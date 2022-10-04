Cody Johnson's "Human: The Double Album" turns 1 year old on Oct. 8, as does his documentary "Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story." In that time, the Texas native who hangs his hat on high-energy traditional country music charted his first No. 1 song, "Til You Can't," and saw it go double platinum. He headlined a Nashville-area amphitheater, won two CMT Music Awards, picked up four CMA nominations and increased his streams by more than 1 billion in the first 10 months of 2022.

