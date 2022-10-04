ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Popculture

'Super Mario Bros.' Movie First Look Revealed

A new Super Mario Bros. movie is in the works, and Nintendo just shared some big news about it. On Tuesday, the video game company revealed a first look at the new film just ahead of the release of the trailer for the film. The first look shows the Mushroom Kingdom and multiple characters including Toad and Mario. Nintendo also announced that a special Nintendo Direct will take place Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will include the world premiere of the trailer. The movie is set to be related on April 7, 2023.
VIDEO GAMES
Popculture

Nintendo Fans Praise 'Super Mario' Voice Actor Charles Martinet After Movie Trailer Arrives

The official Super Mario Bros. Movie trailer is finally here, featuring Chris Pratt as the voice of everyone's favorite video game plumber. While the film appears visually captivating, many Nintendo fans are not happy about the company letting someone else play the character, after voice actor Charles Martinet has been doing it from the very beginning. This has led a number of Mario players to send Martinet their support on social media.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Zelda: Breath of the Wild Freebies

As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers receive access to exclusive profile icons available for a limited time. In September, subscribers were able to claim designs based on the Nintendo Entertainment System, and October will see designs based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild! Each week will see the majority of the designs inspired by a different Champion, and wave one puts the focus on Revali. Each icon costs ten Platinum points, while frames and backgrounds are available for five Platinum points. Wave two will focus on Mipha, wave three will feature Daruk, and the final wave will feature Urbosa.
VIDEO GAMES
thedigitalfix.com

McDonald’s might have leaked new Super Mario design

The world is eagerly waiting for Nintendo to drop the first trailer for the Super Mario Bros movie tomorrow. Fans are keen to hear Chris Pratt‘s Italian-o accent, and want to know what kind of design the filmmakers and animators have gone with for Mario and the rest of the residents of Mushroom Kingdom.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Black Panther 2 trailer’s new Iron Man is the one and only Ironheart

Marvel Studios brings a new armor-clad superhero to movie theaters (and eventually Disney Plus) with Ironheart, the heir apparent of the late Tony Stark. Ironheart will appear in both this year’s Black Panther sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and in a standalone, self-titled series for Disney Plus in 2023. And in the new trailer for Wakanda Forever, which will release on Nov. 11, 2022, we see the young hero soaring into battle for the first time.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Star Wars’ News: ‘The Acolyte’ faces production delays as fans get under Anakin Skywalker’s skin

Star Wars is firmly grounded on Disney Plus for the foreseeable future, but any fan should salivate over the cool things coming our way. There’ll be another season of Andor, the long-awaited Ahsoka with Rosario Dawson, The Mandalorian‘s third season, the 80s Spielberg-inspired Skeleton Crew, and the apparently-still-coming Lando show based around Donald Glover’s performance in Solo. But it’s not all sunshine and roses over at Lucasfilm HQ.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Having learned nothing, Sony gets slaughtered for relaunching another franchise nobody cares about

If it wasn’t for Spider-Man and the associated Marvel properties under its roof, you’d have to wonder how successful and profitable Sony Pictures would actually be. Fans have grown accustomed to roasting the studio for its questionable choices when it comes to blockbuster properties, and history is repeating itself yet again after the company announced plans to relaunch Tarzan.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

House Of The Dragon viewers brand show 'unwatchable' as they express outrage over new episode being too dark... but HBO insists it was an 'intentional creative decision'

Many social media users were outraged over how dark certain scenes were in the latest episode of House Of The Dragon but HBO has defended them as an 'intentional creative decision.'. Twitter was full of fans of the Game Of Thrones prequel series who were upset about their viewing experience.
TV SERIES
msn.com

The Super Mario Bros. movie gets the games’ pathetic penguins just right

Nintendo debuted a new trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie as part of a Direct on Thursday. In it, we get to to finally hear what Chris Pratt’s Mario voice sounds like, but the trailer also had a cameo from an relatively unknown set of characters. At the beginning, it shows Bowser and his Koopa army going up against a kingdom of penguins. The birds put up a good fight by flinging snowballs, but it’s no match for Bowser’s flames. The inclusion of the penguins comes as a surprise, mainly because they aren’t the most central Mario characters in previous games. However, they are a regular fixture in the franchise series so we decided to explain what the deal is with the penguins.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
wegotthiscovered.com

A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves

Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Sony may have just saved its cinematic universe while ‘She-Hulk’ loses all support

On the back of the phenomenal Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer landing on Monday, the biggest Marvel news that’s come our way this Tuesday doesn’t actually relate to the MCU at all, but to Sony’s Spider-Man universe — the studio has just made an intriguing new hire to its latest controversial spinoff movie that, who knows, may prove to be the franchise’s saving grace. Meanwhile, She-Hulk continues to incite slander while a WandaVision fan-favorite confirms their imminent return.
MOVIES
dotesports.com

Is PlayStation working on more video game-inspired movies and shows?

Movies and TV shows based on popular PlayStation video games may be a possibility. Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, recently opened up about the possibility of movie and television adaptations of popular titles like Elden Ring and Bloodborne. This has been a topic of discussion after Sony invested in From Software, the studio behind those popular titles, leading Hulst to say that game development may not be the only thing in the works.
TV SHOWS
Time Out Global

The 15 scariest horror movies based on true stories

In these movies, truth is scarier than fiction... During a truly terrifying horror film, there’s a mantra many of us silently repeat in order to bring ourselves down from any potential dread-induced anxiety attacks: ‘It’s only a movie.’ What happens, though, when the movie is based on a true story? In those cases, we may try to convince ourselves that the filmmakers are playing fast and loose with the facts for cinematic effect, and that the actual truth of the story is less disturbing than what’s being put on screen. And yeah, that’s usually the deal… but not always.
MOVIES
EW.com

E3 Snap Judgment: 'Nintendo Land'

The Game: A launch title for the Nintendo Wii U, this is a party game featuring a dozen minigames, with each one representing a different Nintendo franchise. As Wii Sports did for the Nintendo Wii's motion controller, Nintendo Land is intended to show off the capabilities of the touch-screen Wii U Gamepad. Or as Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime put it: "Play it, and you begin to understand." (Available when the Wii U ships in late 2012.)
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
COMICS
Polygon

Bayonetta’s voice actor replaced by Jennifer Hale

Bayonetta 3, the long-awaited third installment in Platinum Games’ successful action-adventure series, is nearly upon us. First announced back in 2017, the game will see the return of the eponymous gun-toting Time Witch as she hacks, slashes, and vogues her way through an army of supernatural adversaries to save the mortal realm from annihilation.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Boss Suggests Investment in Elden Ring Creators Could Lead to Movies, TV Shows

Sony recently invested more into FromSoftware, the creator of Elden Ring, Dark Souls, and other beloved properties, and while nothing has been announced at this time, PlayStation boss Herman Hulst has suggested that this investment could lead to movie and TV show adaptations. Hulst, the head of PlayStation Studios, indicated as much by saying that the collaborations between PlayStation and FromSoftware could entail explorations via PlayStation Productions, the branch of PlayStation responsible for adapting IPs to different mediums.
TV SHOWS

