Aroostook County, ME

K of C lotto winner, Sept. 19-25, 2022

FORT KENT, Maine — The Fort Kent Knights of Columbus have announced the winner of their ongoing lotto fundraiser for the previous week. The Super 50 Lotto winner for the week of Sept. 19-25 was Linda Dube of Madawaska, who won the sum of $390.
FORT KENT, ME
Births at Cary Medical Center, July and August, 2022

CARIBOU, Maine — The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center. GUERRETTE — A boy, Bryson Steve Guerrette, born to Sarah and Dustin Guerrette of St. Agatha on July 14, 2022. GENDREAU — A girl, Rieslynn Bree Gendreau, born to Makayla and Jacob Gendreau of Saint...
CARIBOU, ME
Where Are the Best Ice Cream Parlors in Maine?

MAINE - Whether you prefer drive-through ice cream or a walk-up window experience, Maine has plenty of places to satisfy your sweet tooth. Some local favorites include Red's Dairy Freeze and Mt. Desert Island Ice Cream, both a short drive from Portland. Both serve excellent strawberry soft-serve ice cream and are perfect for socializing.
HOULTON, ME
Increasing safety and efficiency of Route 1 in northern Maine

When large trucks travel down Main Street in Presque Isle, they currently must pass by 147 commercial or residential driveways, 25 street intersections, 12 crosswalks, nine stoplights, and one railroad crossing. This route can create safety hazards for other vehicles and pedestrians. It also results in increased emissions and pollution from trucks idling at intersections.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
Media flight to Woodville Training Site

WOODVILLE — A first of it’s kind training site for the Maine Army National Guard has been in the midst of construction. The Guard hosted a media flight to the Woodville Training Site, during which local reporters were flown via a UH-60 Blackhawk chopper. Accessible by logging roads,...
WOODVILLE, ME

