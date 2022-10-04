Read full article on original website
The Metaverse; A Future You Cannot Escape
The following article is based on the author’s own views and predictions. The examples considering the future should be taken with a pinch of salt, if not the whole spoon. The city of the future is abundant with humans but scarce with humanity. We are told we live in...
The Metaverse is Not Real, Yet.
With projects like Decentraland and Sandbox either live or running through public testing, it feels a bit controversial to state that the metaverse isn’t real. It’s not uncommon to come across expectations that newly formed projects will be able to “build the metaverse” soon or within the next couple of years. To be blunt, that isn’t going to happen. Bringing the metaverse to reality is the single greatest technological challenge that humanity has ever been put up against. It’s the intersection of gaming, VR, AR, blockchain, DAOs, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and many more advanced technologies, some of which have not yet been created. It will take many years, hundreds, even thousands of people working together, and $100M+ for a project to actually bring the first instance of a metaverse experience to the masses.
The Leader's Anatomy: Essential Talents And Skills Of An Engineering Mastermind
The ‘How to Become Leader’ courses and books are designed for those who will never become one. A certificate on offset paper and painstaking notes are good for nothing. Leadership is a nature, a way of thinking, a state of mind, you name it. Such a person recognizes their own abilities, whatever the activity is. In this article, I want to talk about my trajectory, and important lessons and also outline the role of people on my career path.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 31
Review lesson thirty before you study and practice this drill. The Palmer Method of Business Writing, by A. N. Palmer is part of the HackerNoon Books series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Lesson 31. LESSON 31. Drill 32. Review lesson thirty before you study and...
What is OpenAI's Whisper Model?
Have you ever dreamed of a good transcription tool that would accurately understand what you say and write it down? Not like the automatic YouTube translation tools… I mean, they are good but far from perfect. Just try it out and turn the feature on for the video, and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Luckily, OpenAI just released and open-sourced a pretty powerful AI model just for that: Whisper. It understands stuff I can’t even comprehend, not being a native English speaker (listen in the video) and it works for language translation too! Learn more in the video below...
Performance Benchmarks for TikTok in 2022
What does the data behind a thriving TikTok marketing strategy look like?. While everyone praises TikTok and the pressure of joining this new network knocks on every major brand’s door, one of the questions that are on every marketer’s lips is to what extent a business can benefit from launching a TikTok account.
