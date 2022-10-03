ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
K102.5

Is Sip N Shop Returning to Kalamazoo for A Third Time?

Kalamazoo has started a new trend and it doesn't seem to be leaving anytime soon. Earlier this year, during the summer months the first Sip N Shop occurred and the community came in support. Vendors lined the walls and sold plenty of merchandise as customers milled around, drank, and spent their hard-earned dollars.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Have You Seen This Tiny House Stolen From Downtown Kalamazoo?

**UPDATE: The house has been found! You can now see it as part of the Skeletour display in Downtown Kalamazoo**. It's something that happens every year in October...skeletons invade downtown Kalamazoo. Skeletour, as it's called, brings themed skeletons to the downtown Kalamazoo area that are usually posed in front of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Kalamazoo, MI
Business
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Local
Michigan Government
K102.5

5 Haunted Hayrides Around Michigan For People of All Ages

If you're looking for fun, spooky things to do this Halloween season, haunted hayrides seem like a no-brainer. Personally, I've never been on a haunted hayride mostly due to my extreme allergies to hay and subsequent asthma. But, I must admit, they look like a blast. In Michigan, there are tons of local farms that offer haunted hayrides both scary and not-so-scary for the kids.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Old Panera On Westnedge In Portage Becoming McAlister’s Deli

There's a franchise deli that already has footprints in Michigan that is making its way to the Kalamazoo area, taking over the old Panera location on Westnedge St. McAlister's Deli is a chain of fast casual restaurants that was founded in 1989 in Oxford, Mississippi, by a retired dentist, Dr. Don Newcomb and already has locations throughout Michigan in Adrian, Flint, Lansing, Owasso & Wyoming, and soon their new location in Portage will be open. A passer-by noticed signage going up on the building, and people seemed to be excited about the new addition:
PORTAGE, MI
K102.5

Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter

A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

Community Pantry Opens in Kalamazoo to Help with Food Insecurity

In an effort to help with food insecurities locally, a community cupboard has been opened in the Edison neighborhood. Standing in front of the Edison Neighborhood Association building at 816 Washington Ave in Kalamazoo, this cupboard will be open to anyone, housed or unhoused, who might be wondering where their next meal is coming from.
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
K102.5

These 15 Michigan Kids Went Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Michigan Pet Foundation Rescues Florida Strays

As the Nation views the devastation of Hurricane Ian, many animal lovers have wondered about the thousands of displaced pets that have been affected by the loss of homes and shelters. A Michigan pet foundation has broken into action and begun to clear animals from shelters in Naples and Sarasota, Florida.
SARASOTA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vending Machines#Business Hours#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Company Amazon#Smoke House
K102.5

Parchment Squirrel Joins In On The Halloween Fun

It's October so that means the spooky season is officially upon us. The sun is starting to set earlier, the leaves are beginning to change colors, scary movies are coming out, and the stores are stocking their shelves with all things Halloween. One of the biggest parts of Halloween is the making or buying of a costume. People spend all year thinking of costume ideas for themselves and either make or buy their costumes to wear on Halloween night/weekend.
PARCHMENT, MI
K102.5

5 Battle Creek/Kalamazoo Charities Taking Those Old Winter Coats

As winter approaches, it's important to remember that there are members of our community who may not be able to afford the basics. Like coats, for example. Maybe you or your kids have outgrown the style of your winter coat. Maybe you've just gotten a new one and want to make space in your closet. Whatever the reason, there are a few charities around Kalamazoo and Battle Creek that would be happy to take your gently used winter coat and give it to someone in need.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Walmart
K102.5

What’s Your Favorite Pizza Place in Southwest Michigan for 2022?

Where's your favorite place in the Kalamazoo and Battle Creek areas to grab a slice? Nominations are now open. Since October is National Pizza Month, we thought we'd show local pizza joints some love. Help us find Southwest Michigan's favorite pizza place by submitting your nomination below. For the sake of this poll, we are asking you to nominate your favorite pizza places in Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, St. Joesph, Cass, Branch, and Allegan counties.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
K102.5

Battle Creek Man Arrested In Attempted Post Office Break In

It was around 8 AM Saturday morning, October 1st, when a United States Postal Service mail carrier was sitting in the parking lot of his assigned post office. As he was preparing to hit the road, he noticed something out of the ordinary. A man was attempting to break into the back door of the Ceresco Post Office in broad daylight. The man then attempted to enter his USPS vehicle by trying to open the passenger side door and the rear hatch door.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
K102.5

These Are Kalamazoo’s Best Places To Get Ramen & Boba

Over the last few years, western civilization has had a huge craving for authentic ramen and boba tea. Both the exquisite ramen and delicious drink are native to the eastern part of the world and are mostly enjoyed in the Asian continent. I'm not super into the combo, I've had them separately and they aren't bad, but I couldn't imagine smashing a bowl of ramen and washing it down with a tall glass of boba tea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy