RVC to train filmmakers for Illinois film production jobs
Illinois is losing opportunities to bring film production to areas outside of Chicago due to a lack of skilled production talent. The Illinois Film Office (IFO) is teaming up with Rock Valley College to change that. In January 2023, the RVC Mass Communication department will offer a free, 80-hour, intensive training course that will prepare individuals for entry-level work in the motion picture industry. All program completers will be credentialed and added to a talent pool with the IFO.
Call to Board of Trustees Committee of the Whole Meeting - 10/7/2022
The Board of Trustees of Community College District 511 (Rock Valley College) will meet in person in the Performing Arts Room, Room 0214, in the Educational Resource Center on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting agenda can be found on the RVC website. Dated this 7th day...
