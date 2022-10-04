ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tualatin, OR

Tualatin Police Log: Would-be diner throws rocks at restaurant

By Tualatin Police Department
The Times
The Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rTZR7_0iLZ3g0N00 The Tualatin Police Department breaks up disturbances, makes arrests and more from Sept. 20-26, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0iLZ3g0N00
Tuesday, Sept. 20

Officers arrested a man driving a "Shred-It" box truck who crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road, knowingly caused damage, and left without performing the duties of a driver.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 7500 block of Southwest Nyberg Street between mother and daughter.

A vehicle left unlocked with the keys inside was stolen from the 20000 block of Southwest 59th Terrace.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Political signs were stolen and defaced in the 17700 block of Southwest Cheyenne Way.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 8900 block of Southwest Sweek Drive.

Thursday, Sept. 22

A man was arrested for reckless burning in the 19100 block of Southwest 90th Avenue.

Officers responded to a crash between two vehicles near Southwest Herman Road and 129th Avenue. One driver was transported to the hospital via Life Flight air ambulance.

Saturday, Sept. 24

A man was unhappy that a restaurant in the 7700 block of Southwest Nyberg Street had closed early. He was so upset that he got out of his car and threw rocks at the window. Police trespassed the man from the premises. No damage was observed to the restaurant.

Officers arrested a man in the 8900 block of Southwest Sweek Drive after he fired his handgun inside his apartment, purportedly by accident.

Sunday, Sept. 25

A car was stolen from the parking lot in the 7400 block of Southwest Bridgeport Road.

Monday, Sept. 26

A person driving a white sedan crashed into a vehicle at an intersection near Southwest Nyberg Street, causing damage, and left without performing the duties of a driver.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 11800 block of Southwest Tualatin Road where a couple were involved in a verbal argument about their relationship.

Editor's note: The Family Justice Center of Washington County reminds everyone that resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

If this is an emergency and you or someone you know is in danger, call or text 911 immediately.

The Family Justice Center can be reached at 503-430-8300, where callers can connect to partners' crisis lines, 24/7.

You can also call them individually at:

• Domestic Violence Resource Center: 503-469-8620

• Sexual Violence Resource Center: 503-640-5311

• Safety Compass: 971-235-0021

• Washington County Mental Health: 503-291-9111

Tri-county resources include:

• Multnomah County, Call To Safety: 503-235-5333

• Clackamas County, A Safe Place and Clackamas Women's Services: 888-654-2288

National:

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Man fatally shot in downtown Portland identified

Police have identified the victim of Friday’s downtown Portland shooting as 39-year-old Jonathan Dunbar. Dunbar was killed near Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street Friday. Medical examiners ruled his death a homicide by gunshot, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

40-year-old La Grande man charged with abducting, abusing 2 children

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old La Grande man was charged on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing two children and transporting them across state lines, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Oregon. According to court documents, Clackamas County deputies responded on Aug. 8 to Barton...
BORING, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tualatin, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Tualatin, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KOIN 6 News

MultCo murder suspect arrested after release from jail day prior

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau said they are conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police say he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, Portland Police are looking into whether the initial assault […]
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Domestic Violence#Domestic Disturbance#Tualatin Police Log#Southwest 59th
West Linn Tidings

West Linn Police Log

Information for the police log comes from the public records of the West Linn Police Department. 9/23/2022 7:16 a.m. Police received a call about a car parked in the no-parking zone on Viewpoint Road. 9/23/2022 8:03 a.m. A woman on Rosemarie Drive told police her car was egged overnight. 9/23/2022 8:05 a.m. A caller said a beat-up truck they had never seen before was parked on their street overnight. 9/23/2022 8:49 a.m. A caller told police about a homeless man walking on Suncrest Drive. 9/23/2022 10:02 a.m. Someone on Marger Court told police their cars were egged overnight by...
WEST LINN, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Oswego Review

Murder suspect released from jail day before attack

The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal review of its previous investigation.The Portland Police Bureau is conducting an internal investigation after a man accused of a deadly Old Town stabbing was released from jail the day before the murder, after police said he reportedly assaulted a woman earlier that week. Now, the bureau is looking into whether the initial assault investigation went far enough. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, police arrested 20-year-old Kalil Ford for beating up a woman. He was charged and booked into jail for assault in the fourth degree. However, fourth-degree assault is a misdemeanor and the...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police shoot armed robbery suspect in rural WashCo

Police say Patrick Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and stole a vehicle and handgun. The Hillsboro Police Department said one of its officers shot and injured a burglary and robbery suspect in rural Washington County late Thursday, Oct. 6. The suspect, identified as Patrick James Robertson, 40, of Klamath Falls, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said Robertson broke into multiple homes in Hillsboro and threatened residents with a stolen handgun. According to a news release from the Hillsboro Police Department on Friday, Oct. 7, officers responded to a report of an attempted carjacking...
HILLSBORO, OR
KGW

After a gun incident near Franklin High School, Portland police took 80 minutes to respond

PORTLAND, Ore. — At 2:57 p.m. Sept. 16, an official at Franklin High School in Southeast Portland called 911 for help. “We need police presence immediately,” said Vice Principal Robyn Griffiths, in an audio recording of the 911 call obtained through a public records request. Griffiths told the emergency dispatcher that someone had been flashing guns while driving by the high school in Southeast Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
iheart.com

Coffee Shop Vandalized For Coffee With A Cop

A coffee shop that hosted a "Coffee with a Cop" event was vandalized this morning, and officers are asking for information from the public to locate the suspects involved. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 2:51a.m., North Precinct officers responded to a report of a vandalism at a coffee shop in the 3900 Block of Northeast Cully Boulevard. When they arrived, they found windows had been broken, property damaged, and white debris from a discharged fire extinguisher throughout the interior.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Residents near quake’s epicenter in Lacomb describe moment it hit

LACOMB, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon residents may have felt the 4.4 magnitude earthquake that struck south of Salem on Friday morning. People near where the quake struck certainly did and they said it made their morning routine a lot different. Kaitlynn Clark woke up in Lebanon to her baby’s crib...
SALEM, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
544
Followers
2K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy