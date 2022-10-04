Read full article on original website
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro Police Trying to Identify Woman in Video After Car Break-in and Fraud (See Video)
(MURFREESBORO, TN) The Murfreesboro Police Department reports that detectives are searching for a person of interest in a fraudulent use of a credit card case that also involves a burglary. A video that was released by the MPD shows an unidentified woman allegedly making fraudulent purchases at Kroger on W....
Hendersonville caretaker arrested after allegedly stealing patient’s medication
A caretaker was arrested after reportedly stealing a patient's medication.
Surveillance shows two individuals by Sumner Co. courthouse during August fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is continuing its investigation into the fire that took place at the new Sumner County Courthouse in Gallatin on August 7.
Man banned from Kroger stores charged after potato chips theft
A Nashville man accused of stealing $83 worth of potato chips from a Kroger is currently facing a felony charge.
Metro police searching for convenience store shooting suspect
Metro police are searching for a man involved in a shooting at a North Nashville convenience store on Sept. 28.
WSMV
Franklin County deputies looking for suspects who stole from Boy Scouts
CAPITOL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for unknown suspects accused of stealing from Boy Scouts. In a Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said a group of Boy Scouts were camping at Camp Arrowhead in the Capitol Hill area. Some of the campers and staff had items stolen.
WSMV
VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
‘Very frightening’: Neighbors on edge after dozens of shots fired over car theft in South Nashville
Around two dozen shots fired in a South Nashville shootout between employees of a car lot and suspected car thieves earlier this week left neighbors in the area concerned about their safety.
2 arrested, 2 sought in Hendersonville shoplifting crimes
Two people were arrested and two more are being sought for various shoplifting crimes in Hendersonville.
Felon accused of pointing gun at mother during argument
A convicted felon has been charged after he reportedly aimed a gun at his own mother earlier this week.
Parking lot charges man $173 in tickets for a truck. He says it isn't his.
The problem for an Overton County man is he said he's never parked in the lots for which he got tickets.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Smyrna (Smyrna, TN)
According to the Tennessee Highway Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Smyrna. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 24 at mile [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Man accused of firing 2 guns during shootout that left bystander injured
A 34-year-old man was charged after someone was injured in what Metro police described as a gunfight.
Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
79-year-old man killed in crash on I-24 in Rutherford County
The crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Almaville Road exit around 4:45 a.m.
Search Warrants help Police recover Stolen Property and Illegal Drugs
Within the last week, the Estill Springs Police Department executed two search warrants for stolen property at two different homes. These were joint department operations working with Decherd Police Department, as well as Moore County Sheriff’s Department. These search warrants began with a burglary within the Estill Springs city...
smithcountyinsider.com
Search of a residence and vehicle leads to discovery of multiple drugs – one person charged
On August 31, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields, Deputy Nathan Williams and Trooper Palmer went to a residence to question the occupant. The resident, Joseph Phillips, 26 of Gordonsville, initially slammed the door on the officers. After knocking on the door a second time Phillips allowed officers to enter the residence. Officers observed the presence of marijuana in plan view on the coffee table. Additionally Phillips had a bulge in the pocket of his shorts, officers asked about the bulge and Phillips revealed a bottle of diabetes test strips. Officers asked to look at the bottle and upon opening a baggie with approximately 5.67 grams of cocaine was found. Additionally a set of digital scales, methamphetamine pipes and a small about of methamphetamine was found in the residence.
Hartsville resident found dead following apartment fire
Authorities are investigating after a person was found dead following an apartment fire in Trousdale County.
East Nashville children endangered during shootout at apartment complex
A man was injured and sleeping residents were put in grave danger last month due to a shootout in the parking lot of an East Nashville apartment complex.
WSMV
Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
