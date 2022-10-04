ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

CMT

CMT Artists of the Year: Cody Johnson Says Success Means He Doesn't Have to Compromise

Cody Johnson's "Human: The Double Album" turns 1 year old on Oct. 8, as does his documentary "Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story." In that time, the Texas native who hangs his hat on high-energy traditional country music charted his first No. 1 song, "Til You Can't," and saw it go double platinum. He headlined a Nashville-area amphitheater, won two CMT Music Awards, picked up four CMA nominations and increased his streams by more than 1 billion in the first 10 months of 2022.
TEXAS STATE
CMT

CMT Roundup: Justin Moore with Priscilla Block, Lily Rose and More

We just completed the first week of October, and while temperatures may be cooling of, country music is heating up. Justin Moore with Priscilla Block and Everette both bring fire this week with their blazing new releases as does Lily Rose who pairs her country swagger with traditional storytelling. To...
MUSIC
CMT

Luke Bryan Surprises Alana Springsteen With Invitation To Debut At The Grand Ole Opry

Fast-rising artist Alana Springsteen recently received a Facetime call that she never expected. The "Me Myself and Why" singer was caught off guard, when she picked up the phone and recognized Luke Bryan on the other end. The platinum-selling performer contacted the promising new artist to notify her that she would be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on Oct. 18.
MUSIC
CMT

Kenny Chesney And Old Dominion Drops Fun-Filled Music Video For “Beer With My Friends”

Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now 2022 Tour has come and gone, but the memories made with No Shoes Nation will last forever. The country music sensation documented the joyful moments while on the nationwide stadium tour, where he played to 1.3 million fans. Chesney used the raw footage in his recently released music video for the drinking anthem, “Beer With My Friends” featuring Old Dominion.
CELEBRITIES

