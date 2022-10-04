Read full article on original website
Google and YouTube ‘down’ as users blocked from searching – real reason behind issues revealed
GOOGLE and YouTube users were shocked to find the site and its video platform were non-operational today. The issue was not created by the world's largest search engine but a popular cybersecurity plug-in. Malwarebytes is an internet protection service used by individuals and corporations. The service faced issues running Google...
Urgent Android alert issued by Google that means millions must now act
GOOGLE has issued an Android update to Pixel owners ahead of new products expected to launch this week. The latest software includes a number of important fixes for a smoother phone experience. But as Android Police reports, this is the final guaranteed patch for the Pixel 4 and 4 XL...
Google Maps gets new features after a big update
It’s one of several updates coming to the app over the next few weeks and months
Google System Updates welcome almost-forgotten audio switching feature
September's package of Google System Updates went public a couple weeks ago, though as a matter of fact, we had reported on a lot of the features within earlier on. It turns out, however, that we have a couple of stragglers that came across the finish line late, so we wanted to make sure you knew what was officially coming with which component update.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YouTube appears to be testing making people pay in order to watch videos in 4K resolution by upgrading to YouTube Premium
In a reply to a user who tweeted that 4K was showing up as a premium-only feature, YouTube Support tweeted the user was part of an "experiment."
daystech.org
Amazon is practically giving away Echo devices today
There are all types of Amazon Echo offers which can be accessible proper now from Amazon, which is providing a terrific alternative to buy a number of gadgets which can be powered by Amazon’s Alexa. The digital assistant, which gives excessive comfort to the entire household with the most effective Alexa instructions and the most effective Alexa expertise, is accessible by way of Amazon’s lineup of sensible audio system and sensible shows.
Google Nest Wifi Pro router with Wi-Fi 6E provides a speedy tri-band mesh router system
Give your home the connectivity it deserves when you have the Google Nest Wifi Pro router with Wi-Fi 6E. This high-performance device provides your household with a tri-band mesh router system. In fact, it can cover up to 2,200 square feet with just one router. If you have a larger home, go for the 2 pack to double the coverage. Additionally, it provides access to the 6 GHz radio band, which delivers Wi-Fi up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6. Incorporating AI technology, it optimizes traffic on the network and switches bands to help your home avoid congestion. Not only that, but it also monitors itself to diagnose and fix network problems without you having to lift a finger. Designed with built-in Thread and Matter hub support, this device provides everyone in your home with reliable, speedy internet.
Business Insider
Adobe's new Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2023 uses AI to make complex photo and video editing foolproof
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Adobe's Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023 add creative features that require no editing experience. The photo and video editing applications are also faster, especially when used on an Apple M1-based Mac. Available separately for $100 each or...
technewstoday.com
How to Download Apps on Roku TV?
If you have a Roku TV, you might not have many channels that come along with your Roku subscription. But, you can still access extensive lists of free and premium channels on your Roku devices. You can download your preferred apps and enjoy streaming your favorite channel on your Roku TV.
PC Magazine
Your Smart Home Devices May Soon Play Nice With Each Other
The Connectivity Standards Alliance this week released Matter 1.0—a new connectivity standard that aims to seamlessly connect smart home products. The global, open-source standard promises to allow web-connected devices from different manufacturers to simply and securely communicate. "What started as a mission to unravel the complexities of connectivity has...
Phone Arena
Hey Google, your promo material did not do justice to the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro
It's almost time for the Made By Google October fall event where the Mountain View company will formally reveal the Pixel 7 duo and the Pixel Watch. Plenty is known about the two already but tipsters continue to fan the flames of excitement. Today, someone has posted a real-world video of the Hazel Pixel 7 Pro.
Google's new wired Nest Doorbell is here a whole year after being teased
Google's Pixel 7 event is just around the corner, but it looks like the company doesn’t want to announce all of its products under one roof. Two days before the big launch, Google has released its latest contender for the best smart doorbell crown, and this time around, its new Nest Doorbell is a fully wired solution. There is no fiddling with batteries required, quite in contrast to the Nest Doorbell (battery).
Google Home is now available for Wear OS 3 smartwatches
There were concerns that the smartwatch version of the Google Home app would be exclusive to the Pixel Watch. Thankfully, that's not the case, and you can install it now if you have a compatible smartwatch.
Digital Trends
The Google Home app finally has the big redesign you’ve been waiting for
A new, major Google Home design overhaul is coming soon to the delight of users everywhere. Many have been unhappy with the Google Home app’s UI for quite some time as its streamlined approach to providing information seemingly took some agency away from smart home device owners. The new redesign, however, aims to give users more control over their devices and settings than ever before.
iOS 16: How to set different wallpaper for iPhone home screen and lock screen
IOS 16 adds a bunch of new options for setting your wallpaper and customizing your lock screen, with the ability to pick dynamic astronomy and weather backgrounds, emoji art, photo album shuffles, add widgets, and more. But one thing that isn’t so easy anymore is to set a different wallpaper photo for your home screen and lock screen. Here’s how to do it …
Google trumpets convenience of Pixel 7's Face Unlock, but notes some limits
Apple has leaned far in with Face ID in the post-iPhone 8 era with a chunk of dedicated hardware — including a hefty time-of-flight sensor — playing into its devices' design language in one way or another. Google (and the wider Android ecosystem) has generally been more reluctant to stroll along that path for a variety of reasons, but for a lot of people, it boiled down to capitalizing on the fingerprint stans. Now, the company seems more comfortable opening up to both camps in its promoting of Face Unlock on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Rakuten preps Pixel 7 launch with 4% cashback on Google Store purchases
In July this year, Rakuten started offering two percent cash back on every hardware purchase on the Google Store in the US. The offer went live right before the Pixel 6a and the Pixel Buds Pro went up for pre-order on the big G's online store, allowing you to save more money on your purchase. Now, ahead of the launch of the Pixel 7 series and the recent release of new Nest hardware, Rakuten has upped the cash back on the Google Store to four percent, so you can save even more money on your new Google hardware purchases.
PC Magazine
Google's Pixel 4 Smartphones Just Got Their Final Guaranteed Update
The October 2022 Google Pixel Update has just been released, and it counts as the final guaranteed update for anyone still using a Pixel 4 or Pixel 4 XL smartphone. As Android Police reports, Google switched to guaranteeing five years of updates with the launch of the Pixel 6, but earlier generations of Pixel smartphone are limited to three years. For the Pixel 4, that guaranteed support ran out with the October 2022 monthly update.
The most unusual gadgets under $500
You expect to pay a premium for an unconventional product, right? After all, research and design teams don’t pay for themselves. But not every bonkers device costs a fortune. In fact, you can snag these unusual gadgets for under $500. Wish you could type without constant notifications and web-based...
itechpost.com
Google Assistant Driving Mode is No Longer Integrated with Maps
Assistant Driving lost its integration of Google Maps, and will no longer replace Android Auto as well. According to 9to5 Google, Driving Mode will no longer serve as Android Auto's alternative and will instead be a shortcut to Google Maps with larger media controls. What Is Android Auto. Android Auto...
