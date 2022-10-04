I'll admit it: last year, I reviewed Chucky and I really missed the mark. Based on the first three episodes, I was deeply disappointed in the series and gave it a low rating. But I stuck with the show, and by the end of the season, I had changed my mind, and it was one of my favorite shows of the year. Season 2 only took about two minutes to grab me and totally get me hooked. In other words? I am all in on this season. Even though critics were only granted two episodes to watch, Chucky Season 2 is already shaping up to be great — full of laugh, love, insanity, and plenty of blood.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO