Related
Jim Cramer Says Data Studied By Fed And Wall Street Doesn't Reflect This Huge Driver Of Inflation
Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a significant driver of inflation is the consumer’s desire to spend money in the reopening economy and this is something that is not reflected in the data observed by the Federal Reserve and Wall Street, according to CNBC. “They don’t care about higher...
Dow Drops Over 400 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs During September
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.49% to 29,480.97 while the NASDAQ fell 2.52% to 10,792.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.93% to 3,672.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Dow Jumps Over 800 Points, Volatility In Markets Decreases
U.S. stocks closed higher for the second straight session on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 index recording its biggest single-session gain in two years. U.S. job openings declined by the most in around 2-1/2 years in August, while the Reserve Bank of Australia announced a smaller-than-expected rate increase of 25 basis points.
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?
Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana Makes Trading Cannabis Stocks Challenging
One of the biggest obstacles facing the cannabis industry is lack of access to banking and other financial institutions — a challenge that doesn’t appear to be disappearing any time soon. The U.S. Senate for the sixth time tossed out the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act,...
Lock In High Dividend Yields Before These 3 REITs See A Major Price Jump
When choosing among stocks in the same sector, investors often compare fundamentals like price-to-earnings ratios (P/E) or earnings per share (EPS), balance sheets and other metrics. But it’s also important for investors to compare the relative strength of a stock versus its peers in that sector. In other words, investors...
Tesla, Adobe And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Silver futures traded slightly higher this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Why Is Aurora Trading Higher Today? No, It's Not Just Because Biden's Historic Marijuana Reform Announcement
Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB ACB repurchased an aggregate of approximately CA$31.3 million (US$23.0 million) principal amount of its convertible senior notes at a total cost, including accrued interest, of CA$29.8 million in cash. The purpose of the transaction, which represents a repurchase of a portion of the notes at a...
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy BNY Mellon High Yield Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon High Yield DHF. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 1.85 cents per share. On Tuesday, BNY Mellon High Yield will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 1.85 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
With Mortgage Rates Rising, Builders are Unloading Homes to Investors
As mortgage rates reach their highest level in 15 years — more than double what they were a year ago — it’s not just potential homebuyers feeling the pinch. Homebuilders are feeling the pain, too. In an effort to free themselves from inventory burden, builders are suddenly...
Bill Gates-Backed Startup Goes After Disrupting Steel Industry — Booting Out Coal From Manufacturing Process
At the Bill Gates-founded Breakthrough Energy Ventures, an investor met Sandeep Nijhawan, who had four business ideas, each addressing rising global temperatures. Nijhawan — who had recently departed from founding two startups — had no inkling then that one of his ideas could disrupt the steel industry that generates more than $870 billion in revenues each year.
Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%
HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 404 stocks made new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Procter & Gamble PG. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Avenue Therapeutics ATXI. Inpixon INPX was the biggest loser of the morning...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
NeuroMetrix NURO stock moved upwards by 29.0% to $3.65 during Friday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 455.8K shares come close, making up 519.0% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.0 million. Aptinyx APTX stock...
Dow Dips Over 300 Points; Provention Bio Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 300 points on Thursday. The Dow traded down 1.10% to 29,940.27 while the NASDAQ fell 0.62% to 11,080.68. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.93% to 3,748.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Wednesday's Market Minute: Here We Go Again
Welp, there it is: “Fed pivot” was trending on Twitter yesterday. Here we go again. A few economic data points come in below expectations, and the stock market posts its biggest 2-day rally since March 2020. The Narrative That Never Ends. Bulls rooting for a slowdown in the...
Why This Cannabis ETF Surged 34% Today
Shares of the AdvisorShares Trust AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF MSOS closed 34% higher in Thursday's session after President Joe Biden issued a statement on marijuana reform that includes a pardon of all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden also called on governors to "pardon simple state marijuana...
If You Invested $1,000 In Nike (NKE) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nike's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid investment in...
