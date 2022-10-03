ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin has entered the Urban Meyer sweepstakes: POTW Week 5

Last week, my “dek” (the little subheading beneath the main article title, I guess?) said:. Paul Chryst isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and Meyer is never coming to Wisconsin. Still, Urban Meyer drives clicks. So I was obviously very far off with the first part of the...
Wisconsin football writer weighs in on what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin

Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel discussed what led to Paul Chryst’s firing at Wisconsin on ‘McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning’ on Tuesday. Chryst was fired shortly after Wisconsin’s 34-10 loss to Illinois. Chryst finished his time at Wisconsin with a 67-26 record. He was in that position since the start of the 2015 season.
97ZOK

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
nbc15.com

The CurderBurger is coming back next week - but for a limited time

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The CurderBurger. It started as an April Fools’ Day joke. Then, it became a reality – but just for a single day, which quickly became a few hours as Culver’s everywhere sold out quickly. Now, starting next Wednesday, Culver’s customers can begin lining...
Here are the best middle schools in Milwaukee area for 2023

Lake Country School is named the best public middle school in Milwaukee for the 2nd year in a row, according to Niche.com. The website compiled a list of the best public middle schools in the Milwaukee area for next year:. Lake Country School in Hartland, WI. Lake Shore Middle School...
Wisconsin AG candidates Toney, Kaul to debate at state bar

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin attorney general candidates Eric Toney and Josh Kaul are scheduled to debate at the state bar headquarters later this month. Officials with the state bar confirmed the debate has been set for Oct. 27 at the bar’s headquarters in Madison. Toney, a Republican, is currently serving as the Fond du Lac County district attorney. Kaul, a Democrat, is trying to win a second term as attorney general. Toney has been working to portray himself as a tough-on-crime prosecutor. Kaul has built his campaign around a lawsuit he filed seeking to undo Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban as well as his efforts to advance gun control legislation.
Man charged in parade killings removes shirt before openings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man defending himself against homicide charges for allegedly driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year is making a spectacle of himself in court. Darrell Brooks faces 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21 incident in Waukesha. Opening statements in his trial are expected Thursday afternoon. Brooks has been acting as his own attorney. He interrupted Judge Jennifer Dorow multiple times Thursday before jurors were brought in, prompting Dorow to have him moved to another courtroom where he can watch the proceedings via video. Once there he stripped off his shirt, sat on the defense table with his back to the camera and stuck the sign he’d been given to signal objections down his pants.
Curbside brush collection in Madison ends for 2022

MADISON, Wis. — If you live in Madison, do not set out brush on your curbside for pickup. Brush collection is over for 2022. City officials said that nearly all of Madison’s neighborhoods have been given five guaranteed chances for brush collection this year, and Streets Division crews are working to complete pickup for neighborhoods on the city’s far west side.
Wisconsin Gas Prices Continue To Rise

(Dodge County) Gas prices are heading back up in Wisconsin and across the country. That’s according to Triple-A, which reports the average price per gallon in Wisconsin is $4.03, nearly 16-cents more from the week before. As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $3.80.
Name released of Janesville man killed in Beltline crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the Janesville man killed in a Friday night crash on the far east side of Madison that resulted in the arrest of the other driver. The medical examiner’s preliminary report identified her as Dayton Quaerna and confirmed...
Former Monona market added to National Register of Historical Places

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A one-time supermarket in Monona that is famous for its distinctive arched roof was added to the National Register of Historic Places. On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Historical Society marked the addition of the former Kohl’s Food Store to the nationwide list, describing its design as “an excellent representative of mid-century Contemporary architecture.”
