Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?
Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?
**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
Plainwell Runs On Dunkin’! Popular Coffee Chain Adding New Location in Allegan County
Plainwell residents will soon have another option when it comes to fueling their mornings. After plenty of hard work behind the scenes, Dunkin' district manager Michael McMurray announced the news on social media saying,. Plainwell Guess who’s going to be running on Dunkin in 2023?. YOU!!!...Dunkin coming to Allegan...
Major Chains Aside, Here Are 3 Things Battle Creek’s Dining Scene is Missing
Despite the constant ebbs and flows of the local dining scene, there is no shortage of restaurants when it comes to dining in southwest Michigan. Battle Creek in particular has everything covered from fantastic Mexican food at Torti Taco to monstrous American cuisine at Arlene's Truck Stop, you're sure to find something for every palatte.
5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages
If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli
There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter
A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
Community Pantry Opens in Kalamazoo to Help with Food Insecurity
In an effort to help with food insecurities locally, a community cupboard has been opened in the Edison neighborhood. Standing in front of the Edison Neighborhood Association building at 816 Washington Ave in Kalamazoo, this cupboard will be open to anyone, housed or unhoused, who might be wondering where their next meal is coming from.
These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
Are The Best Nachos In West Michigan From A Gas Station? That’s What One Person Says
I don't trust a person who doesn't love nachos. Who doesn't love some fresh and warm fried tortillas covered in melty cheese and dipped into delicious Salsa, Queso, or my all-time favorite Guacamole?. Experience Grand Rapids asked Grand Rapid locals "What are your favorite places to get nachos" and nobody...
Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays
As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
Yes, There Really is a Kalamazoo: References Only Locals Will Understand
If you know, you know. Not only does Kalamazoo have a unique name, but it's also a city rich with history. For example, we've got Gibson guitars, Bell's Brewery, and Tim Allen even got arrested here!. Most Americans have never heard of Kalamazoo and are in disbelief that such a...
Parchment Squirrel Joins In On The Halloween Fun
It's October so that means the spooky season is officially upon us. The sun is starting to set earlier, the leaves are beginning to change colors, scary movies are coming out, and the stores are stocking their shelves with all things Halloween. One of the biggest parts of Halloween is the making or buying of a costume. People spend all year thinking of costume ideas for themselves and either make or buy their costumes to wear on Halloween night/weekend.
Women’s Reproductive Freedom March Happening in Kalamazoo 10/9
A march for women's reproductive rights is coming up this weekend in Kalamazoo. On October 9th, from 1:00 pm to 3:30 pm, all are welcome to join the march around downtown Kalamazoo. What's This About?. In June of 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, a 1973 law...
Michigan Cities That Are In The Top 100 Places To Live In U.S.
When it comes to living in the State of Michigan, we've got it pretty good. There's plenty of fun things to do all year long. Outside of outdoor activities on the water, on the slopes or on the trails, there are plenty of other factors that make Michigan a great place to live.
5 Battle Creek/Kalamazoo Charities Taking Those Old Winter Coats
As winter approaches, it's important to remember that there are members of our community who may not be able to afford the basics. Like coats, for example. Maybe you or your kids have outgrown the style of your winter coat. Maybe you've just gotten a new one and want to make space in your closet. Whatever the reason, there are a few charities around Kalamazoo and Battle Creek that would be happy to take your gently used winter coat and give it to someone in need.
Bus Drivers Rescue 2-Year-Old Abandoned By Car Thief Near Grand Rapids
I can't even imagine this scenario happening to me from any perspective, but nonetheless it's real, and thank GOD for the bus drivers who acted. A 2-year-old kid in Kentwood, just outside of Grand Rapids, is safe, after school bus drivers picked him up off the side of the road, after he was abandoned by a car thief!
What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?
Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
Battle Creek Man Arrested In Attempted Post Office Break In
It was around 8 AM Saturday morning, October 1st, when a United States Postal Service mail carrier was sitting in the parking lot of his assigned post office. As he was preparing to hit the road, he noticed something out of the ordinary. A man was attempting to break into the back door of the Ceresco Post Office in broad daylight. The man then attempted to enter his USPS vehicle by trying to open the passenger side door and the rear hatch door.
These Are Kalamazoo’s Best Places To Get Ramen & Boba
Over the last few years, western civilization has had a huge craving for authentic ramen and boba tea. Both the exquisite ramen and delicious drink are native to the eastern part of the world and are mostly enjoyed in the Asian continent. I'm not super into the combo, I've had them separately and they aren't bad, but I couldn't imagine smashing a bowl of ramen and washing it down with a tall glass of boba tea.
