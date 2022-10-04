Read full article on original website
Today in the Conencted Economy: Walmart Turns to Robotics for Omnichannel Fulfillment
Today in the connected economy, Walmart acquires robotics automation firm Alert Innovation as it looks to refine its omnichannel fulfillment operations. Plus, Uber Co-Founder and ex-CEO Travis Kalanick backs a lobbying group that is going after restaurant aggregators, while Balance and Mirakl team up to make it easier to conduct business on online marketplaces.
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Cybersecurity considerations for wearable tech
This blog was written by an independent guest blogger. Ours truly is the great age of digital technology. Indeed, few of us can get through an ordinary day without engaging with some kind of digital device, whether we’re using them to communicate, research, work, bank, or even monitor our health.
getnews.info
Sumedh Basani of ThoughtCast (@Thoughtcastofficial) Helping Thousands Evolve Business Approaches, Relationships, and Lifestyle
Sumedh Basani is an international life coach, entrepreneur, marketing guru, financial expert, podcaster, and the founder of ThoughtCastOfficial. Among the group of elite entrepreneurs and business leaders, none are as prolific and versatile as Sumedh Basani, an American entrepreneur, private consultant, life coach, and the founder of multiple highly successful companies and insurance agencies based in the United States.
insightscare.com
WHO Launches AI-Based Health Worker Named “Florence 2.0”
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently launched an AI-powered WHO Digital Health Worker. It is said to offer health-related support – from sharing advice on mental health, ways to eat right, quitting tobacco, being more active and the right use of e-cigarettes. Named Florence 2.0, its interactive platform operates...
Memora, Luma Partner to Offer Health Systems a Wholesale Digital Front Door
– Today, Memora Health announced a partnership with Luma Health to offer health systems a combined wholesale digital front door and patient engagement tool – which have traditionally been separate offerings. – Together the digital health companies will offer a tool that streamlines patient communication, increases access, and ensures...
labpulse.com
Dante Genomics reveals Digital Health Population Genomics Programs at U.N. summit
Dante Genomics presented its Digital Health Population Genomics Programs at the 77th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Science Summit on Tuesday. Andrea Riposati, Dante Genomics’ cofounder and CEO, was an opening speaker at the summit, unveiling the company’s Digital Health Population Genomics Programs in Europe. The programs will...
TechCrunch
EcoCart drives $14.5M of new funding into its sustainable shopping experience
EcoCart has built an infrastructure for e-commerce companies and works with them to make that shopping experience more transparent and sustainable. Here’s how it works: The three-year-old software company performs product life cycle audits for its customers to help them calculate, analyze and offset their carbon emissions. Customers can...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
6-Step Framework for Procurement to Drive Sustainability
When sustainability is taken seriously, companies focus on achieving a fine balance between business objectives and social and ethical obligations, and this results in benefits which are briefly explained below. ● Increases business opportunities as customers prefer to associate with companies that have “green” and “sustainable” products....
salestechstar.com
Wish Enters Partnership With eDesk, Further Bolstering Customer Service Capabilities
Wish merchants across the U.S, and Europe can access eDesk’s integrative customer support system. ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a “Wish”), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, announced a partnership with eDesk, the ecommerce customer support platform, aimed to empower Wish merchants with more resources and tools to provide excellent customer support experiences.
hospitalitytech.com
Teriyaki Madness Deploys Digital Local Store Marketing
Teriyaki Madness has chosen Local Hero, a digital local marketing platform, to help the company’s franchisees expand their digital marketing capabilities and affordably capitalize on access to major digital media channels. After a successful test, Teriyaki Madness plans to roll-out Local Hero to its 125 franchise locations and to...
Healthcare IT News
The changing nature of global healthcare consumerism amid COVID-19
Global experts shared their perspectives on the shift of healthcare consumer demands and expectations worldwide. The keynote session, "Care isn't What it Used to Be: The Need to Elevate Consumer Experience," at HIMSS22 APAC was joined by Dr Vas Metupalle, CMO at Meta Health, Dr Manish Kohli, Beyond Horizon Health CEO and senior advisor of Albright Stonebridge Group; Benedict Tan, SingHealth's Group Chief Digital Strategy Officer and Chief Data Officer; and Kevin Percival, Chief Nursing Informatics Officer at Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust.
Why Data is at the Heart of Value-Based Care Success
The saying “you cannot manage what you cannot measure” applies to all aspects of healthcare delivery, but it is especially true in value-based care. After all, payers, providers, and the patients they care for need to know what high-value care looks like at an individual level – and how it can be applied at the population level.
4 Ways to Revolutionize Your Customer Experience in The Metaverse
As well as providing customers with an immersive experience, businesses can use the metaverse to take them on a truly personal journey.
Fitness Equipment Maker Peloton Lays Off Around 500 Staff To Save Its Struggling Business: Report
Peloton Interactive Inc PTON is reportedly laying off a significant number of employees for the fourth time this year to reverse its increasing losses and save the struggling business. Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy took the company's reigns in February and said he is giving the unprofitable company about another...
CEO Corner: Sourcing Takes on the Gig Economy
What if brands and retailers could browse sourcing experts who, metaphorically and literally, knew the local terrain, the shortest routes, the roadblocks and the customs? What if sourcing experts got rated, and high rankers became the next superstars of the gig economy? Sourcing veteran Minesh Pore not only envisioned such a world, but as the co-founder and CEO of sourcing platform startup BuyHive, he brought the concept to fruition. Here, Pore—who has worked in India, China, Taiwan, Latin America, Europe and is now back in Asia—explains how recent events threw a wrench in sourcing as we knew it and accelerated the...
TechCrunch
Post-pandemic, Telemedicine startups are evolving — this one just raised $6M for its hybrid approach
Although there is plenty of investment in telemedicine, there remains a space for using telemedicine in treating chronic diseases using a hybrid of in-home care and telemedicine. Other players in this space include CarbonHealth and Dispatch. This is why it’s of interest that telemedicine-based Index Health has now raised a...
healthpodcastnetwork.com
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183
Diagnosing & Managing ADHD in females with Understood.org – Ep 183. Stack the Deck for FemTech Annual Census – https://www.bit.ly/3eCE0LE. As the Co-President and Chief Product Officer Jenny leads the product management, design and user research functions for Understood. After a decade of building innovative consumer products, she brings a user-centric and entrepreneurial perspective to her role as Chief Product Officer. With her specialty in launching and scaling consumer brands, Jenny also advises startups on how to build next-gen product experiences by applying a deeply empathetic approach to understanding and influencing user behavior. Prior to joining Understood, she led the launch of a new live-streamed, wearable-enabled fitness video product for fitness technology startup, ClassPass. Jenny holds an MBA and MA in Entrepreneurial Management from The University of Pennsylvania, the Wharton School and Lauder Institute.
