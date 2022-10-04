Read full article on original website
Related
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
Dead Space Remake More Expensive on Console
EA's upcoming Dead Space remake has been given a hefty price tag, made all the more confusing by costing $10 more on console than PC.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly getting a "greatest hits" map pack as paid DLC
All or most of the original Modern Warfare 2 maps are said to be returning
Football Manager 23 Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay
Developed by Sports Interactive and published by Sega, "Football Manager" is a highly realistic football (soccer) sim which puts players in the shoes of a manager of a football club who must guide their team to glory. Since its debut in 1992 as "Championship Manager," the series has built up a fanbase dedicated to the act of managing a club. Some players have even worn their best suits for a cup final and set off a flare in their bedroom after winning a league title.
UEFA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Alicent Hightower's Death Might Not Be Satisfying to 'House of the Dragon' Fans
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Fire & Blood and potentially House of the Dragon. The one rule of Westeros is that "all men must die." Throughout the years, fans of the series have watched their favorite characters die, and House of the Dragon is no different. Article continues...
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare II PS5, PS4 Pro, And PS4 Gameplay Shows That Last-Gen Consoles Limit The Game.
The first Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II comparison video has been released by SupRageGaming, showing how the game looks when played on three different PlayStation consoles—the PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. The PlayStation 5 and PS4 Pro run at 4K resolution with 60 frames per second (fps), while the PS4 runs at 1080p resolution with 30 fps.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
The Verge
Need for Speed Unbound’s first trailer shows a slick cel-shaded racer
EA finally shared details about its next Need for Speed game, titled Need for Speed Unbound, in a new trailer that premiered Thursday. The most notable thing about Unbound is its new look, with a cel-shaded art style that helps differentiate it from the many realistic racers out there. The trailer also features rapper A$AP Rocky, both with his music and as an in-game character. Here’s the official description:
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Luis Obispo Tribune
EA App Released as Origin Replacement
EA has announced that the replacement for their long-running Origin platform has left its open beta phase and is now available. This new PC platform will be aptly titled the EA App and promises to provide consumers a more streamlined experience when accessing games. Users will be able to enjoy features such as automatic game downloads and background updates that will make it faster and easier for them to play their favorite games.
dexerto.com
Coral Island early access showcased by YouTube streamer ahead of launch
Slice-of-life YouTuber Play with Josh has streamed gameplay of Coral Island’s early access build ahead of release. The footage shows a promising and brightly colored island for players to explore. Coral Island is a highly anticipated slice-of-life farming sim that has been in development for the past few years....
laptopmag.com
PlayStation needs to stop remastering everything: Leave Horizon Zero Dawn alone
Ever since the launch of the PS5, PlayStation has been fixating on a new game development strategy: remaking and remastering games that aren’t particularly old. Titles from just a generation ago are receiving a considerable degree of treatment to be brought back into the spotlight. In fact, one third of Sony’s first-party titles from this year fall under that category.
Bloodborne Players Confused By New PlayStation News
Fans of Bloodborne are at a loss to make sense of the recent PlayStation report. For a long time, players have expressed interest in a PC port, remaster, or remake of the FromSoftware action game. Unfortunately, PlayStation hasn’t done anything to even begin responding to these demands, even though they’ve been made repeatedly. While some fans of the Bloodborne series still hold out hope, the most recent PlayStation-related developments may be too much for them to bear.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dexerto.com
Apex Legends datamine reveals secret Titanfall weapon added in Collection Event
An Apex Legends dataminer has discovered that a powerful Titanfall weapon was added to the game files in the Beast of Prey Collection Event. Apex Legends Season 14 is well underway and while the major update added Vantage, a reworked Kings Canyon, and of course the massive level cap increase, the community now has their eyes firmly fixed on Season 15.
techunwrapped.com
Need for Speed Unbound: EA’s new racing game is revealed on video!
EA has just released the first trailer for Need for Speed Unbound, the next installment of the famous racing game saga. This episode, which promises to be innovative in more ways than one, is expected on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC from December 2, 2022.
The First Gameplay Trailer For Dead Space Is Now Available
The first gameplay trailer for Dead Space has just been released, keeping with the game’s promise to do so. The trailer highlights the remake’s impressive new graphics and deadly returning foes. The trailer starts with clips we have already seen from earlier teasers, such as infected humans banging...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet leak allegedly reveals number of new Pokemon & Pokedex
As the release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet draws near, leaks begin to pile up claiming to provide information regarding the size of the Pokedex and the number of new Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are a month away, set to release on November 18, 2022. And fans are...
30 Best PS4 games to play right now
The best PS4 games you can play, from God of War to Spider-Man and everything in between
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adds New Trial for Popular 2022 PS5 and PS4 Game
PlayStation Plus has added a new game trial that is tied to one of the most popular games of 2022 that released on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 platforms. Back when Sony overhauled PS Plus earlier this year, one of the new features that it added to the subscription service for its Premium tier included timed demos. And while these trials launched in a somewhat lackluster state, PS Plus subscribers can now give one of the year's best games a spin without having to outright buy it.
After A Three-Year Wait, EA Finally Announced The Latest Installment In The Arcade Racing Game Need For Speed
In only two days, a teaser will drop confirming the next installment in Electronic Arts‘ famed arcade racing series, Need for Speed, over three years after its most recent edition, Need for Speed: Heat. Despite the lack of official confirmation, some information about the title has leaked. Unfortunately, however, data for the fans will be limited for a while.
dotesports.com
The next Call of Duty by Sledgehammer Games could be a return to jetpacks
A new report claims that Sledgehammer Games will be returning to the Advanced Warfare franchise in its next Call of Duty title. Ralph Valve, with a track record of being correct on previous reports including Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode, claims in his report that its next title will be Advanced Warfare 2. This would mark a departure from the studio’s two previous titles that were set in World War II.
Comments / 0