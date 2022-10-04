Give your home the connectivity it deserves when you have the Google Nest Wifi Pro router with Wi-Fi 6E. This high-performance device provides your household with a tri-band mesh router system. In fact, it can cover up to 2,200 square feet with just one router. If you have a larger home, go for the 2 pack to double the coverage. Additionally, it provides access to the 6 GHz radio band, which delivers Wi-Fi up to twice as fast as Wi-Fi 6. Incorporating AI technology, it optimizes traffic on the network and switches bands to help your home avoid congestion. Not only that, but it also monitors itself to diagnose and fix network problems without you having to lift a finger. Designed with built-in Thread and Matter hub support, this device provides everyone in your home with reliable, speedy internet.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 HOURS AGO