Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KDOT announces approved September bids
The Kansas Department of Transportation has announced approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Sept. 21, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. District One — Northeast. Douglas...
Planned Parenthood rolls out mobile abortion clinic
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Planned Parenthood officials on Monday announced plans for a mobile abortion clinic — a 37-foot RV that will stay in Illinois but travel close to the borders of adjoining states that have banned the procedure since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year.
Kansas governor seeks to regain control of education debate
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Kansas' Democratic governor is trying to reassert control over the education debate in a tough reelection race, bidding to regain her preferred focus on public school spending hikes during her term after Republican attacks over transgender athletes and what's taught in the classrooms,. Gov....
Kansas homicide suspect extradited from Missouri
GEARY COUNTY — A Kansas man accused in a weekend homicide has been extradited to a Kansas jail from St. Charles, Missouri, according to online jail records in Geary County. Deputies booked 34-year-old Joshua J. Sturgis, 34, of Junction City on Wednesday evening. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sonic franchise operator in Kan. fined for labor violations
HARVEY COUNTY — For many teens, working at a fast-food restaurant is a first job. For 50 teens – ages 14 and 15 – working at three Sonic drive-in locations in central Kansas – that meant being employed in excess of the number of hours allowed by child labor laws and during nighttime hours not permitted by law, according to a U.S. Department of Labor investigation.
Texas man accused of transporting cocaine in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges. Just before 3p.m. Sept. 30 a sheriff's deputy stopped a silver Chevy pickup for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The traffic stop led to the discovery of a substance believed to be cocaine.
Number of adoptions in Kansas surges over the past four years
TOPEKA — The number of Kansas children completing adoption averaged 1,000 during the past four years, an increase from about 730 in the prior eight years. The administration of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, who is seeking reelection against Attorney General Derek Schmidt, said statewide figures climbed due to investment in training and support to foster care staff and prospective adoptive families.
Kelly, Schmidt mostly disagree on how to make Kan. schools safer
TOPEKA, Kansas — A grant to fund school safety projects only has enough cash to fulfill half the requests it receives annually. The Safe and Secure Schools Grant has $4 million of state funding with an additional $1 million coming from the federal government. It pays for things like beefing up entryways, security cameras, communication systems and other ways to fortify schools against attacks and natural disasters.
RELATED PEOPLE
KDHE: 18 additional COVID death since Sept. 28
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 1,698 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 28, to Wednesday October 5, for a total of 880,197cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 18 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 28, for a total of 9,573. Kansas is...
INSIGHT: The rural impact
My fellow Kansas Farm Bureau (KFB) members this is a call to action, a challenge, we need you to go out and vote Nov. 8. I am not going to sugarcoat it, instead I am going to hit this head on. Every one of our members need to get out and vote and your neighbors need to get out and vote — agriculture depends on it.
NWS: Cooler weather moving in overnight
A much cooler air mass is moving in this evening and overnight. Highs in the 50s and 60s can be expected across the area. Can't rule out some sprinkles or very light rain late afternoon tomorrow across central Kansas. You'll need to bundle up Friday night into early Saturday, as...
NWS: Turning cooler, slight chance for showers by Friday
A few isolated light showers will be possible this morning then mild conditions for today and Thursday. Thursday night, a cold front will move through the region and bring temperatures down significantly. Friday and Saturday will be much cooler with a chance for some light rain or drizzle across central Kansas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2022 KVA Rankings: Week Five
With another week of volleyball action in the books around the state, the Kansas Volleyball Association has released its 2022 week five rankings for all seven classifications across the state of Kansas. With another week shaking up the rankings let's take a look at all 70 teams that made the...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
16K+
Followers
25K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0