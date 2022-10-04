Illinois is losing opportunities to bring film production to areas outside of Chicago due to a lack of skilled production talent. The Illinois Film Office (IFO) is teaming up with Rock Valley College to change that. In January 2023, the RVC Mass Communication department will offer a free, 80-hour, intensive training course that will prepare individuals for entry-level work in the motion picture industry. All program completers will be credentialed and added to a talent pool with the IFO.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO