MLB
'Frustrating' dearth of scoring caps Rays' '22
CLEVELAND -- The Rays’ final game of the year was unlike any other in postseason history. Their nearly five-hour affair with the Guardians was the first playoff game to enter the 14th inning scoreless, then it kept going. The two clubs struck out a postseason-record 39 times. Cleveland became the first team to pitch at least 14 scoreless innings in the playoffs.
MLB
Biggest comebacks in postseason history
The Mariners defied the odds Saturday night, storming back from an 8-1 deficit after five innings to defeat the Blue Jays, 10-9, in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. In clinching a two-game sweep and advancing to face the Astros in the AL Division Series, Seattle joined...
MLB
Ramírez, Naylor make 'unbelievable play' in 12th
CLEVELAND -- If the ball had bounced through, as it likely would for so many, the conversation right now might be Game 3 starters and the winner-take-all tilt the Guardians and Rays would be staging at Progressive Field on Sunday. But the ball didn’t bounce through, because José Ramírez fielded...
MLB
Rookies to hit walk-off homers in the postseason
The postseason is where heroes are made, and while it’s rare, there are times when the hero is a rookie who shines on the big October stage with a walk-off home run. On Saturday, the Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez joined that exclusive club, which had consisted of three members before Gonzalez’s walk-off homer in Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Guardians and Rays sent Cleveland to the AL Division Series.
MLB・
MLB
Padres well positioned for win-or-go-home Game 3
NEW YORK -- The trumpets blared early at Citi Field on Saturday night. The bullpen gates opened for Mets closer Edwin Díaz after the sixth inning. And when Díaz escaped trouble in the top of the seventh, the Padres had a decision to make. Trailing by a run,...
MLB
Oscar-worthy ending in 15th puts Guardians in ALDS
CLEVELAND -- It was the game that seemed like it never was going to end. Guardians Game 1 starter Shane Bieber decided to go grab a cup of chicken broth to keep him warm in the dugout as Cleveland went to the bottom of the 15th inning. • ALDS Game...
MLB
The 13 walk-off HRs to clinch a postseason series
There are few plays in baseball more dramatic than a walk-off home run. One of them is a walk-off home run to win a postseason series. That occurred for the 13th time in MLB history in Game 2 of the 2022 American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians. Guardians rookie Oscar Gonzalez crushed a cutter from Rays right-hander Corey Kluber deep to left-center field to lead off the bottom of the 15th, breaking a scoreless tie and ending a marathon game at Progressive Field.
MLB
The longest scoreless postseason game belongs to ...
CLEVELAND -- As Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series between the Rays and Guardians crept on, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash began to wonder when the scoreless contest started to make history. As it turned out, history was made in the 13th inning on Saturday afternoon at...
MLB
McClanahan deals, but offensive struggles persist in opener
CLEVELAND -- The Rays took plenty of setbacks in stride this season. Frustrating losses. A tough division. An often overwhelming number of injuries. Through it all, they found a way to get back into the postseason. If they want to stick around, they’ll have to overcome a dominant Guardians pitching...
MLB
Bloom, Sox getting to work 'right away' on Bogaerts contract
BOSTON -- There is no easing into this offseason for the Red Sox, who fell well short of expectations by finishing in last place in the American League East with a 78-84 record. In fact, the brass that spoke to the media on Wednesday, which included president and CEO Sam...
MLB
Rays' pitchers enter playoffs with valuable experience
CLEVELAND -- In last year’s American League Division Series, the Rays opted for talent over experience in their postseason rotation. They started Shane McClanahan in Game 1, Shane Baz in Game 2 and Drew Rasmussen in Game 3 before a whole-staff night in the decisive Game 4. That made...
MLB
Espinal on, injured Gurriel off Blue Jays' WCS roster
TORONTO -- The roster is set, with the Blue Jays taking a pair of big decisions on Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Santiago Espinal down to the wire ahead of Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Mariners in Toronto on Friday. Gurriel Jr. has been left off the...
MLB・
MLB
Cleared to join Padres, will Clevinger make NLWC roster?
NEW YORK -- Mike Clevinger was never part of the Padres’ rotation plans for the National League Wild Card Series this weekend. But if they need him to pitch, they now know he'll be available. Clevinger, who was under the weather and scratched from his start on Wednesday, received...
MLB
Blue Jays' season comes to crushing end
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays’ season is done, following a 10-9 loss on Saturday that featured a stunning comeback by the Seattle Mariners that won’t just be talked about all offseason, but for years to come. Up 8-1 after five innings, with Rogers Centre shaking and all signs...
MLB
Rays' confidence in Glasnow? 'A thousand percent'
CLEVELAND -- Tyler Glasnow has been here before. In 2020, he started series-clinching games against the Blue Jays in the American League Wild Card Series and vs. the Yankees in the AL Division Series, with both starts ending in on-field celebrations to commemorate the Rays advancing to the next round of the postseason.
MLB
Guardians-Yankees Game 1 FAQ (Tuesday, TBS)
The stage is set for a clash of styles as Major League home run leader Aaron Judge and the big-swinging Yankees prepare to take on a Guardians roster that finds success by relying on pitching, defense and situational hitting. • ALDS Game 1: Tuesday on TBS. Welcome to the American...
MLB
Longtime friends and pranksters meet again in WC
CLEVELAND -- If you want to understand the relationship between Rays manager Kevin Cash and Guardians manager Terry Francona, you just had to hear the two ways Cash described Francona during his press conference Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field. First, Cash called Francona “the most impactful person for me as...
MLB
Manoah stumbles as Blue Jays drop Game 1
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays suddenly find themselves on the ropes in the most unexpected of ways after an early stumble from Alek Manoah and a dormant offense led to a 4-0 loss to the Mariners in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series on Friday. Manoah’s first inning...
MLB
Alvarez on family, fan interactions and future with the Astros
HOUSTON -- He’s grown into one of the most feared sluggers in Major League Baseball. And just think, the best might still be to come for Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez. Alvarez burst onto the scene in 2019 and was a unanimous choice for American League Rookie of the...
MLB
LIVE on ABC: Phillies-Cardinals Game 1 FAQ, lineups
ST. LOUIS -- The last time the Cardinals and Phillies faced off in the playoffs, the year was 2011. As it turns out, it was the last time for a couple of significant occurrences among the participants for the next decade. Upset by the Cardinals in a five-game NL Division...
