Dale Vernon Gentry
Dale Vernon Gentry, 91, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. He was born on June 8, 1931, in Bethany, Missouri the son of John and Lillian (Clark) Gentry. On May 24, 1953, he married Clara Belle Beeks in Martinsville, Missouri. She preceded him...
Joyce Lucille Whitaker
Joyce Lucille Whitaker, 76, of Albany, Missouri, passed away October 4, 2022. Funeral Service: 2:00 PM Sunday, October 9 at the Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany. Burial in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday. Friends may call anytime after 10:00 AM Sunday morning at the chapel. Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com.
Ivala L. Taylor
Cameron, Missouri- Ivala Louise Taylor, 102, passed away September 30, 2022. She was born September 13, 1920 in rural Dekalb County, Fordham, Missouri. The daughter of Roy Lester and Lela Opal (Wright) Whiteaker. Ivala was a 1938 graduate of Cameron High School. After graduating she worked at the ASCS office...
Eldon Graham
Eldon Graham, 72, Bethany, MO passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery, Eagleville, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the First Christian Church of Bethany and/or donor’s choice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424. Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com.
Cary Dean Singleton
Visitation for Cary Dean Singleton of Dearborn will be Thursday, Oct. 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 14155 Hwy N (4th Street) Platte City, MO 64079. Committal at Camden Point Cemetery following Funeral. Donations may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, Platte City Campus, 14155 Hwy N (4th Street) Platte City, MO 64079, or the Dearborn Community Food Network, PO Box 27, Dearborn, MO 64439. Arrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.
Charles Benjamin (Ben/Benny) Rainey
Charles Benjamin (Ben/Benny) Rainey was born on May 2, 1935, in Albany, MO where he resided most of his life. Ben was the oldest son of C.F. and Versa (Butler) Rainey. He passed away peacefully at his home in Albany on October 1, 2022. Ben is survived by his wife...
Glennis “Veleta” Mitchell
Services for 84-year-old Glennis “Veleta” Mitchell of Dearborn will be at 2 p.m. Saturday Oct. 29, 2022, at the Platte City Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Cremation under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
Simcote to Build $17M Facility in Sedalia
Simcote, Inc. is expanding its presence in the U.S. with a new manufacturing facility in Sedalia. The company made the announcement Wednesday. Simcote is investing more than $17 million in the new facility and creating 35 new jobs in the region. “Missouri’s manufacturing industry continues to grow due to companies...
Max Allan Calhoon
Graveside services for 73-year old Allendale resident Max Allan Calhoon will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Kirk Cemetery of Allendale. Inurnment will be in the Kirk Cemetery. The Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online Condolences may be left HERE.
Two big rigs collide east of Chillicothe injuring two
Two residents from South Carolina were injured Wednesday night when an accident involving two semi-trucks occurred three miles east of Chillicothe. One of the truck drivers, 56-year-old Jeffrey Taylor, and his passenger, 52-year-old Corinna Taylor, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina were taken by EMS to Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe with moderate injuries. The driver of the other semi-truck, 21-year-old Bradley Hayen of Chillicothe, wasn’t hurt.
Two Lexington Residents Hurt, One Arrested In Rollover Accident Wednesday
Two Lexington residents were left with injuries, and one of them with felony level legal issues following a one vehicle rollover crash in Ray County Wednesday evening. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 35-year-old Lexington resident Joshua S. Clevenger was driving a 1998 Chevy Silverado on Pryor Road in Ray County at 6:55 Wednesday evening when his truck went off the left side of the roadway and overturned coming to rest on its top.
Smithville homecoming queen honored 80 years later
Smithville High School honored Bettie Jane Bender, homecoming queen in 1942, for the class' efforts to raise money to support WWII troops.
Two Injured When Trailblazer Strikes Bridge Three Times
Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 33-year-old Cynthia L. Willcockson of Chilhowee, was on Missouri 13, north of Route Z just before 10 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right shoulder and struck a bridge. The Chevy then returned to the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the left side of the bridge. The Chevy then crossed back to the other side and struck the bridge again and came to rest.
Missouri trooper recognized for making 1,000th DWI stop
Missouri Highway Patrol trooper Cpl. Aaron Engelhart made the 1,000th DWI arrest of his career on Sept. 24.
Homecoming King and Queen crowned in Gallatin
Homecoming royalty was crowned Wednesday night in Gallatin. The Homecoming Queen is Elle Copple and the King is Ethan Adkison. Both are seniors and the couple will reign over additional Homecoming activities. The parade, which begins at the school, rolls through Gallatin on Friday afternoon beginning at 1:55. Senior night...
The Best Chinese Restaurant in Missouri is in a Small Town
Every town in America has its go-to spot for some delicious Chinese Food. So it should come as no surprise that the Best Chinses Food Restaurant in the State of Missouri is not in Kansas City or St. Louis, but it is in a small town in the heart of the Show-Me State.
South Harrison Crowns Homecoming King & Queen
BETHANY, MO – South Harrison crowned its homecoming king and queen Luke Sweat and Rowan Hendren last night. Homecoming festivities continue this week with the parade on Friday beginning at 2 pm at Hy-Vee and continuing to the downtown square where the pep rally will take place. The parade and pep rally will be broadcast live on our Regional Radio Facebook page. The homecoming football game against Milan will be broadcast on KAAN Sports Radio 103.7 FM on Friday night beginning at 7 pm.
Fans demand refunds following Garth Brooks concert in Missouri
Fans waited in bumper-to-bumper traffic for the Garth Brooks concert at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena, and decided to turn around and go home.
Shawnee mom sentenced in death of toddler
Karlie Phelps of Shawnee, Kansas, will serve three years of probation for her role in a house fire that killed her 17-month-old son.
WARRENSBURG MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg man was charged with two felonies in Johnson County on Tuesday, October 4. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence hall on the campus of the University of Central Missouri. Authorities observed a large broken mirror in the hallway near a room and also observed blood on the floor and on the door into the room. The officer asked the victim of the incident who had broken the mirror and the victim stated that Tylan Carter had allegedly broken it. The victim also stated that Carter had allegedly attacked her while there.
