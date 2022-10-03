Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: McCalister records interception, helps No. 3 Ohio State ‘a huge deal’ in downing Wisconsin 52-21The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Buckeyes expect plenty of the ‘best we’ve seen’ from Wisconsin SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Badger247 Podcast: Madison Cone Weighs in on Paul Chryst Firing, Jim Leonhard
Former Wisconsin cornerback Madison Cone joins the Badger247 podcast to give his take on the firing of head coach Paul Chryst. Is interim head coach and defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard the right man to lead the Badgers forward into the future?. We'll also once again weigh in on UW's coaching...
offtackleempire.com
Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5
Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt gives cautious warning to Wisconsin: 'Be careful what you wish for'
Joel Klatt took time during his recent podcast episode to tackle the situation at Wisconsin and the removal of head coach Paul Chryst. While there is a case to be made for making a move, Klatt gave a warning for the Badgers as they move ahead. “Be careful what you...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard explains reasons behind Wisconsin's blowout losses, goal for Badgers in Week 6
Jim Leonhard enters Week 6 as interim head coach for Wisconsin, stepping to the helm after Paul Chryst was fired on Sunday. Leonhard also gets the unenviable task of trying to turn things around after back-to-back blowout losses in B1G play. Beyond those two losses, the Badgers are 0-3 so...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football writer weighs in on what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin
Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
The 115th Fighter Wing’s final F-16 to leave Truax Field Wednesday
MADISON, Wis. — The 115th Fighter Wing will bid farewell to its final F-16s Wednesday at Truax Field. The jets are moving out to make way for the new F-35 jets. The Air Force chose Truax Field to house the jets in 2020, a move that has both supporters and detractors. RELATED: F-35 jets’ home landing in Madison met with...
nbc15.com
The CurderBurger is coming back next week - but for a limited time
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CurderBurger. It started as an April Fools’ Day joke. Then, it became a reality – but just for a single day, which quickly became a few hours as Culver’s everywhere sold out quickly. Now, starting next Wednesday, Culver’s customers can begin lining...
wtmj.com
Here are the best middle schools in Milwaukee area for 2023
Lake Country School is named the best public middle school in Milwaukee for the 2nd year in a row, according to Niche.com. The website compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Milwaukee area for next year:. Lake Country School in Hartland, WI. Lake Shore Middle School...
wtmj.com
Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the state bar headquarters later this month. Officials with the state bar confirmed the debate has been set for Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general. Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival returns to Madison
MADISON, Wis. — America’s longest-running cannabis rights festival returned to Madison on Sunday. Marijuana is illegal in Wisconsin, but that didn’t stop activists from celebrating it during the annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival. Attendees listened to speakers and enjoyed live music. “I agree that it should...
wtmj.com
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.
Curbside brush collection in Madison ends for 2022
MADISON, Wis. — If you live in Madison, do not set out brush on your curbside for pickup. Brush collection is over for 2022. City officials said that nearly all of Madison’s neighborhoods have been given five guaranteed chances for brush collection this year, and Streets Division crews are working to complete pickup for neighborhoods on the city’s far west side.
CBS 58
University of Wisconsin doctor answers questions regarding COVID-19, including masks and vaccines
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Recent studies have been raising medical questions surrounding COVID-19. As an example: many are wondering if the vaccine is safe for women and their menstrual cycle, and can COVID-19 cause diabetes in children. There is also still controversy surrounding masking and when it is recommended. To...
dailydodge.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise
(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local antique mall can offer quite a few surprises. You never know what sort of cool items you can find and for a good deal too!
This Amish Farmers' Market in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to quite a few goodies. There's always a wonderful assortment of fresh and delicious foods to choose from.
nbc15.com
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
nbc15.com
Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
