Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)Betty...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 HOURS AGO