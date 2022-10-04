Read full article on original website
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jackson Browne Wrote for Other Artists
In a career spanning more than five decades, Jackson Browne‘s lyrical offerings span human emotion, connection, politics, and beyond. Getting his start by performing in folk clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County as a teen in the 1960s writing “These Days”—a song that would later be recorded by Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico—Jackson Browne went on to write several songs for the Jeff Hanna-led Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (briefly joining the band in 1966), along with the Eagles and others while writing songs for himself and eventually releasing his self-titled debut in 1972 and hits “Rock Me On The Water” and “Doctor My Eyes.”
Dream Theater to start recording new album in late 2023
Dream Theater have revealed that they are planning on entering the studio to record their sixteenth studio album in late 2023. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, guitarist John Petrucci spoke about the band’s plans for 2023 and his solo tour with former bandmate Mike Portnoy. Petrucci released his second solo album ‘Terminal Velocity’ in August.
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Ringo Starr Once Said The Beatles’ Farting Caused ‘Terrible Trouble’
Ringo Starr once said the Beatles' farting habits once cause terrible trouble in the band the they learned how to handle things when someone let one slip.
Ringo Starr Once Revealed What Made The Beatles Change Their Sound So Quickly
Ringo Starr once revealed what made the Beatles’ sound develop so rapidly in the 1960s.
WILLOW: “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones. He’s so amazing”
This Friday, WILLOW will release her absolutely brilliant new album <COPINGMECHANISM> – and it’s by far her most rock and metal-influenced record so far. Following last year’s lately i feel EVERYTHING, on LP number five WILLOW channels everyone from Radiohead to Deftones – with the latter being a band in our world she’d particularly love to collaborate with. “I would love to sing with Chino Moreno from Deftones,” WILLOW tells Kerrang!. “He’s so amazing.”
Why Beatles Fans Screaming Drove Ringo Starr Crazy
Not being able to hear himself play wasn't the only thing about Beatles fans screaming that drove Ringo Starr crazy.
Ringo Starr cancels tour dates after contracting COVID-19
Ringo Starr has cancelled several shows he had planned in Canada for this week, with the Beatle putting his tour on hold to recuperate after contracting COVID-19. After shows in New Buffalo, Michigan and Prior Lake, Minnesota were cancelled over the weekend “due to illness”, an official statement from Starr’s team confirmed the musician had tested positive for COVID. As a result, five shows that were scheduled for this week – in Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Lethbridge, Abbotsford and Penticton – have been axed.
Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
Ringo Starr falls ill and cancels concert
Ringo Starr has postponed a sold-out concert set for Sunday due to illness.
The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger Was Asked if Keith Richards Overshadowed Him as a Musician
The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger one discussed how Keith Richards played the guitar compared to other musicians like Eric Clapton.
Todd Rundgren – “I’m Not Your Dog” (Feat. Thomas Dolby)
In August, Todd Rundgren announced a new, guest-heavy album called Space Force. It’s out in mid-October and features the Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, the Lemon Twigs, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, King Crimson’s Adrian Belew, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and new wave/synthpop icon Thomas Dolby. We’ve already heard opening track “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew, and today Rundgren is sharing “I’m Not Your Dog” featuring Dolby.
Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show
This is one hell of a supergroup - and they dusted off a rare track that Sabbath themselves last played in the 90s!
Richard Dawson announces new album ‘The Ruby Cord
Announces new album The Ruby Cord, due November 18th. Pop video for album’s 40-minute opening track “The Hermit” to be premiered in cinemas across UK – watch trailer. Pop in your earpiece, close your eyes and embrace the wonders (and horrors) of augmented reality and prepare to travel 500 years into the future as Richard Dawson returns with his new album The Ruby Cord.
Ringo Starr Once Said He Had a ‘Self-Centered’ Reason for Loving the ‘Abbey Road’ Sessions
Ringo Starr admitted he has a more selfish reason for having strong memories of making The Beatles' seminal 'Abbey Road.'
George Strait’s ‘Willy the Wandering Gypsy and Me’ Hat-Tips Two Country Legends [Listen]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Listen to Strait singing "Willy the Wandering Gypsy" below. The 50-year-old song was cut by Waylon Jennings, but written by Shaver. In fact, Rolling Stone called it one of the late outlaw country singer's 10 best in 2020. This new version is more fully produced than the version Billy Joe Shaver would eventually cut, with Strait's sturdy country voice commanding the patient arrangement.
Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ From Apple Music’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour Livestream Concert
The world tour in support of Billie Eilish’s sophomore studio album Happier Than Ever was a long time coming. As the global event comes to an official close, the singer is sharing highlights from her career-spanning setlist with live performance videos from her sold-out show at London’s O2 arena, including the swaggering single “Therefore I Am” and the unbothered deep cut “I Didn’t Change My Number.”
Ringo Starr’s First Band Missed Their Chance to Share a Bill With Eddie Cochran, but it Might Have Saved The Beatles
Ringo Starr’s first band missed out on a chance to share the same bill with the legendary rocker Eddie Cochran for a sad reason.
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
