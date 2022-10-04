Read full article on original website
Java Program to Generate Multiplication Table of the Input Number
The first method is long and time-consuming whereas the second one needs fewer lines of code but it is not beginners friendly. The second method requires basic knowledge of the while loop. In the first method, the first number is getting printed two times. The first number gets printed if you multiply it by 1, the number itself is printed by 1. The other method uses a while loop to print a multiplication table from 1 to 10 times with an increment. The program can be solved by two methods, one of which is very difficult.
Superdesk and its Installation
Superdesk is a state-of-the-art digital newsroom system. It combines headless CMS functionality with powerful workflow features for an end-to-end news creation, production, curation and distribution platform. Built alongside journalists in the newsroom, it has a modular, API-centric design that enables news organizations to add and adapt the functionality most relevant to their business.
Preference Management for Notifications for Product Managers
Notifications are a crucial component of most products, but they come with a catch. None of us likes to be interrupted, yet we want to see new information — like direct messages, time-sensitive tasks, or attractive product updates — as soon as it’s available. How can you balance these two needs?
How to Enhance Your Amazon IVS Playback Experience
In our last post, we created our first instance of the Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) player to playback the live stream that we previously created. Today, we'll look at the various methods and events that are available in the Amazon IVS Player that we can use to enhance the user experience when playing back a live stream.
How to Implement Decorator Pattern in Microservices
The Decorator pattern is a great fit for modifying the behavior of a microservice. Native language support can help with applying it quickly and modularly. The Decorator pattern is used to modify the behavior of a target component without changing its definition. This idea turns out to be pretty useful in the context of microservices because it can give you better separation of concerns. It might even be a necessary device because the target service might be outside of your control. In this text, we look at how a decorator can be implemented as a service, in particular one that sits between clients and a target service.
Why Should Businesses Collaborate With an IoT App Development Company?
“IoT development services providers help companies reimagine their businesses and enable the functioning in a connected and insight-driven environment.”. IoT (Internet-of-Things) is the best thing that happened to businesses across the industry. It’s among the true enablers of digital transformation. When companies across geographies are busy exploring use cases of other disruptive technology forces, seeking IoT app development services is among the key priorities.
Automated Testing Guide, types, applications, & techniques.
Software testing is a labor-intensive task that has associated labor costs. So, automating the testing process seems like an instant go-to solution. But to leverage the benefits of automation like accuracy & speed, one should make informed decisions considering the circumstances & ability of the organization to allocate a budget for the process.
Why is Choosing the Right Method One of the Crucial Steps in the Development of a UX Research Plan
Skipping the planning phase is one of the worst decisions you can make in any business project. You know what they say; fail to plan, plan to fail. If you are working on a UX research plan, there are a number of different elements you need to address, from identifying your objectives to selecting the right method. In this blog post, we are going to focus on the latter.
Cost of DeFi App Development
The implementation of DeFi technology in app and software development projects is growing as new and established businesses looking to adopt DeFi technology to power their digital product. , the global DeFi platforms market is expected to reach USD 507.92 billion in 2028 with a CAGR of 43.8 percent. The...
How to Change a Git Remote URL
A Git remote refers to another copy of the repository, usually hosted on a remote server like GitHub, GitLab, or BitBucket. In some cases, for example, If the remote repository has been migrated to another host, we need to change the URL of the remote repository. In this blog, I...
Contains Duplicate and Missing Number
Problem solved by Sergei Golitsyn: “Given an integer array `nums` returns `true` if any value appears at least twice in the array, and return `false`’s if every element is distinct in the array. Solution: We should find the missing number. From the description, we know that all elements are unique. And for example, if we have arr length three, there must be 3 elements. If we find a sum for one of the elements from 1 to 3 to 3, we will have an array like \[1,2,3,1]
Discussing the Digital Future on the Metaverse with Xno Bui of Whydah
Whydah is a Vietnamese blockchain gaming hub that aims to make Metaverse development more accessible and sustainable. The Metaverse is a shared virtual space or a 3D version of the internet where people can work, learn, and interact. Xno Bui is the Chief Metaverse Officer at the company. He says the Metaverse will disrupt many industries like fashion, education, fashion, finance, and finance. He also says the virtual world is a virtual world without limitations. Anything you can imagine, you can do.
What is OpenAI's Whisper Model?
Have you ever dreamed of a good transcription tool that would accurately understand what you say and write it down? Not like the automatic YouTube translation tools… I mean, they are good but far from perfect. Just try it out and turn the feature on for the video, and you’ll see what I’m talking about. Luckily, OpenAI just released and open-sourced a pretty powerful AI model just for that: Whisper. It understands stuff I can’t even comprehend, not being a native English speaker (listen in the video) and it works for language translation too! Learn more in the video below...
The Metaverse is Not Real, Yet.
With projects like Decentraland and Sandbox either live or running through public testing, it feels a bit controversial to state that the metaverse isn’t real. It’s not uncommon to come across expectations that newly formed projects will be able to “build the metaverse” soon or within the next couple of years. To be blunt, that isn’t going to happen. Bringing the metaverse to reality is the single greatest technological challenge that humanity has ever been put up against. It’s the intersection of gaming, VR, AR, blockchain, DAOs, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and many more advanced technologies, some of which have not yet been created. It will take many years, hundreds, even thousands of people working together, and $100M+ for a project to actually bring the first instance of a metaverse experience to the masses.
How To Obtain Cybersecurity Budget During Inflation
Obtaining appropriate funding for a cybersecurity program could be a daunting task. As inflation soars, obtaining funding gets more difficult. A major funding challenge has been the inability of security leaders to demonstrate the value cybersecurity brings to the business. A recent Gartner publication pointed out that the absence of value is due to the lack of “building a better cybersecurity metric” to articulate business value. Value is essential to obtaining much needed funding to protect the business against ransomware and other threats.
Short Summaries of Top Research Papers on AI Patent Search
Laborious, expensive, and exhaustive are a few adjectives that come to mind when describing the traditional ways of processing patent data, whether it is classifying patents, clustering documents, or highlighting paragraphs. However, bright minds like yourself are actively coming up with research to automate many such activities using artificial intelligence.
How Much Does it Really Cost to Create a Successful NFT Collection?
How much does it cost to establish a successful NFT collection?. With the boom in NFTs over the last few years, it’s a question a lot of entrepreneurs are asking. The problem is that the information out there is kinda crappy. I mean, the top Google result for this...
Interoperability - the Key Blockchain Challenge in the Fragmented Web3 World
As time goes on, Web3 is becoming more and more mainstream. Terms such as crypto, Bitcoin, and NFTs have become household names. Still, blockchain has limitations that keep it from reaching its true potential. One of the major blockers is that these protocols are isolated, with little to no communication between one another. Therefore, for the expansion of Web2 into Web3 to proceed effectively, interoperability is a necessity.
What Do You Know About Centralization vs Decentralization
The mainnet launch of Oases has exceeded our expectations, and we are happy to see the results from everyone's efforts. It is a process, and we work tirelessly to improve the platform as we currently do, e.g., missions with rewards for participation to refine and improve. As seen in our roadmap, we have innovative functionality in the pipeline that will be released in the near future. Maybe the most important part of our vision when we started working on the Oases platform was decentralization. That brings us to one of the oldest topics in the crypto space, which is why we find it interesting to look at what it means for the NFT space.
Digital and Perfomance Marketing in Comparison
Due to the Covid-19 epidemic, several companies worldwide are now looking at using digital tools & methods for marketing. As businesses sought to refocus their marketing efforts and generate the most revenue possible during the challenging pandemic, the words "digital marketing" and "performance marketing" started to circulate more often. If you are wondering what a digital marketing agency's role is in performance marketing service, keep reading.
