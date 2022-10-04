Read full article on original website
Battle of the Automatic Trade Signal Execution Architectures: 3Commas, Alertatron, Plurex
Crypto currency markets are diverse, open and volatile, which make them opportunity rich. Whatever strategy you choose to find those opportunities, to take advantage of them, you will have to execute your trades on a market. If your strategy for finding opportunity is mechanical/formulaic/automatic, then you will want automated execution as well. As with the crypto markets themselves, there is a diverse offering of Automated Execution, but there are often trade offs and points of friction when it comes to integrating a Trading Strategy that are symptoms of the each platforms architecture. We will have a look at some of these frictions and a novel solution.
Can We Predict the Future of Cryptocurrency?
Bitcoin's value serves as a bellwether for public adoption and governmental sentiment toward the crypto industry in general. Bitcoin's wildly inconsistent value is one of the chief reasons many forms of digital assets are categorized as investment vehicles rather than legal tender in the United States. The U.S. Federal Reserve has made public no plans to implement a Central Bank Digital Currency, although it's obvious talks are happening. El Salvador officially recognized Bitcoin as legal, government-backed tender in a world first in September 2022.
What Is Stopping Institutions From Taking the Path to Liquid Staking
One of the biggest innovations in the crypto space is staking. While the yields in DeFi are impressive, staking offers a level of certainty that DeFi doesn't have. Despite the advantages, certain institutions are still against it. According to the CFO of Coinbase, Alesia Haas, institutional staking is still in...
How Much Does it Really Cost to Create a Successful NFT Collection?
How much does it cost to establish a successful NFT collection?. With the boom in NFTs over the last few years, it’s a question a lot of entrepreneurs are asking. The problem is that the information out there is kinda crappy. I mean, the top Google result for this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vietnam's VinFast targets US market in 'preposterously hard' gamble
Having conquered most industries at home, optimistic chiefs at conglomerate Vingroup are setting their sights much higher as they ramp up plans to sell the first ever Vietnamese car in the mighty US market. While the aim of getting Americans driving its cars by Christmas may seem a huge ask, Vingroup -- Vietnam's biggest private firm -- has a track record of delivering.
Telefonica Bets on Web3 Gaming by Investing in MetaSoccer
Wayra, Telefónica's open innovation initiative, invests in Champion Games. The video game studio in Barcelona has created Metasoccer, the first soccer metaverse in which you can manage your own club and generate income while playing. The game is aimed at both play-and-earn players and soccer fans interested in getting into the metaverse and web3 gaming.
Java Program to Generate Multiplication Table of the Input Number
The first method is long and time-consuming whereas the second one needs fewer lines of code but it is not beginners friendly. The second method requires basic knowledge of the while loop. In the first method, the first number is getting printed two times. The first number gets printed if you multiply it by 1, the number itself is printed by 1. The other method uses a while loop to print a multiplication table from 1 to 10 times with an increment. The program can be solved by two methods, one of which is very difficult.
The Metaverse is Not Real, Yet.
With projects like Decentraland and Sandbox either live or running through public testing, it feels a bit controversial to state that the metaverse isn’t real. It’s not uncommon to come across expectations that newly formed projects will be able to “build the metaverse” soon or within the next couple of years. To be blunt, that isn’t going to happen. Bringing the metaverse to reality is the single greatest technological challenge that humanity has ever been put up against. It’s the intersection of gaming, VR, AR, blockchain, DAOs, NFTs, cryptocurrencies, and many more advanced technologies, some of which have not yet been created. It will take many years, hundreds, even thousands of people working together, and $100M+ for a project to actually bring the first instance of a metaverse experience to the masses.
What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks?
Regardless of the current dip in the crypto market, the DeFi sector continues to expand, utilizing Ethereum and other prominent layer 1 and layer 2 blockchains. This expansion can be seen with product development that incorporates decentralized monetization and other financial operations into applications that are focused on gaming, social media, music, metaverses, the environment, and much more.
How To Obtain Cybersecurity Budget During Inflation
Obtaining appropriate funding for a cybersecurity program could be a daunting task. As inflation soars, obtaining funding gets more difficult. A major funding challenge has been the inability of security leaders to demonstrate the value cybersecurity brings to the business. A recent Gartner publication pointed out that the absence of value is due to the lack of “building a better cybersecurity metric” to articulate business value. Value is essential to obtaining much needed funding to protect the business against ransomware and other threats.
Superdesk and its Installation
Superdesk is a state-of-the-art digital newsroom system. It combines headless CMS functionality with powerful workflow features for an end-to-end news creation, production, curation and distribution platform. Built alongside journalists in the newsroom, it has a modular, API-centric design that enables news organizations to add and adapt the functionality most relevant to their business.
Why is Choosing the Right Method One of the Crucial Steps in the Development of a UX Research Plan
Skipping the planning phase is one of the worst decisions you can make in any business project. You know what they say; fail to plan, plan to fail. If you are working on a UX research plan, there are a number of different elements you need to address, from identifying your objectives to selecting the right method. In this blog post, we are going to focus on the latter.
3 Trends of the Neural Network Usage for Algorithmic Trading
Developers of AI systems can create complex algorithms for a wide range of use cases, including in investing and trading. With the help of neural networks, investors can now make informed decisions by analyzing the data collected by these systems. However, the data collected by these networks have to be...
The Sandbox Season 3 vs. Roblox: Is this The Future of Gaming?
The metaverse as a concept is more popular than ever. Thanks to the push from huge companies such as Meta, more people are getting engrossed with the idea of living virtual lives in a virtual world. This push has brought with it massive platforms like The Sandbox, an online collection...
NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain
Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate NFTs earlier this month. Roofstock raised its Series E round this year for $1.9 billion, led by SoftBank. The real estate market remains a much talked about industry for streamlining access, reducing transaction friction, and democratizing ownership. The marketplace allows users to purchase real estate with USDC, a widely accepted stablecoin that’s pegged to the value of the U.S dollar. The technology can represent assets in any industry, from real estate to auto loans.
Why Should Businesses Collaborate With an IoT App Development Company?
“IoT development services providers help companies reimagine their businesses and enable the functioning in a connected and insight-driven environment.”. IoT (Internet-of-Things) is the best thing that happened to businesses across the industry. It’s among the true enablers of digital transformation. When companies across geographies are busy exploring use cases of other disruptive technology forces, seeking IoT app development services is among the key priorities.
How to Enhance Your Amazon IVS Playback Experience
In our last post, we created our first instance of the Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS) player to playback the live stream that we previously created. Today, we'll look at the various methods and events that are available in the Amazon IVS Player that we can use to enhance the user experience when playing back a live stream.
Contains Duplicate and Missing Number
Problem solved by Sergei Golitsyn: “Given an integer array `nums` returns `true` if any value appears at least twice in the array, and return `false`’s if every element is distinct in the array. Solution: We should find the missing number. From the description, we know that all elements are unique. And for example, if we have arr length three, there must be 3 elements. If we find a sum for one of the elements from 1 to 3 to 3, we will have an array like \[1,2,3,1]
Real-Time Rendering Tool with Reconstructions Based on UE4 Raytracing Tech
D5 Render is a real-time rendering tool which allows 3D designers to have both a precise preview and realistic output of the visualization project. The D5 Team decided to make some in-depth improvements on the ray-tracing tech that comes with UE4. Gbuffer allows rays to be emitted as required saves the time and cost of primary rays emitting. Advanced Sky Light introduced Sky Light based on that of UE4 and added a denoising algorithm and adjusting ray-wise strategies, so that any HDRI imported into D5 could have gorgeous performance.
The Palmer Method of Business Writing: Lesson 30
Reckoning small o, one-sixteenth of an inch high, as one space, small g should extend three spaces, or three-sixteenths of an inch below the base line, while the loop of q and abbreviated g should extend two spaces below. A. N. Palmer. The Palmer Method of Business Writing. About @palmer.
