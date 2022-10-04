PlayStation Plus has added a new game trial that is tied to one of the most popular games of 2022 that released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Back when Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this year, one of the new features that it added to the subscription service for its Premium tier included timed demos. And while these trials launched in a somewhat lackluster state, PS Plus subscribers can now give one of the year's best games a spin without having to outright buy it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 HOUR AGO