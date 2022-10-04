ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, TN

Smithville, TN
Tennessee Cars
Smithville, TN
WSMV

VIDEO: Metro officer runs red light, hits driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows a Metro Police officer running a red light and slamming into another driver. Stephen Roche said he was stopped at a red light behind a police officer when he heard a loud noise. “There is no screeching or metal crunching,” Roche said. “It is boom.”
NASHVILLE, TN
WATE

Investigation underway after body found on Watts Bar Lake

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in Watts Bar lake. TWRA officers responded to Watts Bar Lake around 1:30 p.m. on Oct 6 for a report of “an overdue boater.” While on the way, officers received a second 911 call that a citizen had found the boat. Wildlife […]
RHEA COUNTY, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

Search of a residence and vehicle leads to discovery of multiple drugs – one person charged

On August 31, 2022 Sergeant Junior Fields, Deputy Nathan Williams and Trooper Palmer went to a residence to question the occupant. The resident, Joseph Phillips, 26 of Gordonsville, initially slammed the door on the officers. After knocking on the door a second time Phillips allowed officers to enter the residence. Officers observed the presence of marijuana in plan view on the coffee table. Additionally Phillips had a bulge in the pocket of his shorts, officers asked about the bulge and Phillips revealed a bottle of diabetes test strips. Officers asked to look at the bottle and upon opening a baggie with approximately 5.67 grams of cocaine was found. Additionally a set of digital scales, methamphetamine pipes and a small about of methamphetamine was found in the residence.
GORDONSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman overdoses in car with child in the backseat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire Department (NFD) officers discovered an unresponsive woman slumped over in a vehicle with a child in the backseat, according to an affidavit. In May, the woman admitted to driving and overdosing in a parking lot. She revealed that the father of the child, Kordell...
NASHVILLE, TN

