Bloomington, IN

iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Visits Rutgers for Key Conference Contest

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18-ranked Indiana men's soccer (5-2-3, 1-1-2 B1G) begins the second half of its conference slate on Sunday (Oct. 8) when it visits Rutgers (5-2-4, 2-2-0 B1G) at Yurcak Field. The match will be streamed live on the Big Ten Plus digital platform with kickoff set...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

A Rocking Hoosier Hysteria and the Case for Anthony Leal

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Anthony Leal couldn't dance. A walking boot limited the Indiana junior guard to a Hoosier Hysteria introduction stroll. No matter. Jordan Geronimo danced for him, while other men's and women's players jogged and jumped their way into Friday night's latest light-and-sound basketball extravaganza at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Postgame Notes: vs. No. 4 Michigan

• Saturday marked the 71st all-time meeting with Michigan. The Wolverines own a 61-10 record in the all-time series. • Indiana played in its 109th Homecoming game and owns a record of 45-58-6. • Indiana's captains wereAJ Barner, Devon Matthews, Tiawan Mullen and Jack Tuttle. • Indiana won the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Falls to No. 4 Michigan

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - It didn't seem fair, but fairness had no role on a sun-splashed Homecoming Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. Not for a banged-up Indiana team facing a huge challenge:. Beat No. 4 Michigan without four of its top leaders and players. In the end, the Hoosiers (3-3) fought...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Drops Five-Set Match to Iowa

CORALVILLE, Iowa – The Indiana Volleyball team (9-9, 2-4) fell in five sets to Iowa on Saturday afternoon in Xtream Area. The Hoosiers held a 2-1 set lead but would lose the final two frames as Iowa rallied to a 25-27, 25-13, 22-25, 25-11, 15-11 victory over IU. Without...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Opportunity Finds a Grateful Louis Moore

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Louis Moore gives thanks, then does it again and again. Appreciation runs deep when you've been under the radar for so long. Barely four months a Hoosier, and the junior is emerging as a key Indiana defensive contributor. At this rate, who knows where he'll be by the end of the season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

