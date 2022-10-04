Two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday night in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2008 Chevy Trailblazer, driven by 33-year-old Cynthia L. Willcockson of Chilhowee, was on Missouri 13, north of Route Z just before 10 p.m., when the vehicle traveled off the right shoulder and struck a bridge. The Chevy then returned to the roadway, crossed the center line and struck the left side of the bridge. The Chevy then crossed back to the other side and struck the bridge again and came to rest.

