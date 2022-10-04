Tigard Police Log: Officers call off dangerous pursuit

The Tigard Police Department describes calls for service between Sept. 18-24, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday, Sept. 18

A woman was arrested for harassment (domestic violence) after a caller reported she was hitting a man and throwing objects at him.

Officers charged a man who was already in custody at the Washington County Jail with stalking after a woman reported several unwanted contacts and filed a protective order against the man.

A loss prevention employee reported a man stole hundreds of dollars in tools from a store in the 14800 block of Southwest Sequoia Parkway.

Monday, Sept. 19

A garage was broken into in the 13300 block of Southwest Laurmont Court and several items were stolen. A suspect in the case was not immediately identified.

An employee reported someone stole hundreds of dollars in tools from their business in the 12300 block of Southwest Scholls Ferry Road while staff were distracted.

A woman reported the sexual abuse of a juvenile, which allegedly occurred two years ago. The case has been referred to detectives.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Officers responded to a CPR call that turned into a death investigation involving a 36-year-old man who apparently overdosed on fentanyl. Detectives and the medical examiner responded to the scene.

A woman reported being punched by her significant other, causing physical injury. The case has been referred to the Washington County District Attorney's Office.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

At least three separate theft cases were reported from stores in the 12000 block of Southwest Main Street, 10200 block of Southwest Washington Square Road and 9700 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. In the first two cases, the suspect was gone before officers arrived. The suspect in the third call was taken to jail.

Two catalytic converters were reported stolen in separate cases.

A car that was stolen in Tigard earlier in the week was recovered by police in Salem.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Officers were called to a transit station where a person refused to get off a bus. The man gave officers a fake name, but they learned he had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest. He was also charged with aggravated identity theft, after officers recovered suspected stolen property from him.

A school resource officer was contacted about a student who wanted to hurt herself. The student was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Friday, Sept. 23

A caller reported a man slumped over in a car on Southwest 72nd Avenue. Officers learned he had warrants out for his arrest. He was also charged with identity theft after officers found a stolen out-of-state license in his possession.

What was initially reported as a robbery at a business in the 13100 block of Southwest Pacific Highway was actually a person experiencing an apparent mental health crisis. No robbery occurred.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Three businesses along Highway 99W were broken into overnight. Due to the mode of entry, it's possible they are all connected. Nothing appears to have been taken in any of the three cases.

Patrol officers came across a car involved in a menacing with a firearm call. Officers attempted to pull the car over near Southwest Pacific Highway and Hall Boulevard, but the driver sped off, traveling into the oncoming lanes. Due to safety concerns, officers did not pursue.

Editor's note: The Family Justice Center of Washington County reminds everyone that resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

If this is an emergency and you or someone you know is in danger, call or text 911 immediately.

The Family Justice Center can be reached at 503-430-8300, where callers can connect to partners' crisis lines, 24/7.

You can also call them individually at:

• Domestic Violence Resource Center: 503-469-8620

• Sexual Violence Resource Center: 503-640-5311

• Safety Compass: 971-235-0021

• Washington County Mental Health: 503-291-9111

Tri-county resources include:

• Multnomah County, Call To Safety: 503-235-5333

• Clackamas County, A Safe Place and Clackamas Women's Services: 888-654-2288

National:

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

{loadposition sub-article-02}