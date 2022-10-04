ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynbc5.com

Fall foliage to peak this weekend in our region with stunning colors

Peak foliage is officially here in our region, according to NBC5 Chief Meteorologist Tyler Jankoski. If you've taken a drive over the past two weeks, you've likely noticed the brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows beginning to burst through the foliage, particularly in high elevations. Tyler tells us this weekend will...
VERMONT STATE
Reproductive rights rally held in downtown Burlington

Saturday afternoon in downtown Burlington multiple reproductive rights organizations hosted a rally. At the rally, multiple speakers discussed the importance of voting for Prop 5. Prop 5 is a proposed amendment to the Vermont constitution that would add new wording to protect retrodictive rights for all. "It will be Article...
BURLINGTON, VT

