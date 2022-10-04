Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
'An open space and something to do': New playground almost ready on Des Moines' south side
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new playground is in the works on Des Moines' south side. More than two dozen people from the city of Des Moines and volunteers are spending Thursday putting together the structures at Evergreen Park. The price tag of the playground equipment is about $140,000.
KCCI.com
Iowa-based department store chain moving in to Jordan Creek Town Center
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A department store chain is moving out of Valley West Mall and into Jordan Creek Town Center. Iowa-based Von Maur will officially open early next month, just in time for the holiday shopping season. Von Maur will be in the former Younkers space that...
Des Moines Business Record
6 ideas to make Des Moines' downtown area more vibrant, economically viable
The renderings, beginning at the top left, show a re-envisioned Ninth Street heading south into downtown; addition of green spaces around downtown's core; reimagined skywalks that include public art; and reinvestment in neighborhoods that surround downtown. Architectural rendering by RDG Planning & Design. Reimaging Des Moines’ downtown skywalk system, creating...
Des Moines Business Record
Hy-Vee plans to build micro-fulfillment center in West Des Moines
Hy-Vee Inc. plans on building a micro-fulfillment center on the east side of its existing grocery store at 1725 Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines. The 34,300-square-foot center will include two truck loading docks and five lane aisles for pickup of online orders. The West Des Moines City Council this week approved a major modification to the site plan.
KCCI.com
City of Des Moines unveils plan to revitalize Southeast 14th
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' southeast side could be in for a major overhaul. The city wants to transform the area from blighted to beloved. And it all starts with Southeast 14th — a heavily traveled road. The revitalization plan could also curb nasty and sometimes deadly crashes.
iheart.com
West Des Moines Valley West Mall will go to sheriff's foreclosure auction
(Des Moines, IA) -- Valley West Mall will be sold to the highest bidder at a sheriff's auction. According to Polk County Court documents, Valley West LLC owes more than $42-Million dollars to U.S. bank for the mall. They've been millions behind on their mortgage payments. A Polk County Judge...
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Warehouse property in Urbandale sold for $4.1 million
Property in Urbandale that includes a 30-year-old building with flexible warehouse space was sold for $4.1 million, Polk County real estate records show. Nadarevic Investments IV LLC, located in Johnston, bought the 3.4-acre parcel at 2990 Justin Drive (pictured at right) from a group that includes Jonathan Houghton, Barbara Houghton and at least six others, records show.
KCCI.com
West Des Moines makes proposal to extend Ashworth
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A new proposal would expand Ashworth Road in West Des Moines in order to widen lanes and add bike path. The path would run along a stretch of Ashworth from 1st Street to 50th Street, but it will cost part of many West Des Moines residents' front yards.
who13.com
Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area opening to public
DES MOINES – The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation is holding an event Thursday to dedicate a wildlife management area in Madison and Clarke counties that has been purchased by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Heritage Hills Wildlife Management Area is a massive expanse of land less than...
Large Number Of Cats Taken From Johnston Apartment
(Polk County, IA) — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is taking care of a large number of cats and kittens taken from a Johnston apartment. Crews this week found 19 cats living in poor conditions. The ARL says some were hiding in ripped-up couches and elsewhere. Kitchen cabinets were removed to access some of the cats. Most of the cats were malnourished and suffered from various infections.
Des Moines Business Record
Iowa architecture firms honored at awards ceremony
Iowa architecture firms were recognized at the recent American Institute of Architects, Iowa Chapter's (AIA Iowa) Annual Awards held in Des Moines. The awards recognize excellence in design by members of AIA Iowa and emphasize architecture and its importance across Iowa and beyond. The award winners include:. AIA IOWA EXCELLENCE...
Changes to Iowa's bottle redemption program prompts a recycling revolution
Iowa's bottle and can redemption program is being revolutionized by technology that could eliminate the need for consumers to sort cans, multiple beverage and redemption officials tell Axios. At one Des Moines test site, users simply put a QR sticker on bags for redemption funds to be automatically deposited into...
iheart.com
Thousands of Dollars Raised for Ankeny Teacher Injured in Bike Accident
(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of dollars are being raised to support an Ankeny High School teacher hospitalized in serious condition after a bicycle accident. According to a website created by the teacher's family, 51 year-old Greg Lage was cycling home from his weekly Friday shift bartending at Ken's, a speakeasy in Des Moines' East Village, when he crashed near Birdland Marina. Lage was wearing a helmet but still sustained a serious head injury. Two police officers spotted his bike light and administered CPR when Lage briefly stopped breathing. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. He's currently stable but remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
Gusto Pizza reopens in Des Moines, closes other location
Gusto Pizza Bar officially returned to DSM this week after a summer move and temporary hiatus.The new location, 2301 Ingersoll Ave., is four blocks away from the longtime "mothership" that closed in July for the move.Catch up fast: Plans to take Gusto "to the next level" were in the works since 2019 but delayed due to the pandemic, owners said in a press release Wednesday.The new spot has a private room and a more elaborate menu with an expanded drink menu.On the menu: New pizzas, sandwiches and pasta bakes.Sweet corn mac 'n' cheese bake with bacon and corn bread. ($14)Betty...
Ankeny Named Best Small City In Iowa
(Des Moines, IA) — Several of Des Moines’s suburbs are among the top small cities in the U.S. WalletHub recently ranked all the small cities in the country with a population between 25-thousand and 100-thousand people. Ankeny is in the 96th percentile, Urbandale is in the 90th, and West Des Moines in the 83rd. WalletHub says Ankeny also ranks in the top 100 for affordability and economic health. WalletHub says the best small city in the country is Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
KCCI.com
Close Up: The future of Des Moines' Market District
DES MOINES, Iowa — On this week of Close Up, we take a look at the future of Des Moines' Market District. A new food pantry was opened by the Des Moines Area Religious Council as the need for food assistance rises. Des Moines Public Schools starts a program...
KCCI.com
Patients and loved ones express concern as MercyOne deals with IT outage
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of MercyOne's computer system are currently offline. On Monday, MercyOne sent a statement to KCCI, regarding an "IT security incident," that caused them to take some of their systems offline. "MercyOne Central Iowa continues to use CommonSpirit Health technology as we prepare to integrate...
Iowa State Daily
ISU Surplus Store: The state-funded thrifting experience
With a warehouse full of furniture, electronics and miscellaneous items that departments at Iowa State University have donated, the Iowa State University Surplus Store is in the running to be the university’s very own thrift store. The Surplus Store, formerly called Asset Recovery, is a self-funded operation that has...
KTUL
Mom wears drag outfit at Iowa school board meeting to protest school drag show
DES MOINES, Iowa (TND) — After an Iowa high school's student LGBT club was allowed to bring a drag performance to their school in May, one parents' rights activist was so angry that she decided to bring her concerns to the school board by donning the same outfit as the performer.
Introducing Nora J.S. Reichardt: Local 5 reporter comes out as transgender woman
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nora J.S. Reichardt has been reporting at Local 5 News since July of 2021, under a different name. After gradually coming into her identity as a transgender woman over the course of several years, Reichardt, who is 24, began a medical transition process in September 2021.
