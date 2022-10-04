ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Oatmilk ascends in the US as operators embrace dairy alternatives

In June 2022 Blue Bottle Coffee made oatmilk the default beverage pairing across its 73 US stores | Photo credit: Oatly. Oatmilk continues to grow in popularity among US consumers, with the number of customers surveyed choosing it as their preferred beverage accompaniment increasing nearly 7% since 2020. Although more...
New Zealand’s Peoples Coffee seeks $855k investment to grow roastery

Peoples Coffee operates two flagship outlets and distributes packaged coffee across New Zealand | Photo credit: Peoples Coffee. Peoples Coffee is seeking to raise NZD $1.5m ($855,000) in a new crowdfunding campaign to more than double its production capacity with a new roaster, grinding machines and packaging equipment. Founded in...
Costa Coffee continues US expansion with second store and new RTD range

Costa Coffee has opened its second US location at Emory University’s Goizueta Business School | Photo credit: Costa Coffee. UK-based Costa Coffee has opened its second bricks-and-mortar store in the US and unveild plans for its first RTD coffee range in the country. Costa Coffee opened its first retail...
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf targets 180 stores in Malaysia by 2024

CBTL currently operates 127 outlets across Malaysia | Photo credit: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf Malaysia. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) is on course to reach 140 stores in Malaysia by the end of 2022 and plans to open 40 new outlets in the country next year.
Tourist trade recovery boosts Colicci's annual sales

Storey's Gate Café, St James Park, London | Photo credit: Colicci. Colicci, which operates 29 cafés, restaurants and kiosks across 14 London parks, has credited returning tourism in the capital as the key contributor to its 66% sales growth last year. Reporting on the 12 months ended 31...
Canada’s Good Earth Coffeehouse eyes rapid outlet expansion

Good Earth will open three stores in Calgary in November 2022 | Photo credit: Good Earth Coffeehouse. Good Earth Coffeehouse is targeting growth across Canada following the launch of its new café design earlier this year. Founded in 1991, the Calgary-based company currently operates 48 stores across Canada. This...
Starbucks allocates £1.4m funding for sustainable packaging projects in the UK

The Bring It Back Fund is supported by Starbucks’ 5p cup surcharge for disposable cup use across its UK stores | Photo credit: Hubbub. Starbucks UK has revealed the six winners of its £1.4m ($1.6m) Bring It Back Fund, which aims to promote new solutions for sustainable packaging and re-usable cup use across the food and beverage industry.
Dunkin’ accelerates Saudi Arabia growth with 30 new stores

Dunkin' is on track to exceed 600 outlets in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2022 | Photo credit: Inspire Brands. US coffee and donut chain Dunkin’s has further boosted its presence in Saudi Arabia, opening 30 new stores in a single day. Dunkin’ launched in Saudi Arabia in...
Valora to expand returnable cup scheme across 200 Swiss café outlets

Valora operates around 2,700 café and kiosk outlets across Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, including the Caffè Spettacolo chain | Photo credit: Valora. Swiss foodservice operator Valora has expanded a reusable coffee cup scheme across its Caffè Spettacolo, Brezelkönig, SuperGuud and k kiosk outlets.
