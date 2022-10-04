Read full article on original website
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
BBC
Aldi boss: Shoppers are switching in their droves
The boss of Aldi has said customers are switching to the discounter "in droves" as the cost of living crisis continues to hit struggling households. Aldi has gained more than 1.5 million customers in 12 weeks, UK chief executive Giles Hurley told the BBC. The discounter has recently overtaken Morrisons...
I visited Aldi and Lidl's stores and spotted the strategies they use to save shoppers money, from mimicking big-name brands to selling products straight out of crates
German discount grocers Aldi and Lidl are both famed for their low prices, promotions, efficiency, and rotating selection of time-limited items.
Aldi says sales are booming as wealthier shoppers turn to discount retailers amid soaring inflation
Aldi says its US sales are rising as inflation-strapped shoppers turn to budget stores, Reuters reported. Customers are also switching to private labels, which make up around 90% of Aldi's product mix. A vice-president said the German discount chain had seen a rise in middle- and high-income shoppers. German discount-grocery...
Greggs sales jump 15% over three months as cost-of-living crisis sees consumers opt for cheaper meals
Greggs has revealed that sales jumped by 15 per cent over the past three months as cash-conscious consumers seek good value during 'worrying' times. Known for its sausage rolls, steak bakes, vegan snacks and sweet treats, its total sales rose 14.6 per cent over the 13 weeks to October 1, its fiscal third quarter, with like-for-like sales in company managed shops up 9.7 per cent.
Domino's Cuts Prices 20% On Digital Orders
Domino's offers 20% off their online order costs. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
worldcoffeeportal.com
Oatmilk ascends in the US as operators embrace dairy alternatives
In June 2022 Blue Bottle Coffee made oatmilk the default beverage pairing across its 73 US stores | Photo credit: Oatly. Oatmilk continues to grow in popularity among US consumers, with the number of customers surveyed choosing it as their preferred beverage accompaniment increasing nearly 7% since 2020. Although more...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Reborn Coffee targets US and international outlet growth following $7.2m IPO
Reborn closed a $7.2m IPO in August 2022 which it said would help expand its café network | Photo credit: Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is eyeing US and international outlet growth after closing a $7.2m IPO earlier this year. The California-based roaster and coffee chain reported second quarter revenues...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Starbucks allocates £1.4m funding for sustainable packaging projects in the UK
The Bring It Back Fund is supported by Starbucks’ 5p cup surcharge for disposable cup use across its UK stores | Photo credit: Hubbub. Starbucks UK has revealed the six winners of its £1.4m ($1.6m) Bring It Back Fund, which aims to promote new solutions for sustainable packaging and re-usable cup use across the food and beverage industry.
worldcoffeeportal.com
In other coffee business news… 30 September – 6 October 2022
250 servings of First Ascent’s Dawn Patrol instant coffee have been sent to the International Space Station | Photo credit: NASA. Subscribe to The Weekly Coffee Dose for the latest World Coffee Portal news updates. First Ascent coffee gets stratospheric reception. Approximately 250 servings of First Ascent’s Dawn Patrol...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Cooks Coffee Company eyes further Esquires and Triple Two growth in the UK and Ireland
The Esquires coffee chain currently operates 111 stores across the UK, Ireland and the Middle East | Photo credit: Esquires Coffee. Cooks Coffee Company will focus on the UK and the Repubic of Ireland to drive the expansion of its Esquires and Triple Two Coffee chains. The New Zealand-based operator...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Finlays appoints James Woodrow as Group Managing Director
Finlays' new Group Managing Director, James Woodlow | Photo credit: Finlays. Finlays has appointed James Woodrow as its new Group Managing Director. Woodrow has worked with the global coffee and tea business’ parent company Swire Group since 1990, holding executive roles across the conglomerate’s portfolio of businesses, including Cargo Director at airline Cathay Pacific.
worldcoffeeportal.com
80% of US branded coffee shop leaders optimistic about growth
80% of industry leaders surveyed report sufficient growth potential for branded coffee shops in the US | Photo credit: Tabitha Turner. Industry leaders from the US branded coffee shop market are increasingly optimistic that trading will improve in the next year as the market continues to recover from Covid-19 trading restrictions.
tipranks.com
Domino’s Pizza Stock (NYSE:DPZ) is Rallying Today: Here’s Why
Domino’s Pizza picked up a solid rating from UBS, which looks for households to continue buying pizza at roughly the same pace. This may limit potential growth, but it will likely keep large declines from following too. Domino’s Pizza (NYSE: DPZ) is a legend in the pizza delivery space,...
worldcoffeeportal.com
NESCAFÉ unveils $1bn coffee sustainability plan
A NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto production line | Photo credit: Nestlé. NESCAFÉ has pledged $1bn to help coffee farmers around the world transition to regenerative agriculture practices by 2030. The ambitious NESCAFÉ Plan 2030 will focus on the brand’s suppliers in Brazil, Vietnam, Mexico, Colombia, Côte d'Ivoire, Indonesia and...
Bed Bath & Beyond reports a 28% drop in sales as it presses ahead with its turnaround plan
Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday said sales plunged by 28% in the fiscal second quarter, as the home goods retailer struggled to draw customers. Here’s how the retailer did in the three-month period ended Aug. 27 compared with what analysts were anticipating, based on Refinitiv data:. Loss per...
Eater
Restaurant Delivery Giant Deliveroo Has Opened a Real-Life Grocery Store
Deliveroo is chewing up all of the data. The London-born, one-time restaurant delivery giant — now omnipresent goods-provider — has used a set of findings on shopping and meal-planning habits to follow Amazon from the digital ether into the world of real-life grocery stores. Deliveroo Hop, a “bricks-and-mortar” grocery store in partnership with the supermarket Morrisons, opens on New Oxford Street in central London today, 3 October.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Cadbury changes packaging for all Dairy Milk products
Cadbury has announced a change to its packaging of Dairy Milk products to improve sustainability. The Birmingham-founded company said Cadbury Dairy Milk and Cadbury Mini Snowball packaging will change to include 30 per cent recycled plastic. As reported by BirminghamLive, the new packaging will be rolled out over 28 million...
Tesco shoppers trading down to own label products, frozen food -CEO
LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - British shoppers are trading down to own label products and frozen food, and buying less non-food goods, as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, the head of Britain's biggest retailer Tesco (TSCO.L) said on Wednesday.
British shoppers likely to spend £4.4bn less on non-essentials during Christmas period
British shoppers are expected to spend £4.4bn less on non-essentials – a fall of 22% – in the run-up to Christmas as a surge in the cost of living puts a squeeze on their spare cash. Almost 60% of shoppers expect to cut back on non-food spending...
