Pittsburgh, PA

Kenny Pickett-led Steelers open as rare 14-point underdog vs. Bills

By Aaron Becker
 3 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

A new era has begun in Pittsburgh, with rookie Kenny Pickett reportedly replacing veteran Mitch Trubisky at QB for the 1-3 Steelers. For their Week 5 game at Buffalo, the Steelers have opened as a 14-point underdog -- a rare position for Pittsburgh.

Per ESPN's David Payne Purdum, the Steelers are "the only team since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to never be at least a 14-point underdog."

The Bills' defense ranks first in yards per game (234.5) and second in points per game (14.5), per ESPN.com.

So, how will the rookie fare?

Pickett showed confidence and composure when he took over in the second half of the Week 4 loss to the Jets. He impressed NBC Sports analysts Chris Simms and Jason Garrett.

