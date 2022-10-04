Read full article on original website
METRO Announces 2022 Innovative Solutions Award Winners
METRO Magazine is pleased to announce the winners of its 2022 Innovative Solutions Award, which will be featured online in Monday’s METRO Express newsletter and in our October issue. Now in its eighth year, the Innovative Solutions Awards honors bus operations and their supplier partners who have implemented initiatives...
Washington's CTS Signs Contract for On-Demand Transit
The Routing Company (TRC) received a five-year contract from the Clallam Transit System (CTS). The contract marks TRC’s third transit agency partner in Washington state, with CTS joining Kitsap Transit and King County Metro, according to TRC's news release. "TRC is thrilled to support CTS in its mission of...
Vicinity Secures Electric Buses for Honolulu International Airport
Vicinity Motor Corp. announced that it has received an order from Sustainability Partners LLC (SP) for four Vicinity Lightning electric buses via Soderholm Sales & Leasing Inc. (Soderholm), according to the company's news release. The Vicinity Lightning shuttle buses will be used at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in...
