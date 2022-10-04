Read full article on original website
Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors
Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
Gov. Scott calls for empathy following dispute over trans athlete's locker room use
RANDOLPH, Vt. — The situation erupted into public employees receiving death threats and Vermont’s governor calling for calm and kindness. “I just think we all have an obligation to dial down the rhetoric,” Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, said Tuesday in response to a question about divisiveness swirling around Randolph Union High School.
Reproductive rights rally held in downtown Burlington
Saturday afternoon in downtown Burlington multiple reproductive rights organizations hosted a rally. At the rally, multiple speakers discussed the importance of voting for Prop 5. Prop 5 is a proposed amendment to the Vermont constitution that would add new wording to protect retrodictive rights for all. "It will be Article...
