The trial was funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health.
scitechdaily.com
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60
According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
ScienceBlog.com
Latest type 2 diabetes drug achieves blood sugar and weight targets faster
The phase 3 SURPASS trials published in 2021 established that tirzepatide lowers blood sugar and supports weight loss better than other drugs for type 2 diabetes (T2D) [1]. Now new research evaluating the time taken to reach blood glucose targets indicates that tirzepatide also achieves blood sugar control and weight-loss goals faster than existing diabetes drugs.
GW Hatchet
Two diabetes drugs maintain blood glucose levels longer than others: study
Researchers at GW hosted clinical trials for four diabetes drugs and found two type 2 diabetes treatments were more effective than others at lowering blood glucose levels in a study published late last month by the National Institutes of Health. The clinical trials – hosted by GW and funded by...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
docwirenews.com
NOACs or Warfarin in Atrial Fibrillation With Diabetes
In a recent meta-analysis, researchers found that new direct oral anticoagulants (NOACs) demonstrated lower rates of stroke or systemic embolism (SSE), ischemic stroke, and hemorrhagic stroke in patients with nonvalvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF) and diabetes mellitus compared with warfarin. Additionally, NOACs did not significantly increase the risk of major bleeding. The results were published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.
labpulse.com
Molecular Diagnostics
Cue Health seeking FDA EUA for flu + COVID-19 molecular test. The at-home or point-of-care test can simultaneously detect and differentiate between flu and COVID-19, providing results to mobile devices in 25 minutes. Northwestern University, Minute Molecular Diagnostics developing POC PCR test to detect monkeypox. Researchers at Northwestern University and...
2minutemedicine.com
Conscious sedation non-superior to general anesthesia for endovascular therapy in patients with posterior circulation stroke: CANVAS II randomized controlled trial
1. The CANVAS II randomized controlled trial demonstrated similar functional outcomes between general anesthesia and conscious sedation among patients with posterior circulation acute ischemic stroke undergoing endovascular therapy. 2. Secondary outcomes, including successful reperfusion rates, length of hospital stay, length of neurological intensive care unit stay, and 90-day mortality, were...
healio.com
Treatments for MAC, M. abscessus pulmonary infection often not guideline based
Of patients being treated for Mycobacterium avium complex and Mycobacterium abscessus pulmonary infection, fewer than half received guideline-based treatment, according to a recent study. “Nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) are ubiquitous environmental organisms that can cause pulmonary infections leading to chronic, debilitating disease,” Jennifer Ku, PhD, MPH, infectious disease epidemiologist at the...
boldsky.com
CPAP In Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Benefits And Risks Of The CPAP Machine
In his play Macbeth, the celebrated playwright William Shakespeare summarized the importance of sleep as, "Sleep that relieves the weary labourer and heals hurt minds. Sleep, the main course in life's feast, and the most nourishing." Rightly so, a good night's sleep rejuvenates your body for the day. Today's world...
labpulse.com
Quest Diagnostics to acquire Summa Health’s outreach laboratory services business
Quest Diagnostics has signed an agreement to acquire Summa Health’s LabCare Plus outreach laboratory services business in an all-cash transaction, the firms announced on Wednesday. The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter and broaden access to lab services in Ohio, the firms said. Financial details...
labpulse.com
Thermo Fisher announces decentralized clinical trials network
Thermo Fisher Scientific’s PPD (Pharmaceutical Product Development) clinical research business on Wednesday announced the creation of a decentralized clinical trials (DCT) network for investigators and research sites participating in trials for pharmaceutical and biotech customers. DCTs afford greater access to clinical trials for patients who previously may have been...
labpulse.com
Capitainer, University of Florida to develop quantitative dried blood spot-sampling technology
Swedish medtech start-up company Capitainer on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the University of Florida to accelerate the method development for Capitainer’s quantitative dried blood spot (qDBS)-sampling technology. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of laboratory tools needed to address a shortage of clinical laboratories and methods for...
labpulse.com
Mergers & Acquisitions
GBS acquires drug screening system developer Intelligent Fingerprinting. Intelligent Fingerprinting has developed an on-the-spot, 10-minute drug screening system that analyzes fingerprint sweat to screen for recent drug use. Quest Diagnostics to acquire Summa Health’s outreach laboratory services business. The all-cash transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth...
labpulse.com
Siemens Healthineers launches von Willebrand factor function test for U.S. laboratories
Siemens Healthineers said on Friday that it has launched its Innovance VWF Ac assay which mimics true von Willebrand factor function (VWF) for U.S. laboratories. The assay is available for use on the Siemens Healthineers BCS XP System and the Sysmex CS-2500 and CS-5100 hemostasis analyzers. Von Willebrand disease is...
ajmc.com
Bionic Pancreas More Effective at Managing T1D Compared With Standard Insulin Delivery
The bionic pancreas uses algorithms to continually adjust insulin doses based on the user’s needs, requiring less user input compared with other existing artificial pancreas technologies. A bionic pancreas that automatically delivers insulin was more effective at maintaining normal blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes (T1D)...
verywellhealth.com
Risk of Type 2 Diabetes by Age
Type 2 diabetes is most often diagnosed in middle-aged adults roughly between the ages 45 and 64. As with many medical conditions, the risk of developing diabetes increases with age. However, children and teens have increasingly been diagnosed with diabetes. This article explains why people are at greater risk for...
labpulse.com
Sera Prognostics, Sonrava Health, Cerebrae partner on preterm birth risk
Sera Prognostics said on Tuesday that it is collaborating with health and wellness firm Sonrava Health and Cerebrae, a specialist in pricing and measuring care-product financial value, to provide Sera's PreTRM Test to members of Sonrava Health's employer-sponsored health insurance program. The PreTRM blood test provides an early, individual risk...
labpulse.com
University of Pittsburgh NGS test shows high sensitivity in pancreatic cyst study
A next-generation sequencing (NGS) test provides high sensitivity in determining which pancreatic cysts are likely to become cancerous, according to a large multicenter study published on Thursday in Gastroenterology. By sequencing 22 pancreatic cyst-associated genes, the PancreaSeq test, developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, accurately distinguished...
