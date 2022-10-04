Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Radio Station Shuts Down SuddenlyNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
The Most Dangerous Bridges in AmericaTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
The Wave Organ is A Must-See in San FranciscoThe Daily ScoopSan Francisco, CA
NFL Field Trespasser Files Police Report Against NFL Player Who Tackled HimNews Breaking LIVESanta Clara, CA
Fine-dining restaurant for dogs opens in San Francisco, offering $75 tasting menuJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
sciencealert.com
Scientists Win Physics Nobel Prize For Proving Einstein Wrong
The 2022 Nobel prize for physics has been awarded to a trio of scientists for pioneering experiments in quantum mechanics, the theory covering the micro-world of atoms and particles. Alain Aspect from Université Paris-Saclay in France, John Clauser from J.F. Clauser & Associates in the US, and Anton Zeilinger from...
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
American John Clauser is one of three recipients of the Nobel Prize in physics
STOCKHOLM — Three scientists jointly won this year’s Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption. Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of...
Nature.com
‘Spooky’ quantum-entanglement experiments win physics Nobel
Award goes to three experimental physicists whose pioneering research has laid the groundwork for quantum information science. You have full access to this article via your institution. Three quantum physicists have won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics for their experiments with entangled photons, in which particles of light become...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton scientists overcome key setback in achieving nuclear fusion
Physicists at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) have taken a critical step forward toward achieving nuclear fusion by pinpointing the source of the collapse of heat that precedes disruptions that can damage tokamak fusion facilities, according to a press release by the institution published this Tuesday. This development could overcome one of the most critical challenges that future fusion facilities face now and in the future.
Scientists Think They've Solved the Mystery of a Bizarre Repeating Radio Signal from Space
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. For more than a decade, scientists have spotted weird radio signals in space that flash for a fraction of a second with an intense brightness that hints at mysterious and energetic sources. Dozens of these fast radio bursts, or FRBs, have been discovered—including one-off bursts and FRBs that emit multiple flashes, sometimes in clockwork patterns—yet their origins remain unknown.
California scientist, two others win Nobel for 'totally crazy' work on quantum physics
The researchers win the Nobel Prize in physics for work on quantum mechanics with significant applications in the field of encryption and other areas.
Bay Area teenagers discover two previously unknown species in Central California
The species can't be found anywhere else in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
France 24
Two Americans and a Dane win Nobel Prize for Chemistry
Three scientists were jointly awarded this year's Nobel Prize in chemistry on Wednesday for developing a way of “snapping molecules together” that can be used to explore cells, map DNA and design drugs that can target diseases such as cancer more precisely. Americans Carolyn R. Bertozzi and K....
Nobel prize for quantum physicists who explained particles' 'spooky behavior'
Alain Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger have won the Nobel Prize in physics for their landmark achievements in quantum mechanics -- the study of the behavior of particles and atoms -- the organizing committee announced in Stockholm on Tuesday.
NASA's flying telescope is coming to the end of its mission but leaves a strong science legacy
Since 2014, SOFIA has been cruising through the night skies around the world, looking at the cosmos, but that mission ends this week.
Berkeleyan Online
Chemistry Nobelist Carolyn Bertozzi’s years at UC Berkeley
Carolyn Bertozzi, a professor at Stanford University who today shared the 2022 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, spent her formative and most creative years at UC Berkeley. After graduating from Harvard University in 1988, she earned her Ph.D. in chemistry from Berkeley in 1993 and, following postdoctoral and faculty positions elsewhere, returned to join the chemistry faculty and Berkeley Lab in 1996.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IFLScience
Quantum Teleportation And Entanglement Leads To Nobel Prize Victory
Quantum mechanics is weird. And don’t take our word for it. Einstein was less than pleased with it. In particular, with the concept of entanglement, which the famous physicist called “spooky action at a distance”. He believed this spookiness could be explained away but the work of the three latest Nobel laureates and many others have demonstrated that Einstein’s belief was wrong. Absolutely at odds with reality.
John Clauser, Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger win Nobel Prize in physics for 'groundbreaking' studies into tiny particles
Three scientists have been awarded the Nobel Prize in Physics for independent research over half a century that has brought new understanding to the behavior of tiny particles that form the foundation of the universe.
3 scientists share Nobel Prize in physics for their work on quantum information
This year's Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to research on how light and matter act on an atomic scale.
How philosophy turned into physics – and reality turned into information
The Nobel Prize in physics this year has been awarded “for experiments with entangled photons, establishing the violation of Bell inequalities and pioneering quantum information science”. Read more: Nobel prize: physicists share prize for insights into the spooky world of quantum mechanics To understand what this means, and why this work is important, we need to understand how these experiments settled a long-running debate among physicists. And a key player in that debate was an Irish physicist named John...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
Nobel panel to announce winner of physics prize
The winner, or winners, of the Nobel Prize in physics will be announced Tuesday at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. While physicists often tackle problems that appear at first glance to be far removed from everyday concerns—tiny particles and the vast mysteries of space and time—their research provides the foundations for many practical applications of science.
CNET
Nobel Prize in Physics Awarded for Laying Quantum Computing's Foundations
Three scientists who helped lay the foundation for quantum computing received the 2022 Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday. Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger detailed the peculiar phenomenon called entanglement that links the behavior of two tiny particles and that is now used to perform quantum computations. Entanglement...
What is the Standard Model, the subatomic physics theory that has been tested more than any other?
The Standard Model is the most complete description of the subatomic world that has ever been created in modern physics. The model was built through the 20th century on the foundations of quantum mechanics, the strange theory that describes how particles behave at the tiniest scales. The Standard Model explains three of the four forces of nature: electromagnetism, the strong nuclear force and the weak nuclear force. The theory has been tested thousands of times to incredible precision and, despite its shortcomings, remains one of the most important achievements of modern science.
Scientists solve the 50-year-old mystery of how bacteria move
When it comes to bacteria, you may think we have it all figured out but some mysteries remain for decades like how these beings move. Now, an international team led by UVA’s Edward H. Egelman, PhD, a leader in the field of high-tech cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), has figured that out, according to a press release by the institution published on Monday.
Comments / 0