Artificial Intelligence

Companion Diagnostics

Roche gets FDA approval for metastatic breast cancer CDx. The Pathway anti-HER2 (4B5) test is now FDA-approved for use in the assessment of metastatic breast cancer patients who may be eligible for Enhertu, an HER2-directed antibody drug conjugate. Nucleai, Propath partner on immuno-oncology panel. Propath will develop a novel protocol...
Molecular Diagnostics

Cue Health seeking FDA EUA for flu + COVID-19 molecular test. The at-home or point-of-care test can simultaneously detect and differentiate between flu and COVID-19, providing results to mobile devices in 25 minutes. Northwestern University, Minute Molecular Diagnostics developing POC PCR test to detect monkeypox. Researchers at Northwestern University and...
Bio-Techne releases automated codetection assays for Roche platform

Bio-Techne on Thursday announced the release of automated codetection assays for its Advanced Cell Diagnostics RNAscope system for in situ hybridization. The VS RNA-Protein Co-Detection assays were specifically designed for Roche’s Discovery Ultra platform for research use only. RNAscope has more than 40,000 catalog probes available, with the capability...
Hematology

Precipio announces agreement to promote HemeScreen platform. The distributor focuses on a segment of the healthcare business which by Precipio's estimates represents an additional $100 million of market potential that its current distributors are less likely to reach. Tasso nabs FDA clearance for blood collection lancet. The company will now...
Eurofins Viracor opens lab to support growth in biopharma, transplant diagnostic testing

Infectious disease and immunology testing firm Eurofins Viracor on Thursday announced the opening of a new laboratory in Lenexa, KS. The facility is part of Eurofins Viracor's continued investment in building capacity and capabilities to meet growing customer demand in biopharma and clinical diagnostic testing services. Eurofins Viracor provides rapid,...
Capitainer, University of Florida to develop quantitative dried blood spot-sampling technology

Swedish medtech start-up company Capitainer on Wednesday announced a collaboration with the University of Florida to accelerate the method development for Capitainer’s quantitative dried blood spot (qDBS)-sampling technology. The collaboration aims to accelerate the development of laboratory tools needed to address a shortage of clinical laboratories and methods for...
Tempus, Kartos Therapeutics collaborate on CDx for Merkel cell carcinoma treatment

Artificial intelligence and precision medicine company Tempus on Friday announced a collaboration with biopharmaceutical firm Kartos Therapeutics aimed at developing a companion diagnostic (CDx) test to identify patients with TP53 wild-type (TP53WT) Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) who may be responsive to treatment with navtemadlin, a potent selective MDM2 inhibitor. The...
G Medical Innovations to provide numerous at-home testing kits to consumers

G Medical Innovations on Thursday announced that G Medical Health and Wellness, its wholly owned subsidiary, has developed 31 at-home health test kits that are expected to be available online to consumers during the fourth quarter and later through retail sites and pharmacies in the U.S. The tests include screening...
Duke University developing RNA-based probe for disease management

In groundbreaking research, scientists at Duke University have developed an RNA-based probe that can target individual cells as opposed to just genes and then add a protein to them to change their function. The researchers contend that this tool could become a key technique in managing disease by simply modifying...
Standard BioTools debuts real-time PCR system for laboratory use

Standard BioTools on Thursday announced the launch of the X9 Real-Time PCR System, which leverages its microfluidics technology to reduce experimental costs and accommodate relevant applications and chemistries. X9 enables high data output with more than 9,000 individual nanoliter-volume reactions in a single run, ensuring cost-effective, comprehensive sample profiling with...
InterVenn Biosciences' Carolyn Bertozzi shares 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Carolyn Bertozzi, a professor of chemistry at Stanford University and the cofounder of InterVenn Biosciences, has been awarded the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry along with Morten Meldal of the University of Copenhagen and K. Barry Sharpless of Scripps Research. Bertozzi cofounded InterVenn Biosciences four years ago to commercialize the...
