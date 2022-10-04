Read full article on original website
CMT Artists of the Year: Cody Johnson Says Success Means He Doesn't Have to Compromise
Cody Johnson's "Human: The Double Album" turns 1 year old on Oct. 8, as does his documentary "Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story." In that time, the Texas native who hangs his hat on high-energy traditional country music charted his first No. 1 song, "Til You Can't," and saw it go double platinum. He headlined a Nashville-area amphitheater, won two CMT Music Awards, picked up four CMA nominations and increased his streams by more than 1 billion in the first 10 months of 2022.
CMT Roundup: Justin Moore with Priscilla Block, Lily Rose and More
We just completed the first week of October, and while temperatures may be cooling of, country music is heating up. Justin Moore with Priscilla Block and Everette both bring fire this week with their blazing new releases as does Lily Rose who pairs her country swagger with traditional storytelling. To...
Luke Bryan Surprises Alana Springsteen With Invitation To Debut At The Grand Ole Opry
Fast-rising artist Alana Springsteen recently received a Facetime call that she never expected. The "Me Myself and Why" singer was caught off guard, when she picked up the phone and recognized Luke Bryan on the other end. The platinum-selling performer contacted the promising new artist to notify her that she would be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 18.
Randy Travis Credits Loretta Lynn For His Deep Love of Country Music And Recalls Touring Together
Randy Travis will “Always & Forever” have a deep love for the late legend Loretta Lynn. The “Coal Miner’s Daughter” singer passed peacefully on Tuesday (Oct. 4) morning at the age of 90. Following the heartbreaking news, Travis turned to social media to reflect on their relationship and to share how Lynn played a vital role in his artistry.
Kenny Chesney And Old Dominion Drops Fun-Filled Music Video For “Beer With My Friends”
Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now 2022 Tour has come and gone, but the memories made with No Shoes Nation will last forever. The country music sensation documented the joyful moments while on the nationwide stadium tour, where he played to 1.3 million fans. Chesney used the raw footage in his recently released music video for the drinking anthem, “Beer With My Friends” featuring Old Dominion.
CMT Premiere: Kaylee Bell Bridges Gap Between New Zealand and Nashville with "Small Town Friday Nights"
New Zealand country pop artist Kaylee Bell is bridging the gap between the oceans with her song and video “Small Town Friday Nights.” The song opens with a rollicking banjo punctuated by an electric guitar that flows into an anthemic chorus about the joys of small-town life. Kaylee...
Country Newcomer Dillon Carmichael Ties The Knot With Shayla Whitson: "We Were Best Friends First"
It's been nearly five years, since Dillon Carmichael first laid eyes on Shayla Whitson. The fast-rising star now has a new title for the blonde hair beauty he recognized in the front row of his hometown Kentucky show – wife. The lovebirds tied the knot this past Saturday (Oct....
