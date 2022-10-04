ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, IN

Additional Shelby County Courthouse parking on the way as demolition begins

By Envisionwise Website Service / LinkedUpRadio
 2 days ago
1017thepoint.com

REID TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW $100 MILLION HOSPITAL IN CONNERSVILLE

(Connersville, IN)--Groundbreaking has been set for either October 19 or 20 for a massive project that will result in a brand-new hospital for Connersville. Reid Health will invest more than $100 million into the property on Park Road that was once home to Kmart. Reid purchased that site early last year. The new facility will replace the current hospital building on Virginia Avenue. A hospital has been located there for more than a hundred years, and Reid officials say it’s better to start over with a new building rather than try to renovate the aging structure. The new hospital will cover 177,000 square feet over two stories. It’s expected to take about two years to construct.
CONNERSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Fire consumes home on Shawswick School Road

BEDFORD – Firefighters from Shawswick and Pleasant Run Township Volunteer Fire Departments battled a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Shawswick School Road Monday. The fire was reported at 5:34 p.m. According to Shawswick VFD Chief Bob Brown, when firefighters arrived the mobile home was on the ground. The fire had consumed it.
SHAWSWICK, IN
wyrz.org

Traffic shift happening on or after Oct. 3 for I-65/State Road 267 interchange project

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
WHITESTOWN, IN
Fox 59

Greenwood motel complex owner appeals shut down order

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In June of last year, the owner of a troubled Greenwood motel complex was given a list of 188 violations that needed to be corrected if he wanted to stay in business. “He was cited a year and a half ago and probably 99% of what...
GREENWOOD, IN
WISH-TV

All lanes of SB I-465 at Kentucky Ave. reopen after crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-465 on the city’s southwest side have reopened following a Tuesday morning crash. Police shut down all lanes of the interstate between Kentucky Avenue and Mooresville Road shortly before 7 a.m. for crash investigation and cleanup. As of 9 a.m., the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WRBI Radio

No one injured in semi rollover crash

— No one was injured when a trailer hauling liquid asphalt rolled on its side just after 4 pm Tuesday at the intersection of US 421 and County Road 700 North near Napoleon. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Karl Haunert of Greensburg was driving a 2019 Kenworth semi and tried to make a right turn from US 421 onto 700 North when the trailer rolled over.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
theseymourowl.com

Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life

Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man arrested after dispute over a cell phone

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day a woman came to the Bedford Police Department to report that 60-year-old Williams Crawford and she were getting evicted from a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
BEDFORD, IN
wrtv.com

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on far west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of West Washington Street Tuesday morning has died. According to a release from IMPD, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before noon. When they arrived, officers located a male who had been hit by a vehicle.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital

ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
ANDERSON, IN

