In a career spanning more than five decades, Jackson Browne‘s lyrical offerings span human emotion, connection, politics, and beyond. Getting his start by performing in folk clubs in Los Angeles and Orange County as a teen in the 1960s writing “These Days”—a song that would later be recorded by Velvet Underground chanteuse Nico—Jackson Browne went on to write several songs for the Jeff Hanna-led Nitty Gritty Dirt Band (briefly joining the band in 1966), along with the Eagles and others while writing songs for himself and eventually releasing his self-titled debut in 1972 and hits “Rock Me On The Water” and “Doctor My Eyes.”

