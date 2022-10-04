Tualatin Police Log: Would-be diner throws rocks at restaurant

The Tualatin Police Department breaks up disturbances, makes arrests and more from Sept. 20-26, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Officers arrested a man driving a "Shred-It" box truck who crashed into an unoccupied vehicle in a parking lot in the 18000 block of Southwest Lower Boones Ferry Road, knowingly caused damage, and left without performing the duties of a driver.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 7500 block of Southwest Nyberg Street between mother and daughter.

A vehicle left unlocked with the keys inside was stolen from the 20000 block of Southwest 59th Terrace.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Political signs were stolen and defaced in the 17700 block of Southwest Cheyenne Way.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 8900 block of Southwest Sweek Drive.

Thursday, Sept. 22

A man was arrested for reckless burning in the 19100 block of Southwest 90th Avenue.

Officers responded to a crash between two vehicles near Southwest Herman Road and 129th Avenue. One driver was transported to the hospital via Life Flight air ambulance.

Saturday, Sept. 24

A man was unhappy that a restaurant in the 7700 block of Southwest Nyberg Street had closed early. He was so upset that he got out of his car and threw rocks at the window. Police trespassed the man from the premises. No damage was observed to the restaurant.

Officers arrested a man in the 8900 block of Southwest Sweek Drive after he fired his handgun inside his apartment, purportedly by accident.

Sunday, Sept. 25

A car was stolen from the parking lot in the 7400 block of Southwest Bridgeport Road.

Monday, Sept. 26

A person driving a white sedan crashed into a vehicle at an intersection near Southwest Nyberg Street, causing damage, and left without performing the duties of a driver.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 11800 block of Southwest Tualatin Road where a couple were involved in a verbal argument about their relationship.

Editor's note: The Family Justice Center of Washington County reminds everyone that resources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

If this is an emergency and you or someone you know is in danger, call or text 911 immediately.

The Family Justice Center can be reached at 503-430-8300, where callers can connect to partners' crisis lines, 24/7.

You can also call them individually at:

• Domestic Violence Resource Center: 503-469-8620

• Sexual Violence Resource Center: 503-640-5311

• Safety Compass: 971-235-0021

• Washington County Mental Health: 503-291-9111

Tri-county resources include:

• Multnomah County, Call To Safety: 503-235-5333

• Clackamas County, A Safe Place and Clackamas Women's Services: 888-654-2288

National:

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233

{loadposition sub-article-02}