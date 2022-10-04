ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Yahoo!

Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%

Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
SHOPPING
Phone Arena

Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention

Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Electronics Deals#Amazon Prime Early Access#Ram#Qualcomm
GOBankingRates

Food Stamps: Amazon Opens New Savings Portal for SNAP EBT Users

Previously, Amazon introduced half-price Prime memberships for SNAP EBT recipients. Now, in an attempt to make its services even more accessible to consumers, the e-commerce giant has launched Amazon Access, a portal for SNAP EBT users and anyone else looking to save money. Learn: Surprising Things You Can Buy With...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Amazon Prime Early Access Sale home and kitchen deals: Best pre-sale deals to shop now

If one wasn’t enough to quench your thirst for deal-hunting, you’ll be pleased to know the rumours are true: Amazon is hosting a second Prime Day sale in less than one weeks’ time.After months of speculation, the dates of the Prime Early Access have been announced, with the 48-hour shopping event taking place on Tuesday 11 October and Wednesday 12 October.One of the best times to score a saving across TVs, laptops, gaming, home appliances, mattresses and so much more, the Prime Day two-day event took place in its usual slot of July earlier this year. We saw everything from...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
laptopmag.com

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals 2022

Amazon Prime Day October MacBook deals are expected during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale. If you're due for a new laptop, it's a great time to buy a MacBook. And following the arrival of the new MacBook Air M2 and MacBook Pro M2, MacBook M1 notebooks are getting notable price cuts.
COMPUTERS
laptopmag.com

Yawn! Pixel Watch unboxing photos leaked on Reddit looks boring— do you agree?

A naughty Reddit user with the moniker "Suckmyn00dle" revealed unboxing photos of the Pixel Watch ahead of the Oct. 6 Google event. The leak isn't a total shocker because Google gave us a glimpse of its first smartwatch at the I/O keynote, but the photos give us a new perspective on its sleek, svelte form factor.
NFL
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon Prime Day Returns Next Week— Here’s Everything You Need to Know Before You Shop

In addition to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon Prime Day has become yet another Super Bowl for online deal hunters — and now the e-commerce giant hopes to compete with both with another two-day shopping event this year. After returning to its traditional July dates earlier this year, Amazon is introducing Prime Early Access, a new two-day pre-holiday shopping event that will take place Oct. 11 and 12 exclusively for members. The company says the fall blowout will include “a Top 100 list of some of the season’s most popular and giftable items” across every category as well as big...
SMALL BUSINESS
Android Headlines

More Pixel 7 Specs Leak Right Before Announcement

We’re only two days away from the official unveiling of the Google Pixel 7, and Pixel fans are excited. While we’re so close to the announcement, there’s still more information flowing in about this phone and its Pro companion. Thanks to WinFuture, we have a new leak about the Pixel 7, and it’s shaping up to be a compelling device.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This Samsung 65-inch QLED TV just got a fantastic discount

If you’re looking to go big with your home theater, Samsung is providing plenty incentive with one of the best 65-inch TV deals you’ll find. The 65-inch Samsung Q70A QLED 4K Smart TV is just $1,000 right now, which is an impressive savings of $400, as the TV typically costs $1,400. Free shipping is included, which is a nice bonus for such a large piece of tech, making this one of the best QLED TV deals available.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This HP Workstation laptop is over $2,300 off (seriously!)

The HP ZBook Fury G8 Mobile Workstation, a laptop that’s powerful enough for professional purposes, is currently on sale from HP with a $2,370 discount. You’ll only have to pay $1,939 for the machine, which is less than half its original price of $4,309. HP’s laptop deals always draw a lot of attention, so we’re not sure how long this offer will last — click that Buy Now button as fast as you can if you don’t want to miss out.
COMPUTERS
People

Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.  Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many scattered throughout Amazon's deal hub and even more featured in the Just for Prime section. Popular brands and products are included,...
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Xiaomi 12T vs Xiaomi 12T Pro: What are the differences?

Xiaomi revealed its all-new Xiaomi 12T and Xiaomi 12T Pro, and while they boast an identical design and the same 120Hz AMOLED display, there are a few differences that make each Android phone stand apart. The 12T series is a step up over the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro,...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Pixel 7 vs. Pixel 7 Pro — What are the differences?

Choosing between Google's new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones isn't easy, so we made this guide to help you out!. After months of leaks and partial reveals from Google, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have finally officially launched. The second generation of Google's Tensor-powered Pixels has our attention after Google delivered three of our favorite smartphones of the last year: the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy