Additional Shelby County Courthouse parking on the way as demolition begins

Read full article on original website
Related
1017thepoint.com
REID TO BREAK GROUND ON NEW $100 MILLION HOSPITAL IN CONNERSVILLE
(Connersville, IN)--Groundbreaking has been set for either October 19 or 20 for a massive project that will result in a brand-new hospital for Connersville. Reid Health will invest more than $100 million into the property on Park Road that was once home to Kmart. Reid purchased that site early last year. The new facility will replace the current hospital building on Virginia Avenue. A hospital has been located there for more than a hundred years, and Reid officials say it’s better to start over with a new building rather than try to renovate the aging structure. The new hospital will cover 177,000 square feet over two stories. It’s expected to take about two years to construct.
wrtv.com
Inflation impacting road construction and causing delays for city projects
INDIANAPOLIS — Inflation is causing road construction projects being performed by INDOT and the city to cost more money. The city of Indianapolis says that some projects will be delayed but INDOT says projects — like the north split — are still on time. The biggest issue facing both entities is finding supplies.
wbiw.com
Fire consumes home on Shawswick School Road
BEDFORD – Firefighters from Shawswick and Pleasant Run Township Volunteer Fire Departments battled a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Shawswick School Road Monday. The fire was reported at 5:34 p.m. According to Shawswick VFD Chief Bob Brown, when firefighters arrived the mobile home was on the ground. The fire had consumed it.
wyrz.org
Traffic shift happening on or after Oct. 3 for I-65/State Road 267 interchange project
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Greenwood motel complex owner appeals shut down order
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In June of last year, the owner of a troubled Greenwood motel complex was given a list of 188 violations that needed to be corrected if he wanted to stay in business. “He was cited a year and a half ago and probably 99% of what...
Ascension St. Vincent closing Bedford hospital, nine practice locations
According to two warn notices filed with the state of Indiana, Ascension St. Vincent is closing its Bedford hospital and nine practice locations across Bedford and Mitchell.
Fox 59
Ind. man charged with attempted murder in Bloomington while awaiting trial for another attempted murder in Johnson County
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — “I just shot a [expletive] in his chest the other day in Bloomington. You can see the report online.”. Investigators say Snapchat messages helped link a 19-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Johnson County to a shooting in Bloomington. The Bloomington Police Department was...
Pursuit suspect dies after head-on collision in Morgan County
A man being chased by police died and injured another driver after he crashed head-on into their vehicle late Wednesday in Madison Township, officials say.
RELATED PEOPLE
8 people shot, 2 killed in 6 separate overnight shootings across Indianapolis
A total of eight people were wounded and two died in six separate shootings over an eight-hour period between late Wednesday and early Friday across the city, police say.
WISH-TV
All lanes of SB I-465 at Kentucky Ave. reopen after crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-465 on the city’s southwest side have reopened following a Tuesday morning crash. Police shut down all lanes of the interstate between Kentucky Avenue and Mooresville Road shortly before 7 a.m. for crash investigation and cleanup. As of 9 a.m., the...
wrtv.com
Greenwood, Center Grove, Clark Pleasant schools to get money for school security
GREENWOOD — The City of Greenwood wants to use $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to help three school districts across the city with school security. Pending final approval, Greenwood, Center Grove and Clark-Pleasant schools will split the money. Each district can be reimbursed for up...
WTHR
Plea agreement raises questions after Richmond police officer pleads guilty to mysterious crime
RICHMOND, Ind. — An Indiana police officer has pleaded guilty to a crime for refusing to help another officer. As part of a plea agreement, the high-ranking cop will no longer be able to serve on a police force anywhere in the state. But what the officer actually did...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRBI Radio
No one injured in semi rollover crash
— No one was injured when a trailer hauling liquid asphalt rolled on its side just after 4 pm Tuesday at the intersection of US 421 and County Road 700 North near Napoleon. The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Karl Haunert of Greensburg was driving a 2019 Kenworth semi and tried to make a right turn from US 421 onto 700 North when the trailer rolled over.
Man shot dead near 38th and Keystone on Indianapolis' north side
A man was shot to death early Wednesday on near East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue on Indianapolis' north side, police say.
Person shot, killed near church in Haughville, Indy police say
A person was shot to death Thursday afternoon near a church in the city's Haughville neighborhood on the west side, police say.
theseymourowl.com
Tragic accident claims Marcus Booker’s life
Marcus Booker, a member of the Seymour Owl family, died in a single-vehicle wreck Friday evening September 23 in far northeastern Jackson County, police reported to The Tribune. Marcus was born on September 3, 2006, in Columbus, Indiana, the son of Larry Montell and Brandy Lee Bragg Booker. The crash,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Bedford man arrested after dispute over a cell phone
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after a domestic dispute on Friday, September 16, 2022. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day a woman came to the Bedford Police Department to report that 60-year-old Williams Crawford and she were getting evicted from a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue.
wrtv.com
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on far west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man who was struck by a vehicle in the 8000 block of West Washington Street Tuesday morning has died. According to a release from IMPD, officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle just before noon. When they arrived, officers located a male who had been hit by a vehicle.
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
wrtv.com
13-year-old shot in Anderson, taken to Indianapolis hospital
ANDERSON — Anderson Police say a 13-year-old boy was taken to an Indianapolis hospital after he was shot Monday night. Police responded to the area of West 10th Street and Madison Avenue around 6:30 p.m. and found the boy who was shot in the leg. Police say he is...
Comments / 0